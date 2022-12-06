ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Lovie Smith says Brevin Jordan is improving as a blocker

By John Dillon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TgUVA_0jZiZLAt00

The Houston Texans have several capable tight ends on their roster, and Brevin Jordan is the latest player at the position to make an impact after leading the team in receiving against the Cleveland Browns in Week 13. His four catches were crucial to the Texans’ ability to move the ball downfield in the matchup, and without his steady presence as a reliable target for quarterback Kyle Allen, the game could’ve been a lot more ugly than it was.

Head coach Lovie Smith addressed Jordan’s performance in his comments to the media on Monday after Houston’s loss and made a point to shower the young tight end with praise.

“I think he did some good things blocking,” Smith told reporters. “Brevin [Jordan] will tell you that was a big play on that penalty on the sideline. We had momentum. Had an opportunity to get more points at the end. He had a drop too. But you expect some of those things from a guy that hasn’t played a lot, and it’s good to get him back into the mix.”

At 22 years old, Jordan was a fifth-round selection by Houston in last year’s draft class and is starting to come into his own beside former first-rounder O.J. Howard and unsung hero Jordan Akins. His contributions could prove to be a key part of Houston’s offense in 2023 and beyond as the team looks to the future to become more competitive in the years to come.

Without the benefit of better quarterback play, Jordan’s development will likely be stunted, but the Texans should have an opportunity to find a better signal-caller in the offseason. Jordan should be expected to fill a major role in Houston’s offense through their rebuild, and blossom into one of the team’s leaders if he can keep up his rise to dominance through the rest of the Texans’ 2022 schedule.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield, former No. 1 pick, is so bad now the 49ers ironically stuck with Mr. Irrelevant

Just over five years ago, Baker Mayfield was the Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 overall pick. A standout Heisman winner with the Oklahoma Sooners, Mayfield was expected to be a franchise quarterback for a Browns organization that probably doesn’t even understand what the phrase “franchise quarterback” means. By some measures, Mayfield was on top of the football world.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Luck breaks silence on retirement

As if Indianapolis Colts fans thought they could get away during the bye week from the constant narratives surrounding the team, a bombshell was dropped Tuesday morning. Former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck finally broke his silence on why he retired in the middle of the prime of his career in a deep-thinking, reflective article by Seth Wickersham of ESPN.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei narrows recruitment down to final 3

The Oregon Ducks are still in the mix for one of the highest-profile recruits in the 2023 class, with 5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei announcing the final three schools in his recruitment. It is down to Oregon, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and USC Trojans. All three schools have been aggressive in the recruitment of Uiagalelei, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 2 EDGE in the 2023 class, and No. 10 overall player in the nation. It will be interesting to see where Uiagalelei chooses to go, as NIL is expected to be a major factor in his recruitment. There is also the other brother to look at, as QB D.J. Uiagalelei recently entered the transfer portal and is looking to leave the Clemson Tigers. A date has not yet been set for Matayo to make his official commitment. Matayo Uiagalelei’s Recruiting Profile Ratings 247 5 98 CA DE Rivals 5 6.1 CA DE ESPN 4 86 CA DE On3 Recruiting 5 96.93 CA DE 247 Composite 5 0.9906 CA DE Vitals Hometown Bellflower, California Projected Position Edge Height 6-foot-6 Weight 265 pounds Recruitment Has visited Oregon multiple times in past year. Took official visit on June 24. Top Schools Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Ohio State Buckeyes Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/160091336024118476811
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Elite 4-star Oregon OT target Spencer Fano announces verbal commitment

The Oregon Ducks were dealt a brutal recruiting blow on Tuesday, with 4-star OT Spencer Fano announcing that he would commit to the Utah Utes, choosing them over Dan Lanning and the Ducks. Fano, who stands at 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, is rated as a 4-star recruit, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 57 overall player in the 2023 class, and No. 8 OT in the nation. Throughout his recruitment, many projected that Fano would end up with the Ducks, as he had an 84% chance to commit to Oregon according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine. However, that took a turn on Tuesday...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Jets: Thursday injury reports

WR Corey Davis (illness) OL George Fant (illness/knee) OL Duane Brown (shoulder) CB Ashyn Davis (hamstring) Notes: The Jets placed OL Max Mitchell on the non-football injury list and Fant is expected to start vs. the Bills. … RB Michael Carter did not play last week but is no longer listed on the Jets’ injury report. … Davis, Fant, Reed were upgraded from DNP to limited on Thursday.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett says Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is 'unbelievable'

The Kansas City Chiefs will square off with the Denver Broncos for the first time this season in Week 14. Nathaniel Hackett was brought in as head coach to help the Broncos get over the hump against the Chiefs in AFC West. While their season isn’t going according to plan, they’ve still got two chances to play spoiler for Kansas City. Part of their quest to upset the Chiefs will be figuring out how to frustrate and slow star QB Patrick Mahomes.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mics picked up the silly question Tom Brady asked Aaron Judge before Saints-Bucs

Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a thrilling come-from-behind win over the New Orleans Saints with his latest game-winning TD pass of his legendary career. But the GOAT also made some news right before the start of the game when he ran into New York Yankees slugger/free agent Aaron Judge, who was seen in the tunnel wearing a Mike Evans Bucs jersey.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU loses edge rusher to transfer portal

The Tigers’ depth along the defensive line took a hit on Thursday as edge rusher Desmond Little announced his decision to enter the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. A junior from Pritchard, Alabama, and former three-star prospect, Little appeared in 14 games for the Tigers over three seasons,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: Seahawks pick Will Anderson, Noah Sewell in Round 1

If the 2022 season were to end today, the Seahawks would be preparing for a road-trip to play a wild card game. They’d also be in line for the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, as well as their own first-round pick – currently projected to be at No. 20 overall. In a new mock draft from Doug Farrar at Touchdown Wire, Seattle uses both picks to address their defensive front-seven holes.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy