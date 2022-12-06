Read full article on original website
Related
Hakið: The Main Viewpoint of Þingvellir National Park in Iceland
Amazingly breathtaking views await visitors at the viewpoint at Hakið, which is located near the visitor centre of Þingvellir National Park — which was founded in 1930 in southwestern Iceland — and is a short walk from the main parking lot; and it is the first of multiple parts of the incredible experience of enjoying the park and what it offers.
techaiapp.com
With Warm Regards from Iceland, Íslenska Lopapeysan
The Icelanders look after their gods. Vali the Norse god of revenge, Magni the son of Thor and god of strength, and Baldur, the god of beauty all now enjoy protected status. As do goddesses like Dagny Gefnur and Freya, goddesses of love, beauty, and health. A garment that has...
Centre Daily
Mysterious shipwreck found full of household items near Sweden is dated to 14th century
New details have emerged surrounding the mysterious wreckage of two medieval ships found off the coast of Sweden last spring. Researchers have finally determined their ages and far-flung origins. The merchant vessels were discovered near the construction of a railway tunnel in Varberg, about 120 miles north of Copenhagen, according...
Atlas Obscura
These Tiny Jewels Come From One of Alaska’s Most Unusual Beaches
Just shy of the Arctic Circle, where Alaska’s Seward Peninsula stretches westward toward Russia, there is a most improbable sliver of land. Point Spencer sits at the northern tip of a miles-long, narrow spit of sand, gravel, and permafrost that’s less than 100 feet wide in places. To the east is Port Clarence Bay, where depths can exceed 40 feet—an anomaly amid the region’s shallow coastal waters. To the west is the wild and unforgiving Bering Sea, home to winter storms that regularly churn out waves 45 feet or taller.
Footage of the Northern Lights in Finland Is Breathtakingly Beautiful
We've never seen anything like this.
The remote "Skeleton Lake" in the Himalayas mountains is filled with skeletons but no one knows how they got there
Roopkund Lake located in the Himalayas region of India has been nicknamed "Skeleton Lake." It is a remote lake nestled in a valley and filled with hundreds of skeletons. The BBC reports that the skeletons include the remains of 600-800 people. However, no one knows how the skeletons got there.
Good News Network
Prehistoric Human Footprints Unearthed in Spain are Nearly 300,000 Years Old and Unique in All of Europe
300,000 years ago, children were playing on the shore of a lagoon while their parents hunted in the shallows nearby. These are the stories contained in what were once believed to be 100,000-year-old foot prints, but which are now confirmed to be much older. A state of the art scanning...
Never-before-seen creatures found lurking in remote ocean waters. See what was found
Researchers mapped a little-explored stretch of the ocean floor, revealing a dark, rugged, nearly alien ecosystem teeming with wildlife to match.
Locked in Ice for 100 Years, Melting Glaciers Are Revealing Lost Artifacts
Stone age items, human remains and long-lost mountaineering equipment have all been uncovered as the world's glaciers are in danger of disappearing by 2050.
natureworldnews.com
Melting Glaciers are Uncovering Centuries Old Items Covered in Ice
Melting Glaciers are uncovering lost artifacts that have been buried in ice for centuries. As glaciers melt, ancient artifacts lost for hundreds or even thousands of years are still being discovered. Glaciers Melting. Large blocks of ice, or glaciers, continually change and move due to their weight. Glaciers are important...
Gizmodo
‘Mind-Blowing’ 2-Million-Year-Old DNA Reveals Ancient Ecosystem in Greenland
A team of scientists sequenced the most ancient DNA yet, found in permafrost in the northernmost reaches of Greenland. The DNA is 2 million years old, blowing past the previous record for the most ancient DNA by a million years. The genetic material came from 41 sediment samples collected from...
BBC
Royal Navy digs out world's most remote post office from Antarctic snow
The Royal Navy has come to the aid of four UK women working at an isolated Antarctic scientific base after its buildings were buried in heavy snow. Sailors and Royal Marines from HMS Protector spent two days digging out the Port Lockroy site. The damaged roof of Bransfield Hut -...
techaiapp.com
A wild taste of Kenya – safari dining in East Africa – A Luxury Travel Blog
Take your tastebuds on an adventure while on safari in Kenya. When travelling, food becomes more than just sustenance. It’s an experience to add to your memories. Meals are an integral part of celebrations, holidays, and family-gatherings – and a safari in Kenya is no different. There are few better ways to connect with your loved ones, as well as make new connections and friends, than by sharing a meal. This is why we believe that every good safari should be accompanied by equally good food.
techaiapp.com
9 of Africa’s & The Middle East’s Most Anticipated Luxury Resort Openings
(credit: Courtesy of Dorchester Collection) Home to some of the most impressive wildlife, landscapes, nature and an abundance of cultural history, The Middle East and Africa also offers a ton of luxury hotels and resorts. In our third installment of a four-part series of new luxury property openings, below is a curated list of new openings in Africa and The Middle East in 2023.
Scientists Stumble Upon 85,000-Year-Old Whale Fossil in Jungle Valley
When you think of whale fossils (if you ever do think of them), you might imagine them to be exclusively found buried in the sand of the world’s beaches, or even deep beneath the surface of the sea. The reality, however, is that scientists have discovered prehistoric whales in mountain ranges, deserts, and all sorts of unusual locations.
techaiapp.com
Review: Grand Hotel Tremezzo
Grand Hotel Tremezzo is one of the best luxury hotels on the banks of Lake Como. It has the most fantastic views imaginable from its rooms, bars, and restaurants, along with a wonderful pool that floats directly on the lake. Banana trees and flowers surround an additional pool behind the hotel, and an excellent Spa, with those same fantastic views across the waterfront, offers another fun jacuzzi-style Spa pool.
Time Out Global
You can buy an entire 100-island archipelago in Bali
Are you the kind of person who thinks owning just one island is just that bit too cliché? After all, every respectable billionaire has their own island. What you might be after is something a bit bigger – an entire archipelago, perhaps. If that sounds like you (and,...
gripped.com
Cochamó Valley in Chilean Patagonia is at Risk
A petition by the Chilean government has been launched to protect Cochamó Valley in Chile from potentially being sold to private developers and to make the area a Nature Sanctuary. Up to one-third of the area is on the market. The area has been called the Yosemite of South...
‘New to science’: At least 2 minerals discovered in meteorite that crashed in Somalia
The minerals have never been seen on Earth. The meteorite itself came from the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.
WDW News Today
New Norway Pavilion Apparel, Kitchenware, and More Arrives at EPCOT
We recently spotted more new Norway pavilion merchandise at The Fjording Shop in World Showcase at EPCOT. This short sleeve t-shirt features the image of a Norwegian flag combined with the outline of the pavilion rooftops in the shape of Mickey’s head. The words “Norway” and “EPCOT” appear below...
Comments / 0