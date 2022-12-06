ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

NFL Insider Explains Why Titans Fired GM Jon Robinson

The Tennessee Titans shocked the NFL world this morning when reports surfaced of the team firing general manager Jon Robinson.  Robinson, whose Titans sit atop the AFC South through 13 weeks in 2022, signed a massive contract extension with the team last season, adding to the surprise of ...
NASHVILLE, TN
TexansDaily

Tennessee Titans Fire GM Jon Robinson: What Happened?

The firing of Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson sent shockwaves around the NFL. "I'm very surprised," a league source said. "J-Rob is good people. He was doing a good job. They're winning." Indeed, the Titans are 7-5 and in first place in the AFC South division. The decision runs...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Titans: What the firing of Jon Robinson means for Mike Vrabel

The firing of General Manager Jon Robinson made a loud statement about the standards for the Tennessee Titans organization moving forward. Owner Amy Adams Strunk is making one thing clear: Mediocrity is not good enough. It also sends a clear message regarding head coach Mike Vrabel. He is the captain...
NASHVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Titans make shocking midseason change

The Tennessee Titans appear to be headed for their fourth consecutive playoff appearance, but they are apparently not pleased with the work that general manager Jon Robinson has done. The Titans announced on Tuesday that they have fired Robinson. Vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden will act as the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Despite benching, QB Marcus Mariota still has place in NFL

Even through Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota has been benched, he still has a future in the NFL. The eight-year veteran quarterback out of Oregon guided a fledgling Falcons team to a 5-8 record before getting pulled for rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder on Thursday. Even though Mariota's limitations in the...
ATLANTA, GA
atozsports.com

Interim Titans GM makes first moves

The Tennessee Titans rocked the NFL world on Tuesday morning. They fired General Manager Jon Robinson. The move came out of nowhere as the Titans sit atop the AFC South by multiple games. Clearly, there just wasn’t a meeting of the minds in the front office anymore. Ownership chose to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy