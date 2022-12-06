Read full article on original website
NFL Insider Explains Why Titans Fired GM Jon Robinson
The Tennessee Titans shocked the NFL world this morning when reports surfaced of the team firing general manager Jon Robinson. Robinson, whose Titans sit atop the AFC South through 13 weeks in 2022, signed a massive contract extension with the team last season, adding to the surprise of ...
Details emerge about Titans' reason for firing Jon Robinson
The Tennessee Titans stunned the football world on Tuesday when they parted ways with general manager Jon Robinson after six-plus seasons. The move was shocking because the Titans made it during the season, and after Robinson had signed a multi-year extension this past offseason. Some would argue the Titans sporting...
Tennessee Titans Fire GM Jon Robinson: What Happened?
The firing of Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson sent shockwaves around the NFL. "I'm very surprised," a league source said. "J-Rob is good people. He was doing a good job. They're winning." Indeed, the Titans are 7-5 and in first place in the AFC South division. The decision runs...
How Tennessee Titans, NFL fans reacted to Jon Robinson firing after loss to A.J. Brown
The Tennessee Titans announced the firing of general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday, leading fans to react on Twitter about his almost seven-year tenure. The decision comes on the heels of a 35-10 loss to the Eagles and former Titans receiver A.J. Brown, who Robinson traded on draft night last offseason. ...
atozsports.com
Titans: What the firing of Jon Robinson means for Mike Vrabel
The firing of General Manager Jon Robinson made a loud statement about the standards for the Tennessee Titans organization moving forward. Owner Amy Adams Strunk is making one thing clear: Mediocrity is not good enough. It also sends a clear message regarding head coach Mike Vrabel. He is the captain...
Titans fire general manager Jon Robinson after losing to A.J. Brown, Eagles in Week 13
The Tennessee Titans will be looking for a new general manager this year after firing Jon Robinson, the team announced Tuesday morning. Ryan Cowden, the Titans' VP of player personnel, will take over as interim. In her announcement, Titans owner Amy Adam Strunk said the team made "significant progress both...
Twitter reacts to shocking news of Titans firing Jon Robinson
The Tennessee Titans made a stunning move on Tuesday, as the team announced it had fired general manager Jon Robinson. Now, that’s not to say that Robinson wasn’t in hot water at all, but the team did just sign him to a multi-year extension this past offseason, and the fact that Tennessee did it during the season makes it even more shocking.
Titans make shocking midseason change
The Tennessee Titans appear to be headed for their fourth consecutive playoff appearance, but they are apparently not pleased with the work that general manager Jon Robinson has done. The Titans announced on Tuesday that they have fired Robinson. Vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden will act as the...
Titans owner fires GM Jon Robinson in his 7th season
Tennessee owner Amy Adams Strunk fired general manager Jon Robinson in the midst of his seventh season with the Titans off to a 7-5 start
Yardbarker
Jon Robinson's first-round draft history played big part in shocking Titans firing
The shock of the week in the NFL will undoubtedly be the Tennessee Titans firing general manager Jon Robinson. Trading away star wide receiver A.J. Brown in the offseason and having him terrorize your defense certainly didn't help Robinson's cause. However, looking at his first-round draft history, it shouldn't come...
Titans facing must-win scenario in wake of Jon Robinson firing
Sunday’s game at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars is a MUST WIN for the Tennessee Titans. Outside of the obvious reasons of a division game and the AFC South lead, the vibes are really up in the air. The firing of general manager Jon Robinson is a MAJOR shake-up and head coach Mike Vrabel Vrabel needs to steady the ship.
Fantasy football managers in need of RB help should look to Seattle in Week 14
These are the critical weeks in the Fantasy Football season as late moves can determine playoff positions in a majority of leagues. The Seattle Seahawks may represent fertile ground for those managers who are looking for an under-the-radar running back. Our suggestion is backup Travis Homer. While it may be...
Texans claim Chiefs DT Taylor Stallworth off waivers, drop DE Michael Dwumfour
The Houston Texans continue to refine their roster with five games to go in the regular season. The Texans made a waiver claim for former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth. The 6-2, 305-pounder played six games for the Chiefs in 2022, logging four combined tackles on 53 defensive snaps.
Yardbarker
Despite benching, QB Marcus Mariota still has place in NFL
Even through Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota has been benched, he still has a future in the NFL. The eight-year veteran quarterback out of Oregon guided a fledgling Falcons team to a 5-8 record before getting pulled for rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder on Thursday. Even though Mariota's limitations in the...
atozsports.com
Interim Titans GM makes first moves
The Tennessee Titans rocked the NFL world on Tuesday morning. They fired General Manager Jon Robinson. The move came out of nowhere as the Titans sit atop the AFC South by multiple games. Clearly, there just wasn’t a meeting of the minds in the front office anymore. Ownership chose to...
