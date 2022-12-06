ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith & Julio Urías Earn All-MLB Honors For 2022 Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers led all National League teams with five players earning All-MLB honors for the 2022 season. Only the Houston Astros had more selections (six). Mookie Betts and Trea Turner both were named to the All-MLB First Team, while Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Julio Urías were included on the Second Team. Selections to the All-MLB Teams comprised of voting from fans, media members, broadcasters, former players and other officials throughout the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGAU

AP source: Bogaerts to Padres for 11 years, $280 million

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — The San Diego Padres and Xander Bogaerts agreed to a blockbuster $280 million, 11-year contract Wednesday night, adding the All-Star slugger to an already deep lineup. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the contract to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KSDK

Reports: Former Chicago Cub Willson Contreras signs with Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals have signed a new catcher, replacing retired catcher Yadier Molina. According to Jeff Passan with ESPN, Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed on a five-year, $87.5 million contract. Willson Contreras became a free agent this offseason after playing with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Turnto10.com

AP source: Red Sox sign Jansen to $32 million, 2-year deal

(AP) — A person familiar with the deal says veteran reliever Kenley Jansen has agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal with the Boston Red Sox. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Report: Red Sox agree to deal with OF Masataka Yoshida

The Boston Red Sox have agreed to a five-year, $90 million deal with outfielder Masataka Yoshida, ESPN reported Wednesday night. Yoshida, 29, spent last season with the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan. He led Orix to a Japan Series championship this past season, hitting .335 with 21 home runs and 88 RBIs. Yoshida struck out 41 times in 508 plate appearances.
BOSTON, MA

