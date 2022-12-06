ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

S D
2d ago

Now how does this man get his reputation back? The answer is he can’t. His credibility has been tarnished and the truth is there is no way to clean that stain of a ruined reputation. That is so unfortunate as he will always be looked at a questionable man. Good luck to him and his future endeavors.

CBS New York

Chief of staff to AG Tish James resigns amid allegations

NEW YORK -- The chief of staff to Attorney General Letitia James has resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment.Sources familiar with the case tell CBS2 that allegations made against Ibrahim Khan prompted the attorney general to hire an outside law firm to investigate the case.None of the women involved are current employees, and the charges don't involve allegations of assault.In a statement, a spokesperson said, "The Office of Attorney General has protocols in place to thoroughly investigate any allegation of misconduct. The office takes these matters with the utmost seriousness and this situation is no different."
NEW YORK STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Another NJ restaurant chain files for bankruptcy

Another popular New Jersey restaurant has closed another location amidst a second bankruptcy filing in four years. Bertucci's has closed its Marlton location, and now has only one restaurant in New Jersey - Mount Laurel. The casual-dining chain once boasted more than 100 locations in nine states. Featuring classic Italian...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
People

Conn. Socialite Who Secretly Filmed People, Including a Minor, at Seaside Mansion Gets 1-Year Sentence

Hadley Palmer, 54, recorded the victims in various stages of undress, including completely naked Hadley Palmer, a wealthy Connecticut socialite, was sentenced to one year in jail after secretly filming three people, including a minor, for sexual gratification purposes, multiple outlets report. The illicit acts were committed inside Palmer's luxurious coastal mansion. She was also sentenced to 20 years probation and must register as a sex offender for 10 years. On Jan. 19,  Palmer, 54, pleaded guilty in state Superior Court to three felony counts of voyeurism and one...
STAMFORD, CT
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia's Dec. 6 runoff

Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday's runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
GEORGIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language

Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama's recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State's office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
ALABAMA STATE

