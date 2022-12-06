'We have no time to waste': Bennet urges feds to quickly distribute rural clean energy funds

The drought situation in the West has been critical for more than a year. The Colorado River is at stake along with major reservoirs that have fueled the West for decades.Now Colorado Democratic Senator Michael Bennet is teaming up with Utah's Republican Senator Mitt Romney to bring urgency to the impending drought. The two senators led a group of 14 others, urging the USDA to help farmers in the area.They're in danger of losing a lot of money and resources. The senators are asking the USDA to support ranchers and farmers in conserving water improving water infrastructure and efficiency, and protecting lands at risk of erosion.

