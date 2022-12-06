Read full article on original website
WRAL
Student fires gun at Fuquay-Varina Middle School; second Wake Co. lockdown in three days
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — Students at Fuquay-Varina Middle School were dismissed before classes began on Thursday after a sixth grader fired a shot inside a classroom. Authorities said the threat was not directed at any specific student or staff. A broken window with a bullet hole was visible on the...
Fuquay-Varina Middle student fires gun in classroom; school closed Friday
Police said they have responded to Fuquay-Varina Middle School because of reports of a student with a gun.
‘It kind of hit home’: Parents react after North Carolina substitute teacher arrested
According to the arrest warrants, one of the victims attends Middle Creek High School, while the other goes to Holly Springs High School.
Substitute teacher took indecent liberties with students at 2 North Carolina high schools, warrants say
A substitute teacher with the Wake County Public School System was arrested for taking indecent liberties with two students at two different high schools, according to arrest warrants.
Juvenile petition filed for student who fired gun inside Fuquay-Varina Middle School, man faces misdemeanor charge
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — Students at Fuquay-Varina Middle School were dismissed Thursday before classes began after a sixth grader fired a shot inside a classroom. A broken window with a bullet hole was visible on the first floor of the building. Friday will be a teacher work day to allow students to process the events.
'Hid in the corner': Fuquay-Varina Middle put on lockdown after student fires gun at window
The Wake County Sheriff's Office obtained a secure custody order for a 12-year-old student at Fuquay-Varina Middle School. An adult is facing a charge in the case.
WECT
No serious injuries after Cumberland County Schools bus crashes with 24 students on board
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) - A Cumberland County Schools bus was involved in a crash on Thursday morning. There were 24 students, en route to Pine Forest High School, on board the bus when it rolled over near the intersection of Slocomb Road and Ramsey Street outside of Fayetteville. There were...
cbs17
12-year-old fired gun at Fuquay-Varina Middle School, sheriff’s office says
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office has obtained a secure custody order for a 12-year-old that attends Fuquay-Varina Middle School. The Sheriff’s Office obtained a secure custody order for the 12-year-old and juvenile petitions were filed after Fuquay-Varina Middle School was placed on a code red lockdown after a student fired a gun at a window on Thursday morning.
Cumberland County Schools bus flips giving parents a scare, but no one seriously injured
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Shattered glass spread across Slocomb Road in Cumberland County where a school bus tipped and flipped with 23 students on board. The bus was bound for Pine Forest High School when the driver got a bit too close to a ditch and the bus overturned. While...
cbs17
Durham Schools replacing school bus app for parents
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools announced on Thursday that it will replace a bus tracking app parents use to keep track of their children. Here Comes the Bus tracking app will be replaced on January 1 and will be replaced by Parent Portal, school officials said. The...
cbs17
Former Granville County Sheriff convicted of failing to report murder threat, DA says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins was convicted on Wednesday for obstruction and falsely obtaining property, according to Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman. On Wednesday, Wilkins was convicted on six counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense and six counts of felony obstruction...
Raleigh attorney says person responsible for Moore County substation attacks could be tried for terrorism
With search warrants issued related to the attack on the Moore County power grid, here's what’s likely to come next in the investigation. Raleigh-based lawyer Christian Dysart is representing a client charged with destruction of an energy facility. The matter in Moore County is similar. In the Moore County...
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Police: Brief Franklin Street Foot Chase Leads to Arrest
Those visiting West Franklin Street around lunch time on Thursday may have witnessed a dramatic scene, as Chapel Hill Police officers chased after a man who then ran into a restaurant. A release from the police department shed light on the incident later in the day. Police said officers spotted...
84-year-old Durham man killed in hit-and-run crash
DURHAM, N.C. — Before 5:45 p.m. Thursday, a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash. At approximately 5:48 p.m. the North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the incident on Snow Hill Road near Torredge Road in Durham County. A preliminary investigation revealed that John T. Sullivan, 84, was struck...
WRAL
Juvenile detained after Wakefield schools placed on code red lockdown
RALEIGH, N.C. — Wakefield High School, Wakefield Middle School and Wakefield Elementary School were all placed on code red lockdown on Tuesday, making for a scary day for students and parents. A Wake County Public School System representative said the lockdown was precautionary due to police activity brought on...
WITN
Ayden man arrested on heroin charges
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Eastern Carolina say a man has been arrested on heroin charges and is being held in Wake County. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Brandon Hall, of Ayden, has been charged with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin. WITN is told Hall was...
cbs17
Man who ran from officers who were serving warrants had a gun, Chapel Hill police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 21-year-old man ran briefly from police trying to serve him outstanding warrants before being captured. Just after noon on Thursday, officers saw Jared Smith in the 300 block of West Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill, police said. While trying to serve the...
NC power grid attack stokes fear in rural LGBTQ community
DURHAM, N.C. — As shootings at two electrical substations cut power to thousands of central North Carolina homes last weekend, they also sparked widespread speculation that the days-long blackout might be the latest of several attempts to shut down a local drag show meant to celebrate the LGBTQ community in rural Moore County.
Other states reported power outage attacks similar to North Carolina, Moore County, document says
Tuesday night, CBS 17 learned North Carolina isn't the only state to see intentional attacks to critical infrastructure.
Former Granville sheriff will spend 18 months behind bars for falsifying records
OXFORD, N.C. — A jury on Thursday decided within hours that former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins was guilty of obstruction of justice and other charges. Wilkins, who was suspended from that job in 2019, has been the subject of multiple ongoing investigations of his office. In this case,...
