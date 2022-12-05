ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Ronaldo, Portugal looks to end Morocco's World Cup run

These really are pinch-yourself times for Morocco: A first ever spot in the quarterfinals of a World Cup — the first to take place in the Arab world, no less — and now a meeting with Portugal and its superstar striker, Cristiano Ronaldo.Well, maybe.Because Ronaldo has again managed to steal the spotlight in his inimitable way, even bumping Morocco’s historic run to the last eight off the top of the agenda ahead of Saturday’s narrative-laden match.Will he start, or won’t he? That’s the big question being asked about Ronaldo after he was dropped by Portugal coach Fernando Santos for...
BBC

Croatia knock out 'confident' Brazil from Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup

Brazil don comot from di Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup afta dem lose 4-2 to Croatia on penalties. Di match wey tight from di beginning end 0-0 afta 90 minutes. Towards di end of di first of extra time, Paris Siang Germain (PSG) Neymar break di Croatian defence afta e conver one tight pass from Luaca Paqueta to put Brazil ahead.
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave Portugal World Cup squad after controversial decision

Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the Portugal World Cup squad after he was left on the bench against Switzerland. Despite Portugal’s successful World Cup so far, it hasn’t been the greatest tournament for Ronaldo. The 37-year-old has struggled to perform consistently throughout the tournament and was recently dropped to the bench against Switzerland, with the manager’s decision proving right after they won the game 6-1.
BBC

The moment Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout cross on airport tarmac

Video from Russian state media shows the moment released prisoners US basketball star Brittney Griner and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout meet in the UAE. In a scene edited before being published in Russia, Griner (in the red coat) and Bout are seen crossing on the tarmac at an airport in Abu Dhabi.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How to Watch Morocco Vs. Portugal in 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals

The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals are set to kick off on Saturday and Portugal and Morocco are bound to give fans a spectacular show. Match 60 of the tournament will see Yassine Bounou and Morocco returning to the pitch after stopping three of four penalty kicks during their round of 16 clash vs. Spain. Portugal is riding high after scoring a half-dozen goals against Switzerland.
BBC

World Cup 2022: When England beat France in the 1982 tournament

The last time England played France at a men's World Cup was in 1982 in Spain - and football looked quite different back then. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Morocco remind Osian Roberts of Wales in Euro 2016

Former Wales assistant manager Osian Roberts says he is reminded of the Wales squad he helped reach the semi-finals of Euro 2016 when looking at the Morocco team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Roberts worked as Morocco's technical director from 2019 until 2021 when he joined Patrick Vieira...
BBC

Five Chinese players suspended from World Snooker Tour amid match-fixing investigation

Five Chinese players have been suspended from the World Snooker Tour over an ongoing investigation into match-fixing. Lu Ning, Li Hang, Zhao Jianbo, Bai Langning and Chang Bingyu will remain suspended until the outcome of the investigation. The WPBSA, snooker's governing body, has said the players can appeal against the...
ClutchPoints

World Cup Odds: Morocco vs. Portugal prediction, odds and pick – 12/10/2022

The 2022 World Cup is now down to the final eight teams. On Friday, December 10, at 10:00 am ET, Morocco, the winning team from Group F that shocked Span on penalties after 120 minutes of a 0-0 draw, will take on Portugal, the winners of Group H, who obliterated Switzerland 6-1 in the Round of 16. Now, it’s time to continue our World Cup odds series with a Morocco-Portugal prediction and pick!
KANSAS STATE

