Ronaldo, Portugal looks to end Morocco's World Cup run
These really are pinch-yourself times for Morocco: A first ever spot in the quarterfinals of a World Cup — the first to take place in the Arab world, no less — and now a meeting with Portugal and its superstar striker, Cristiano Ronaldo.Well, maybe.Because Ronaldo has again managed to steal the spotlight in his inimitable way, even bumping Morocco’s historic run to the last eight off the top of the agenda ahead of Saturday’s narrative-laden match.Will he start, or won’t he? That’s the big question being asked about Ronaldo after he was dropped by Portugal coach Fernando Santos for...
BBC
Croatia knock out 'confident' Brazil from Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup
Brazil don comot from di Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup afta dem lose 4-2 to Croatia on penalties. Di match wey tight from di beginning end 0-0 afta 90 minutes. Towards di end of di first of extra time, Paris Siang Germain (PSG) Neymar break di Croatian defence afta e conver one tight pass from Luaca Paqueta to put Brazil ahead.
‘Our pride’: Morocco keeps Africa’s hope alive in World Cup
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — For many in Africa, Morocco’s underdog performance is the best story in the World Cup so far, with the hopes of the continent soaring ahead of the match on Saturday against Portugal. Across the continent of more than 1.3 billion people, African fans are...
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave Portugal World Cup squad after controversial decision
Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the Portugal World Cup squad after he was left on the bench against Switzerland. Despite Portugal’s successful World Cup so far, it hasn’t been the greatest tournament for Ronaldo. The 37-year-old has struggled to perform consistently throughout the tournament and was recently dropped to the bench against Switzerland, with the manager’s decision proving right after they won the game 6-1.
BBC
The moment Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout cross on airport tarmac
Video from Russian state media shows the moment released prisoners US basketball star Brittney Griner and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout meet in the UAE. In a scene edited before being published in Russia, Griner (in the red coat) and Bout are seen crossing on the tarmac at an airport in Abu Dhabi.
Morocco vs Portugal - World Cup quarter-final: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Morocco's World Cup quarter-final against Portugal, including team news, lineups and prediction.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How to Watch Morocco Vs. Portugal in 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals
The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals are set to kick off on Saturday and Portugal and Morocco are bound to give fans a spectacular show. Match 60 of the tournament will see Yassine Bounou and Morocco returning to the pitch after stopping three of four penalty kicks during their round of 16 clash vs. Spain. Portugal is riding high after scoring a half-dozen goals against Switzerland.
Morocco’s Soccer Team Coach Says His Country Represents Africa In The World Cup
On December 6th 2022, the Morocco national soccer team made history, after defeating Spain and claiming a spot in the quarter-finals in Qatar. The victory makes Morocco the fourth African team to get into the World Cup quarter-finals after Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002), and Ghana 2010. With this achievement, across...
Argentina into World Cup semi-final after beating Netherlands on penalties – as it happened
Lionel Messi’s World Cup dream is still alive after Argentina finally overcame the Netherlands in a dramatic, ill-tempered classic
BBC
World Cup quarter-finals predictions: Chris Sutton predicts all the matches including England v France
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. There are some mouth-watering match-ups in the quarter-finals of the World Cup - but will there...
BBC
World Cup 2022: When England beat France in the 1982 tournament
The last time England played France at a men's World Cup was in 1982 in Spain - and football looked quite different back then. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Morocco hope for 'breakthrough' for Africa in quarter-final against Portugal
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC World Service, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. As Morocco stand on the brink of World Cup history for Africa, the...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Morocco remind Osian Roberts of Wales in Euro 2016
Former Wales assistant manager Osian Roberts says he is reminded of the Wales squad he helped reach the semi-finals of Euro 2016 when looking at the Morocco team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Roberts worked as Morocco's technical director from 2019 until 2021 when he joined Patrick Vieira...
BBC
Five Chinese players suspended from World Snooker Tour amid match-fixing investigation
Five Chinese players have been suspended from the World Snooker Tour over an ongoing investigation into match-fixing. Lu Ning, Li Hang, Zhao Jianbo, Bai Langning and Chang Bingyu will remain suspended until the outcome of the investigation. The WPBSA, snooker's governing body, has said the players can appeal against the...
World Cup Odds: Morocco vs. Portugal prediction, odds and pick – 12/10/2022
The 2022 World Cup is now down to the final eight teams. On Friday, December 10, at 10:00 am ET, Morocco, the winning team from Group F that shocked Span on penalties after 120 minutes of a 0-0 draw, will take on Portugal, the winners of Group H, who obliterated Switzerland 6-1 in the Round of 16. Now, it’s time to continue our World Cup odds series with a Morocco-Portugal prediction and pick!
BBC
World Cup 2022: Time to leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone, says Portugal boss Fernando Santos
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. It is "high time to leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone", says Portugal coach Fernando Santos. Portuguese publication...
BBC
Women's basketball: ‘I’ve been spat at in the face for the colour of my skin’
Basketball scout Sarah Chan's career has taken her all over the world, from Sudan to Kenya, Europe and the US - but she's had to face war, racism and gender-based violence along the way. "I have been spat in the face for the colour of my skin," says the former...
