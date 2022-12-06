Read full article on original website
DORITOS® Spicy Sweet Chili Coconut Haystacks
The best part of movie night at home is not needing to sneak in the usual store-bought sweets. Instead, homemade haystacks can be ready to enjoy in less than an hour, and they get a bit of heat from DORITOS®Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Tortilla Chips. With that much flavor, these candies are as intense as your favorite action-packed movie.
Hash Brown Casserole - Cracker Barrel Style
This casserole is quick and easy to make, it's absolutely delicious with a mouth watering aroma. This is a great meal during the week when your busy with school and work. This is one of my most requested casseroles from my family, especially the kids! You can serve hash brown casserole with chicken, pork chops, ham or sausage. You can add veggies like broccoli, mushrooms, carrots or peppers. I make sure to have this casserole as a side during all the holidays, the kids gobble it up every time. I have even served this casserole at a few Sunday brunches with great success!
A Family Favorite: Traditional Mexican Ground Beef Casserole
This easy Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is so easy to make, your entire family will devour it. We make this in my family all the time. My mother does several variations of this recipe. This tasty dish only takes about 15 minutes of prep time and you can have it on the dinner table in about 45 minutes. You can substitute with ground turkey and low-fat sour cream and cheddar cheese if you wish, and it's still delicious. You can serve this casserole with a big green salad to make a fast, yet complete meal. For the origin of Mexican casseroles in our country visit the website Multi Cultural Cooking Network.
BAKED GARLIC PARMESAN POTATO WEDGES
Optional: fresh parsley (or cilantro), ranch or blue cheese dressing for dipping$. Preheat oven to 375. Lightly grease a large baking sheet and set aside. Place potato wedges in a large bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and toss to coat. In a small bowl whisk together salt, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning. Sprinkle potato wedges with the shredded cheese, tossing to coat, then sprinkle with the seasoning mixture.
Southern Tea Cakes Recipe
A tea cake is a Southern baked good similar to a cookie. But if you ask some people, that's a simplistic way of explaining this treat. As Etha Robinson, a former teacher and tea cake advocate, said in an interview with NPR: "it's more than a cookie ... it's an experience." The sweet creation has been a part of Juneteenth celebrations for years, as have red-hued foods, but it's also a common recipe with simple, versatile roots.
Man Takes Mashed Potatoes From KFC to His Friendsgiving Dinner but Not All His Friends Are Happy, Sparking Debate
Research reveals that over seven in 10 young Americans prefer celebrating Thanksgiving with friends instead of a traditional feast. TikToker Jake Musser, who goes by @mvsser, went viral after posting his Friendsgiving mashed potatoes hack: he purchased them from a Kentucky Fried Chicken location. Then, he poured them all into a bowl he bought from Target.
Lay's Has a New Sweet & Salty Holiday Snack That Sounds Delicious
You know how after you've eaten too many holiday sweets, you need something salty to break up the monotony of it? Well, this year, you can get your sweet and salty tastes in a single bite courtesy of Lay's Sweet & Salty Dipped Clusters, which are now available for the 2022 Holiday season, according to Brand Eating.
Burger King Is Introducing a Massive New Meal Deal for $6.99
Burger King is known for its tried-and-true meal deals. Ever heard of the $5 Mix n' Match? Now, the Whopper slinger is introducing an all-new promotion that still gets you what you want and a lot of it. The Choose a Meal Deal, which is available for a limited time,...
How to Make Dolly Parton’s Favorite Pecan Chicken Salad
When the Queen of Country tells us to jump, we say how high! So when we found out that Dolly Parton has a favorite holiday season chicken salad, we just had to try it. Like Dolly’s other favorite southern recipes, her pecan chicken salad is rich and flavorful. It’s also easy as pie to make, and it’s sure to bring some southern charm to the table.
Easy 'Christmas Morning Breakfast Casserole' Is a Serious Crowd-Pleaser
You can even put it together ahead of time.
Denny's Is Giving Us 12 Straight Days of Free Breakfast This Month
In an effort to avoid the catastrophic cliché "breakfast is the most important meal of the day" tripe, I'll just say this: if you like pancakes, bacon, sausage, and eggs—and, even more than that, like freebies—you can get just that for 12-straight days at Denny's this month.
The Final Round of Aldi Finds in 2022 Just Dropped — Here's What We're Adding to Our Cart
Somehow we have reached the end of 2022, which of course means we're entering one of the busiest seasons of all: the holiday season. Luckily for us, our favorite list just dropped — and we're not talking about our holiday wishlist. No, we mean the list of Aldi Finds that are coming to the store in December.
McDonald's Is Serving 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers for the Next 2 Days
If there’s something fast food chains do well, it is concoct deals to lure through their doors. Ok, that’s an exaggeration. What they do well is make burgers and fries. But they also pile up deals. McDonald’s is not immune. It has stacked up a series of deals...
3 High-Protein Breakfast Foods To Blast Belly Fat
Losing weight in your midsection— or anywhere else— requires a balanced diet along with regular exercise. While working to lose weight in this area or elsewhere, it is vital to provide your body with energy from high-protein foods, especially first thing in the morning. We reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for three breakfast ideas that will not only help you start your day off with needed energy, but that will also keep you satiated (and less likely to eat more and gain weight later). Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jay Cowin, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, and Trista Best, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal
Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
Popeyes Is Offering Free Chicken Sandwiches for 10 Days & You Can Get Its New One
Years after its release, Popeyes Chicken Sandwich remains one of the best chicken sandwiches in fast food. So, people get excited on the rare occasions when a new one hits the menu. That happened this month with the release of the chain's new Blackened Chicken Sandwich. To celebrate its release,...
12 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $5
The grocery chain is stocked with holiday goods, including Reggano's Christmas pasta, Cakebites' Elf on the Shelf treats, and Choceur's quinoa bites.
Starbucks barista calls out customer for ordering a drink mostly consisting of syrups: ‘This made my teeth hurt’
A Starbucks barista put a customer on TikTok blast for requesting a beverage mainly comprised of syrups, and viewers are equally baffled. A TikToker who goes by the username Angry Barista (@angry_barista) claims to be a barista and 10-year shift supervisor at Starbucks. The Angry Barista frequently shares videos featuring a variety of bizarre orders from customers. However, one of their more recent TikTok posts is giving viewers a secondhand sugar high.
Restaurant worker refuses to cook woman new meal after he gives her soapy water instead of vinegar for her French fries
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who was a picky eater. There were only a few restaurants in town where he would eat, and one of them was a local pizzeria that went the way of the dodo after nearly three decades in business.
Recipe for 'Dolly Parton's 5-Layer Casserole' Is Bound to Be a Hit
Dolly knows her stuff when it comes to cooking!
