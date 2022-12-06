Reneé Rapp Points Out an Ex’s Flaws in ‘Too Well’ Music Video – Watch Now! | Alyah Chenelle Scott, Chris Olsen, Duke Maxwell, Dylan Mulvaney, Music, Music Video, Renee Rapp

When Jenna Ortega stepped in front of the cameras to portray Wednesday Addams dancing amongst other students in the fourth episode of Netflix's "Wednesday," there's no way she nor producers could have known that she was also shooting a video that would go viral on social media, especially TikTok. The Gothic sequence, which Ortega choreographed herself over two sleepless nights prior, has been paired up with different songs, most notably Lady Gaga's "Bloody Mary," causing the pop-artist herself to react positively to this new social media connection to her own track (via Billboard). However, it was The Cramps' song, "Goo Goo Muck," that Music Supervisors landed on for the actual dance number.

