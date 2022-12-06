Read full article on original website
Former Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward finds a new team for 2023
Former Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward, who played for the team the last seven seasons, will have the chance to continue his 14-year MLB career after he signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith & Julio Urías Earn All-MLB Honors For 2022 Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers led all National League teams with five players earning All-MLB honors for the 2022 season. Only the Houston Astros had more selections (six). Mookie Betts and Trea Turner both were named to the All-MLB First Team, while Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Julio Urías were included on the Second Team. Selections to the All-MLB Teams comprised of voting from fans, media members, broadcasters, former players and other officials throughout the game.
Cubs agree to deals for Cody Bellinger, Jameson Taillon
The Chicago Cubs made additions to their starting rotation and offensive arsenal, agreeing to contracts with free agent pitcher Jameson Taillon and outfielder Cody Bellinger.
AP source: Bogaerts to Padres for 11 years, $280 million
SAN DIEGO — (AP) — The San Diego Padres and Xander Bogaerts agreed to a blockbuster $280 million, 11-year contract Wednesday night, adding the All-Star slugger to an already deep lineup. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the contract to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity...
KSDK
Reports: Former Chicago Cub Willson Contreras signs with Cardinals
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals have signed a new catcher, replacing retired catcher Yadier Molina. According to Jeff Passan with ESPN, Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed on a five-year, $87.5 million contract. Willson Contreras became a free agent this offseason after playing with...
Turnto10.com
AP source: Red Sox sign Jansen to $32 million, 2-year deal
(AP) — A person familiar with the deal says veteran reliever Kenley Jansen has agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal with the Boston Red Sox. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went...
Cubs Free Agent Willson Contreras Agrees to Deal With Cardinals
Cubs FA Contreras agrees to 5-year deal with rival Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After a 2022 season full of trade rumors and emotional goodbyes, it’s real this time. And not only is Willson Contreras officially leaving the Cubs, but he’s joining the division rival Cardinals as...
Dodgers, OF Jason Heyward agree to minor-league deal
Outfielder Jason Heyward signed a minor-league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday. Heyward is returning from knee surgery
Yardbarker
Report: Red Sox agree to deal with OF Masataka Yoshida
The Boston Red Sox have agreed to a five-year, $90 million deal with outfielder Masataka Yoshida, ESPN reported Wednesday night. Yoshida, 29, spent last season with the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan. He led Orix to a Japan Series championship this past season, hitting .335 with 21 home runs and 88 RBIs. Yoshida struck out 41 times in 508 plate appearances.
Red Sox, All-Star closer Kenley Jansen agree to $32M contract
The Boston Red Sox agreed to a two-year, $32 million contract with free agent closer Kenley Jansen.
