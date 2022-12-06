Read full article on original website
illinois.edu
Using a 19th-century hand press to teach history of printing technologies
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Three students gather around an old iron letterpress at the Champaign-Urbana Community Fab Lab, preparing to make a print using 19th-century technology. The press requires all three students to operate it. One student uses a roller to spread ink across the type sitting on the bed...
illinois.edu
217 Today: Iranian American U of I grad student organizes demonstration to support overseas protests
Illinois State Senator Mike Simmons joined U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and other health experts in Chicago Thursday to talk about youth mental health. Democratic Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin is celebrating Thursday’s congressional passage of landmark legislation that enshrines gay marriage into federal law. Rates of suicidal ideation...
illinois.edu
217 Today: New Champaign County Public Defender discusses the end of cash bail and more
Illinois ranks 26th in an annual study of U.S. states’ health successes and challenges. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is defending how long it’s taking to expand Illinois’ cannabis industry. The Urbana school board has decided against merging its two Spanish dual-language programs into one school. The Fighting...
