Reneé Rapp Points Out an Ex’s Flaws in ‘Too Well’ Music Video – Watch Now! | Alyah Chenelle Scott, Chris Olsen, Duke Maxwell, Dylan Mulvaney, Music, Music Video, Renee Rapp

Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single
(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
Why “Piece of Me” Is Still One of Britney Spears’s Best Music Videos
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “I’m Miss American Dream, since I was 17,” sings Britney Spears in her 2007 pop hit “Piece of Me”—the second single off her masterful fifth studio album, Blackout. “I’m Mrs. Extra! Extra! This just in; I’m Mrs. She’s too big, now she’s too thin.”
Meghan Markle's Podcast May Not Be Renewed After Head Of Audio At Archewell Resigns To Launch Her Own Project
Trouble at Archewell! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's head of audio, Rebecca Sananès, announced she will be leaving the company — and it's unclear if the actress' podcast, "Archetypes," will continue going forward. According to a source, Sananès, who is in charge of Meghan's podcast, is launching her own project after having been at Archewell for over a year. Sananès, who worked for Vox Media and New York Magazine's "Pivot" podcast, was hired in July 2021. A few months later, she spoke about her job. “The podcast industry is severely undervaluing and under crediting the INCREDIBLY talented and hardworking producers...
Lindsey Stirling Releases Biblical Music Video for ‘O Holy Night’
Former America’s Got Talent star Lindsey Stirling is back with a new music video for the Christmas season, set to her version of “O Holy Night.” The song appears on Stirling’s latest holiday album Snow Waltz. Lindsey Stirling Releases New ‘O Holy Night’ Music Video...
Randy Travis It’s Just a Matter of Time (music video and lyrics)
Enjoy watching the Randy Travis "It's Just a Matter of Time" music video and see the song details here... The Randy Travis It’s Just a Matter of Time song became the third country artist to find success with the song. Randy released this song in August 1989 as the lead-off single to the album No Holdin’ Back, Travis’ version became his 10th No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart starting December 2, 1989.
Slipknot ‘Knotfest’ Italy Lineup: Legendary Metal Band Unveils First Set of Performers [DETAILS]
Slipknot has been touring around the world over the past year for their "Knotfest" series of shows/festivals, but one of the countries they haven't been to is Italy. Next year, the heavy metal band is finally visiting the region along with other music acts; who are included in the lineup?
'Wheel of Fortune': Vanna White Speaks on the 'End' of the Iconic Game Show
The end of Vanna White's time on Wheel of Fortune may be coming soon, but White does not want to think about it. Wheel of Fortune started its 40th season in September and White has been working on the game show since 1982. White even stood in for Pat Sajak as host in late 2019 while he was undergoing emergency surgery.
First Listen: Johnny Gill is a "Bad Santa" in sexy new song
(December 7, 2022) Johnny Gill has had quite a career, both as a solo artist and as a member of New Edition. And from all accounts, he's a good guy too. If there is one thing JG is not usually called, it is "bad." But that's the title he takes in the humorous new holiday song taken from the BET+ original RomCom movie, A Miracle Before Christmas, starring LeToya Luckett, about a relationship therapist who is trying to save her own marriage. The soundtrack featured a collection of songs by modern R&B singers.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2023 Tour With The Strokes, Iggy Pop and More
Red Hot Chili Peppers are prepping for another massive tour in 2023. Commencing in March, the band will perform a series of stadium shows and festivals across North America and the U.K. The former run, which features stops in Vancouver, Las Vegas, San Diego, Houston and Gulf Shores’ Hangout Music Festival, will include two guests at each show, chosen from The Strokes, St. Vincent, the Mars Volta, Thundercat and City and Colour.
Steve Aoki x 3LAU Form Cryptopunk DJ Supergroup: PUNX
NFT champions and prolific electronic musicians Steve Aoki & 3Lau team up to form PUNX – a web3 CryptoPunk supergroup! The music NFT duo will use their CryptoPunk NFT PFPs to draw inspiration for the partnership. The Grammy-nominated Steve Aoki & chart-topping 3Lau are two of web3’s most prominent music NFT proponents and entrepreneurs. Read on to learn more about how this supergroup operates and how this is a special music NFT link up!
‘Unholy’ Matrimony: How Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Queer Anthem Became an Overnight Success
Overnight success was a long time coming for Kim Petras. After a decade navigating every rung of the music industry, she finally hit the jackpot with “Unholy.” At the beginning of October, the slinky Sam Smith collaboration became Petras’ first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 and, to her complete astonishment, topped the chart a month later and earned a Grammy nomination. “There was a lot of crying,” the German artist says. Her shock is rooted in doubt about the public’s willingness to embrace a trans pop star. “Executives would say, ‘You make gay club music, you’re niche and we don’t...
New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks from Bjork, Molly Tuttle, Fantastic Negrito and More!
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
Berghaus' Latest "Dean Street" Collection Celebrates British Dance Music
Berghaus is celebrating British dance culture’s past and present with a new PRESS FWD campaign that presents its new “Dean St” collection for Fall/Winter 2022. The new campaign for the collection has been shot in Happy Valley — the Kent location where thousands of people danced to ’80s and ’90s rave music. As a whole, the PRESS FWD campaign has been launched to merge two generations of U.K. dance music and Berghaus has enlisted Radio 1 DJ, Fabio, and drum & bass producer, DJ Rap, to meet with two new-generation producers — Mixtress and IZCO — who are currently flying the flag for British dance music.
Adam Lambert Reveals Future Plans With Queen Amid New Album Announcement
Good news for Adam Lambert fans! The former "American Idol" contestant will be releasing a brand new album and it would be a compilation of cover songs; when is it going to be released?. Speaking to the British TV show "This Morning," the musician said he's excited to announce that...
John Frusciante to release new electronic album in 2023: "After a year and a half writing and recording rock music, I needed to clear my head"
Produced by Frusciante himself, the album will be released – in two separate formats, with two different track lists – early next year. Red Hot Chili Peppers electric guitar player John Frusciante has announced that he will release a new solo electronic album next year. Making the announcement...
How Wednesday's Music Supervisors Landed On The Cramps For That Viral Dance Scene
When Jenna Ortega stepped in front of the cameras to portray Wednesday Addams dancing amongst other students in the fourth episode of Netflix's "Wednesday," there's no way she nor producers could have known that she was also shooting a video that would go viral on social media, especially TikTok. The Gothic sequence, which Ortega choreographed herself over two sleepless nights prior, has been paired up with different songs, most notably Lady Gaga's "Bloody Mary," causing the pop-artist herself to react positively to this new social media connection to her own track (via Billboard). However, it was The Cramps' song, "Goo Goo Muck," that Music Supervisors landed on for the actual dance number.
Soul Train Awards 2022: 5 of the Must-See Performances From This Year’s Ceremony
Just because the Soul Train Awards 2022 are over doesn’t mean the music has to stop. In honor of yet another fantastic celebration of soul and r&b hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole, we’re taking a look back at some of the most memorable performances from that night. From veteran musician Chanté Moore to gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard, this year’s event featured several industry heavy hitters.
Terry Draper to release new album Bread And Cirkus
Klaatu drummer Terry Draper will release his latest album Bread And Cirkus in January
Joe Satriani called it the worst record he ever made, but his debut EP featured his most innovative work
In 1984, Satch released his first solo recording: a wild five-track effort that used the electric guitar for everything – even drums. We all know Joe Satriani as the electric guitar innovator who put instrumental shred on the map and taught some of the brightest talents to emerge from the ’80s and ’90s. Yet his earliest solo efforts – recorded long before Surfing with the Alien made him a household name in the guitar world – show another, more esoteric side to the guitar god, and one many fans may not be familiar with.
Hangout Fest 2023 Line-Up Features Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Paramore, and More
Hangout Fest in Gulf Shores, Alabama has revealed its line-up for 2023. The headliners for next year’s event include Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Flume, Skrillex, and Kid LAROI. Elsewhere on the line-up are AJR, COIN, GloRilla, Kevin Gates, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Russ,...
