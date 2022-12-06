The Los Angeles Dodgers led all National League teams with five players earning All-MLB honors for the 2022 season. Only the Houston Astros had more selections (six). Mookie Betts and Trea Turner both were named to the All-MLB First Team, while Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Julio Urías were included on the Second Team. Selections to the All-MLB Teams comprised of voting from fans, media members, broadcasters, former players and other officials throughout the game.

