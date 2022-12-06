ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

cbs17

12-year-old fired gun at Fuquay-Varina Middle School, sheriff’s office says

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office has obtained a secure custody order for a 12-year-old that attends Fuquay-Varina Middle School. The Sheriff’s Office obtained a secure custody order for the 12-year-old and juvenile petitions were filed after Fuquay-Varina Middle School was placed on a code red lockdown after a student fired a gun at a window on Thursday morning.
cbs17

Durham Schools replacing school bus app for parents

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools announced on Thursday that it will replace a bus tracking app parents use to keep track of their children. Here Comes the Bus tracking app will be replaced on January 1 and will be replaced by Parent Portal, school officials said. The...
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police: Brief Franklin Street Foot Chase Leads to Arrest

Those visiting West Franklin Street around lunch time on Thursday may have witnessed a dramatic scene, as Chapel Hill Police officers chased after a man who then ran into a restaurant. A release from the police department shed light on the incident later in the day. Police said officers spotted...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

84-year-old Durham man killed in hit-and-run crash

DURHAM, N.C. — Before 5:45 p.m. Thursday, a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash. At approximately 5:48 p.m. the North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the incident on Snow Hill Road near Torredge Road in Durham County. A preliminary investigation revealed that John T. Sullivan, 84, was struck...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Juvenile detained after Wakefield schools placed on code red lockdown

RALEIGH, N.C. — Wakefield High School, Wakefield Middle School and Wakefield Elementary School were all placed on code red lockdown on Tuesday, making for a scary day for students and parents. A Wake County Public School System representative said the lockdown was precautionary due to police activity brought on...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Ayden man arrested on heroin charges

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Eastern Carolina say a man has been arrested on heroin charges and is being held in Wake County. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Brandon Hall, of Ayden, has been charged with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin. WITN is told Hall was...
AYDEN, NC
WRAL News

NC power grid attack stokes fear in rural LGBTQ community

DURHAM, N.C. — As shootings at two electrical substations cut power to thousands of central North Carolina homes last weekend, they also sparked widespread speculation that the days-long blackout might be the latest of several attempts to shut down a local drag show meant to celebrate the LGBTQ community in rural Moore County.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
