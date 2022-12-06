Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksl.com
Salt Lake west side residents voice opposition to I-15 expansion
SALT LAKE CITY — Residents of Salt Lake's west side have often complained about getting the short end of the stick, from historical redlining and current gentrification to disproportionate impacts from projects like the inland port. Expanding I-15 is just the latest item on a long list injustices, some...
ksl.com
Shattered glass. Holes in walls. South Jordan man sues city for wrecking his home
SOUTH JORDAN — Firefighters conduct training exercises on homes when they can. For that to happen, they need the owner of the property to sign off on it, releasing them from any liability on damage done. Greg Young told KSL Investigators it came as a shock to discover firefighters...
ksl.com
Granite School District votes to close 3 elementary schools
SALT LAKE CITY — The Granite School District Board of Education voted this week to close Millcreek, Twin Peaks and Spring Lane elementary schools. Steve Hogan, director of planning and boundaries for the school district, presented the Population Analysis Committee's recommendation for the proposed school closures. He said this decision has been a process that started in January and has included a "significant amount of feedback," efforts in communication with communities through postcards, text, emails, newsletters and more, as well as almost 90 open meetings with members of the school communities.
ksl.com
US Marshals arrest woman wanted in connection with fatal West Valley crash
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman wanted for allegedly causing a fatal crash in West Valley City in February was arrested Friday by U.S. Marshals. Cristal Erica Garcia, 30, of Salt Lake City, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Salt Lake City police near Navajo Street and Indiana Avenue on Friday afternoon, according to a tweet from Salt Lake City police and confirmed by West Valley police. Details of the arrest were not immediately available.
ksl.com
Utah motorist shot after water bottle was thrown and a beard was tugged, police say
WEST VALLEY CITY — One man was shot in the chest Friday night during an argument between two motorists that involved a water bottle and one man's beard. Police say two pickup truck drivers were stopped at an intersection at 3500 South, just west of the I-215 overpass, just before 8 p.m. when police say one of the drivers, Kevin Steed, threw a water bottle at the other truck.
ksl.com
Man suspected in stabbing that led to Amber Alert arrested in Ogden
MIDVALE — Unified police confirmed Saturday that a man mentioned in a Friday Amber Alert who is suspected of stabbing a woman and kidnapping a child was located in Ogden and arrested. "We will bring him back to Salt Lake County for an interview. He will be booked into...
ksl.com
Woman dies in West Valley house fire
WEST VALLEY CITY — An 80-year-old woman died after being pulled out of her burning West Valley house early Friday. Fire crews were called just after 1 a.m. to a report of smoke coming from a house at 3427 S. 3690 West. They arrived to find the home "filled with smoke" and were able to put the fire out in less than 10 minutes, according to the West Valley City Fire Department.
ksl.com
Woman admits shooting, killing her husband in their mattress store
SALT LAKE CITY — A South Jordan woman has admitted to shooting and killing her husband at a mattress business in South Salt Lake where the two had lived. However, she said she considered her actions to be in self-defense. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend that she serve probation instead of prison time.
ksl.com
17-year-old fighting for her life after a suspected drunk driver hits her car
TAYLORSVILLE — A 17-year-old girl is in an intensive care unit after a suspected impaired driver smashed into her car Sunday night. "She's the girl that always has to dance, she's always dancing somewhere," Maddie Anderson's dad James said. Full of life is how the family described Maddie. It's...
Comments / 0