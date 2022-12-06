Read full article on original website
S D
2d ago
Now how does this man get his reputation back? The answer is he can’t. His credibility has been tarnished and the truth is there is no way to clean that stain of a ruined reputation. That is so unfortunate as he will always be looked at a questionable man. Good luck to him and his future endeavors.
Reply(1)
6
Related
Judge Throws Out Most of the Indictment Against Kathy Hochul’s Former Top Lieutenant Accused of Bribery
A federal judge in Manhattan threw out three of five charges in an indictment lodged against New York’s former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin (D), formerly the second-in-command to Gov. Kathy Hochul (D). U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken found in a 38-page opinion and order that federal prosecutors failed...
PPP loan fraud sentencing happening today
A man will be sentenced Wednesday morning for his role in a PPP loan fraud scheme worth more than $2.8 million.
BET
New York Lawmakers To Renew Reparations Efforts For State Residents Who Descended From Slaves
Over the past several years, attempts to pass federal legislation for reparations have failed repeatedly. In February, a House bill to create a commission to study reparations for Black Americans was gaining steam. But with the GOP preparing to take control of the House for at least the next two years, it appears unlikely to advance.
Florida Republican who sponsored ‘Don’t Say Gay’ resigns after federal indictment
His trial is set for Jan. 11 in Gainesville federal court.
Gov. Hutchinson commutes sentence of 83-year-old convicted of 1965 murder
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An 83-year-old Arkansas man will become parole eligible after receiving a commutation of his 1965 murder sentence by Governor Asa Hutchinson. The governor made the announcement Tuesday afternoon along with 42 pardons and another commutation. Samuel Billingsley was convicted in 1965 at the age of...
Chief of staff to AG Tish James resigns amid allegations
NEW YORK -- The chief of staff to Attorney General Letitia James has resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment.Sources familiar with the case tell CBS2 that allegations made against Ibrahim Khan prompted the attorney general to hire an outside law firm to investigate the case.None of the women involved are current employees, and the charges don't involve allegations of assault.In a statement, a spokesperson said, "The Office of Attorney General has protocols in place to thoroughly investigate any allegation of misconduct. The office takes these matters with the utmost seriousness and this situation is no different."
Another NJ restaurant chain files for bankruptcy
Another popular New Jersey restaurant has closed another location amidst a second bankruptcy filing in four years. Bertucci's has closed its Marlton location, and now has only one restaurant in New Jersey - Mount Laurel. The casual-dining chain once boasted more than 100 locations in nine states. Featuring classic Italian...
Conn. Socialite Who Secretly Filmed People, Including a Minor, at Seaside Mansion Gets 1-Year Sentence
Hadley Palmer, 54, recorded the victims in various stages of undress, including completely naked Hadley Palmer, a wealthy Connecticut socialite, was sentenced to one year in jail after secretly filming three people, including a minor, for sexual gratification purposes, multiple outlets report. The illicit acts were committed inside Palmer's luxurious coastal mansion. She was also sentenced to 20 years probation and must register as a sex offender for 10 years. On Jan. 19, Palmer, 54, pleaded guilty in state Superior Court to three felony counts of voyeurism and one...
Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff
Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
Black Twitter Ponders Whether Kari Lake Is A White-Passing Black Woman
Black Twitter is wondering if failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has been a woman of color passing as a white. The post Black Twitter Ponders Whether Kari Lake Is A White-Passing Black Woman appeared first on NewsOne.
Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language
Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
Comments / 5