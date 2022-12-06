Cyera Produces the First DSPM Platform that Offers Holistic Cloud Data Security Coverage with the Addition of SaaS

Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
StorPool Storage Increases Return on Investment for eCommerce Shops and Platforms
StorPool Storage delivers immense value and benefits for eCommerce shops and platforms operated by eCommerce service providers or hosting companies, helping them provide outstanding services that attract customers and increase profits, according to company experts. StorPool provides a high-performance, linearly-scalable primary storage platform used by companies building large-scale clouds to...
itsecuritywire.com
Several Code Execution Vulnerabilities Fixed in Sophos Firewall
Sophos has informed customers that Sophos Firewall version 19.5, whose general availability was announced in mid-November, addresses multiple vulnerabilities, including those that can result in the execution of arbitrary code. The most recent Sophos Firewall version also includes performance enhancements and patches for seven vulnerabilities. One of the vulnerabilities fixed...
itsecuritywire.com
Why Convergence of Operations and Security is Crucial
An increasing the number of security-related tools and personnel is ineffective at resolving operational and security problems at scale. The status quo of siloed operations is just not sustainable. Before the cloud and before the digital transformation, the methods used to manage operations and security made sense at the time...
itsecuritywire.com
APJ Financial Services: Akamai Research Shows APJ Surpasses North America in Web Application and API Cyberattacks
Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today released a new State of the Internet report that indicates a severe risk to the financial services sector in Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) region, as attackers ramp up attacks and shift to more sophisticated techniques. Web application and API attacks in particular are increasing at an alarming rate while also growing in complexity. The new report, Enemy at the Gates, further notes that roughly 80 percent of cyberattackers additionally aim their efforts at customers of financial services in an attempt to find paths of least resistance for monetary gain.
itsecuritywire.com
5 Strategies for Building a More Secure Cloud
The cloud is an indispensable tool for businesses currently. If organizations don’t build a more secure cloud, they could put all of their operations at risk. The use of cloud computing keeps growing. Over the next few years, more than two-thirds of small and medium-sized businesses plan to use cloud technologies more frequently. Although the cloud offers many advantages in terms of security, it also raises particular issues.
Singapore Reveals $3.6 Million Virtual Production Innovation Fund, Partnerships with U.K.’s NFTS, Epic Games
Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is launching an SGD5 million ($3.6 million) Virtual Production Innovation Fund. The fund was announced by Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, Tan Kiat How, at the opening of the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) and Screen Singapore on Wednesday. It is designed to support the local media industry to develop capabilities needed to harness virtual production technology. The technology uses LED screens to display realistic background environments for TV or film scenes, powered by a video game engine, so that the camera is able to capture actors and visual effects...
itsecuritywire.com
Balance Theory Bags Seed Funding for Secure Workspace Collaboration
Balance Theory, a seed-stage start-up working on technology to help security teams collaborate and manage data flows securely, has closed a USD 3 million funding round. According to Balance Theory, a company based in Columbia, Maryland, DataTribe led the early-stage investment with support from TEDCO. With workflow visibility, Balance Theory...
itsecuritywire.com
Addressing the Security Risks Associated with 5G Technology
5G provides increased speed and bandwidth and was created with security as a priority feature; however, a flood of new connections and devices has made managing security much more challenging. Businesses must consider 5G and security as a delicate balancing act when dealing with it. Due to the fact that...
itsecuritywire.com
Open Line Chooses and Deploys Salt Security API Protection Platform to Enhance Their Managed Services Portfolio
Salt Security, the leading API security company, today announced that Open Line NL, a supplier of managed cloud services and applications, has selected and deployed the Salt Security API Protection Platform. The Salt platform allows Open Line to offer services to its customers that quickly identify and block API attacks and remediate potential risks, ensuring the security of its customers’ critical data and services. Open Line provides both managed cloud infrastructure and vertical-specific solutions for companies in healthcare, local government, social housing, and logistics. Open Line chose the Salt platform over its competitors because of the compelling advantages of its cloud-scale big data and mature ML and AI, which enable industry-leading runtime protection, advanced API discovery, and shift-left capabilities to remediate API vulnerabilities in pre-production.
crowdfundinsider.com
Bill Payment, Restaurant Management Platform MarginEdge Secures $45M via Series C
MarginEdge, the restaurant management and bill payment platform, announced it has raised a $45 million Series C investment “led by Ten Coves Capital with participation from Fiserv, Derive Ventures, and all previous institutional investors.”. This funding, “which more than doubles funding to date to over $70 million, not only...
Rackspace blames ransomware attack for massive server outages
Rackspace Technology, one of the largest cloud and email hosting providers in the U.S., said Tuesday a ransomware attack is to blame for a massive outage that's kept some customers out of their email inboxes since Friday. Why it matters: The crisis provides a window into the hidden world of...
itsecuritywire.com
Security Flaws in AMI BMC Can Make Many Data Centers and Clouds Vulnerable to Attacks
Researchers at firmware and hardware security company Eclypsium have identified several potentially serious vulnerabilities in baseboard management controller (BMC) firmware made by AMI (American Megatrends) and used by some of the world’s biggest server manufacturers. Eclypsium began examining the firmware in August after discovering a data leak that was...
itsecuritywire.com
Vaultree secures $12.8 million in funding for its data-in-use encryption solution
Ireland-based On Wednesday, Vaultree announced that it had raised $12.8 million in Series A funding for its data-in-use encryption technology. Molten Ventures and Ten Eleven Ventures led the investment, which brings the startup’s total funding to more than $16 million, with participation from SentinelOne, Elkstone Partners, CircleRock Capital, Cyber Club London, and angel investors. The funds will go toward increasing sales, marketing, and product development. Vaultree has created a fully functional data-in-use encryption solution that can assist organizations in mitigating the risks associated with a data breach.
itsecuritywire.com
BUFFERZONE Introduces AI-Based Anti-Phishing Solution to Strengthen the Cyber Protection for Enterprises, SMEs, and SOHO
BUFFERZONE, a provider of next-generation endpoint security solutions that protect organizations and individuals from advanced threats such as ransomware, zero-days, and phishing scams, has officially launched its new anti-phishing solution aimed at evading disruptive phishing campaigns. BUFFERZONE Anti-Phishing is a lightweight browser extension based on state-a of-the-art algorithm providing a...
itsecuritywire.com
Action1 Displays AI-Based Threat Actor Filtering to Thwart Abuse of Its Remote Management Platform by Ransomware Groups
Action1 Corporation, provider of the #1 cloud-native patch management, remote access and remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform designed for work-from-anywhere organizations, today announced that it has upgraded its service with AI-based detection of abnormal user behavior and automated blocking of threat actors. With this upgrade, the company aims to combat the growing threat of scams and cyberattacks in which hackers misuse legitimate tools to deploy ransomware in corporate environments or connect to individuals’ computers to steal money and data.
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Investments Focused on Retail Vertical Increased 78.6% Compared to 2019: Report
Venture capitalists invested “a record $41.0 billion into the retail fintech vertical in 2021,. representing a 78.6% increase compared with 2019’s $23.0 billion,” according to an update from Pitchbook. VC investments into the banking and credit and wealthtech segments “drove this increase.”. As of Q3 2022,...
What is Customer Data Platform?
Customer data platforms leverage the vast amount of data generated by customers daily. These tools can collect insights from your website, customer relationship management (CRM), contact center, and so on to help you map the customer journey. Since there are many CDPs, the question now is, which data platforms are...
itsecuritywire.com
Cymulate Collaborates with the Trend Micro Vision One XDR Platform
Cymulate, the market leader in Threat Exposure Assessment and Cybersecurity Controls Validation, today announced a new technology integration with Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, which reduces risk related to cyber threats. In addition to joining the Trend Micro Vision One ecosystem partner program, the company has completed the technology integration of its cybersecurity risk validation and exposure management solution with the Trend Micro Vision One XDR platform. The collaboration will correlate simulated attacks with ongoing events and alerts, enhancing the security control environment and management against malicious behavior and real and simulated malware.
itsecuritywire.com
Fortinet Patches Critical FortiOS Authentication Bypass Vulnerability
Cybersecurity solutions a provider Fortinet announced patches for multiple vulnerabilities in its products this week, including a high-severity authentication bypass affecting FortiOS and FortiProxy. The authentication bypass was discovered in FortiOS’s SSH login component and was tracked as CVE-2022-35843 (CVSS score of 7.7). Only when Radius authentication is used can...
datafloq.com
The Role of Data Governance in Data Management
Both data governance and data management workflows are critical to ensuring the security and control of an organization’s most valuable asset- data. An experienced IT specialist understands the differences between the two, but there can still be confusion at a more granular level. Is the positioning of data governance...
