Read full article on original website
Related
vermontbiz.com
Hickok & Boardman HR Intelligence announces two new hires
Jessica Miller, former talent acquisition coordinator at the University of Vermont Health Network, and Rachel Ward recently joined Hickok & Boardman HR Intelligence(link is external) as client managers. Miller supports the Burlington-based company's large-organization clients, and Ward works within the small-client group. At the UVM Health Network, Miller recruited inpatient...
vermontbiz.com
Mindy Bero named Vermont IAIP Member of the Year
Mindy Bero of Essex, a commercial lines producer at Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group(link is external) in Burlington, was presented with the 2022 Vermont International Association of Insurance Professionals Member of the Year Award, sponsored by New England Excess Exchange, at the organization's Commissioners Night in Waterbury. Bero is a...
WCAX
New Burlington apartments to provide shelter for families experiencing homelessness
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the city of Burlington works towards its three-year goal to end homelessness, officials broke ground Friday on a new COTS facility to help achieve that goal. The Main Street Family Housing is being constructed on existing COTS property next to their Main Street Family Shelter....
WCAX
Danville residents consider cost to upgrade school
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Danville school leaders say their building is deteriorating, but some residents are apprehensive about footing the bill to fix the problems. “We’re one failed system away from what I would consider a crisis in that building,” said Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker.
Barre residential recovery center set to open next month
Foundation House will provide housing for six women and their children, while offering sober living and recovery services.
South Burlington rezones land for proposed Tesla dealership
The electric car maker had asked the city government to rezone the former Hannaford site off Shelburne Road so it could build a showroom and service center there. Read the story on VTDigger here: South Burlington rezones land for proposed Tesla dealership.
vermontbiz.com
Scott’s annual tree cutting celebrates Vermont’s Christmas tree industry
Vermont Christmas Tree Farms Integral to State’s Rural Economy and Brand. Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott and Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts visited White’s Tree Farm in Essex(link is external) today to celebrate the arrival of the 2022 Christmas season with the help of Vermont’s farmers. The trees cut during this visit will decorate the Pavilion Building in Montpelier, which houses the Governor’s Office.
WCAX
Weinberger to ask council for redo on police chief pick
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says he is going to ask the City Council to reconsider his nomination for the Queen City’s top cop. The mayor tells WCAX he will once again nominate Burlington Police Acting Chief Jon Murad to the permanent job, although he declined to give a timeline. The Democratic mayor and Progressives on the council have been in a feud for the past two years over police policy and defunding of the department. It came to a head last spring when Progressives on the council blocked Murad’s nomination by a six-vote margin.
WCAX
How much of what we recycle gets recycled?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling is mandatory in Vermont but how stringently people separate their recyclables varies. Reporter Elissa Borden went sifting for answers on how much we throw in the bin is actually recycled. It’s fairly easy to toss recyclables in the recycling bin, but some folks aren’t so...
Williston Fire Department makes historic purchase in hopes of saving lives
Following two deadly fires in Brattleboro and Readsboro last weekend, Williston’s fire department announced its investing in a potentially life-saving measure. The department is becoming the first of its kind in Vermont to possess and utilize a ‘Cyanokit’, a briefcase-sized aid containing an anecdote for cyanide poisoning. “It provides a level of service to […]
WCAX
$25M Essex psychiatric facility aims to end capacity crisis
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A surge of Vermonters in psychiatric crisis are waiting for help in emergency rooms. Mental health officials say a new Essex facility set to open in a few months will improve the backlog and relieve the strain on state resources. Reporter Christina Guessferd got an exclusive tour of the $25-million project and examines the unique role it will play in the state’s evolving mental health care continuum.
WCAX
Burlington considers 2 new proposals for Memorial Auditorium
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington is investing $1 million to stabilize Memorial Auditorium which has been closed since 2016. It comes as officials continue their years-long efforts to find partners to redevelop the building. Memorial Auditorium has been sitting empty for the last six years and now...
mynbc5.com
Burlington has a tool to help combat the needle crisis throughout the city
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Since the pandemic, data shows drug misuse has increased nationwide, and local advocates say the same can be said in our region. Community members in Burlington have voiced concerns about the parts of drug use that get left behind for the public to deal with. Ted...
mynbc5.com
Demolition of old Burlington High School to begin next month
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The city of Burlington is one step closer to saying goodbye to its old high school building. The school board voted unanimously Tuesday to award a demolition contract to the lowest of five bidders. The company EnviroVantage, based out of New Hampshire, will complete the job...
WCAX
Vermont’s lawmakers: State could get federal money if your internet speed is wrong on FCC map
A Burlington man pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man outside a downtown restaurant last weekend. Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month.
Barton Chronicle
Citizens criticize city budget process
NEWPORT — Contention between Newport City residents and council members and city staff lasted the entirety of the three-hour meeting here Monday night. After its November 21 meeting, Newport resident Jennifer Bjurling charged the council with three open meeting violations. Because of state law requires a response within ten...
WCAX
Montpelier cannabis shop holding monthly expungement clinics
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Though the state dropped many cannabis-related criminal convictions in 2021, some people are still trying to clear their records. Attorney and co-owner of Gram Central, Amanda Kitchen, says hosting monthly expungement clinics is in line with their social justice mission. Criminal convictions of any kind can be life-altering. Kitchen says if there’s any chance to get people a fresh start, they want to help.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices keeping falling, but slower than US
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline price in Vermont today is $3.67. They have fallen 9 cents per gallon in the last week and 31 cents/g in the last month. They are 28 cents/g higher than a year ago. The lowest price in the state is in Brattleboro ($3.29/g) and the highest is in Island Pond ($4.29/g). The national average is $3.29, which is 6 cents lower than a year ago.
Colchester Sun
Home tour of the week: this $369,900 home in Essex Junction has almost 1500 square feet and a outbuilding for projects
This home in Essex Junction has two first floor bedrooms and a two car garage. There is also a renovated full bathroom and laundry located on the first floor. The outbuilding includes a work bench and lots of space for projects. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 1 full. Price: $369,900. Square Feet:...
mynbc5.com
Holiday light displays: Essex, Vermont, homeowners face off in annual lighting competition
ESSEX, Vt. — Homes in Essex, Vermont, will shine bright with holiday lights this month, as the city kicks off its annual holiday light contest this week. This year's Christmas light fight features 37 homes decked out in all manner of holiday decorations. To see all of the contestants, the town has put together two driving routes, with voting links for each route.
Comments / 0