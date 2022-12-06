Read full article on original website
guthrienewspage.com
Teen sentenced to life with the possibility of parole in shooting death of 14-year-old
A Guthrie teenager was sentenced to prison for multiple decades this week in the shooting death of 14-year-old Antwoine Watson in 2021. Dasan Clark, now 16 years old, entered a blind plea guilty of first-degree murder on October 21 and left his fate to District Judge Phillip Corley. In this...
Police: Enid Student Arrested In Connection To Prank 911 Call
An Enid student has been arrested after they allegedly made a hoax 911 call Thursday about an active shooter on the Enid High School campus. **Enid Police said the student’s call is not in connection with the original non-emergency line caller that investigators believed made hoax calls Thursday to several schools across the state.**
KOCO
Authorities investigating Deer Creek teacher accused in inappropriately messaging student
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A search warrant from the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office reveals that the department is looking into a Deer Creek High School accused of inappropriately messaging a minor student. "Investigators were made aware Deer Creek Schools has in its possessions evidence that is vital to an...
1600kush.com
64-Year-old Stillwater man gets 3-year prison term for rape
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 64-year-old Stillwater man was given a three-year prison term Tuesday followed by four years of probation for raping his female roommate while she was unconscious due to a heat stroke. Edward James Lockwood, who had pleaded guilty to rape by instrumentation without an agreement with...
Norman police investigating shooting, alleged assault
Authorities in Norman are investigating after a 21-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
16-Year-Old Sentenced For Shooting That Killed 14-Year-Old In 2021
A Guthrie teenager has been sentenced to decades behind bars for killing a 14-year-old in 2021. 16-year-old Dasan Clark was tried as an adult in the shooting death of Antwoine Watson. Clark will serve at least 85 percent of a 35-year suspended life sentence.
YAHOO!
Oklahoma drug dealer sent to prison after selling customer pills laced with fentanyl
Drug dealer Cameron Jermaine Payne knew his pills may have contained fentanyl, but he sold them anyway on Oct. 16, 2020, to a former high school classmate. The next day, that customer was found dead of an overdose. "I felt a numb feeling, a feeling I can't explain," Payne later...
KOCO
OKC man arrested after allegedly making more than 500 false 911 calls
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested an Oklahoma City man accused of making more than 500 false calls to 911. Court documents state that the man called 911 around 100 times every day since the beginning of December. On Dec. 1, he called the Oklahoma City police dispatch 99 times, then called them back 91 times on Dec. 2, 101 times on Dec. 3 and 180 times on Dec. 4.
OKCPD: Man with gun shot after making threatening move at officers
Authorities say one man is in custody after he allegedly fired at gun at Oklahoma City police officers.
Victims of quadruple murder linked to 2020 OKC shooting
New body cam footage shows what unfolded minutes after the gruesome quadruple murders at a Marijuana grow in Lacey. News 4 has learned two of the people who were shot are tied to a 2020 shooting in Oklahoma City.
Court Documents Reveal New Details On Quadruple Homicide In Kingfisher Co.
The suspect accused of four counts of first-degree murder in Kingfisher County was denied bail this week. Wu Chen was arrested on Nov. 22 and is charged with four separate counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, all stemming from a hostage situation last month that turned deadly.
okcfox.com
'It could've been real fatal': Yukon families react to stabbing incident on school bus
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — How safe are students in Yukon? It's what some families are wondering after a student stabbed another kid on the bus. In a snapchat video going around, you can see two kids throwing punches. Someone yells, "Put the knife down." Fox 25 didn't receive permission to show you that video, but our newsroom spoke with a student who was on that bus when the incident happened.
Cleveland County Woman Beaten Before Suspect Fled, Turned Gun on Himself
A woman who had been repeatedly harassed by a former partner was beaten harshly and almost kidnapped before deputies chased after the male suspect. The suspect, David Keller, shot himself after he was cornered by law enforcement. The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office met with the woman early last week after Keller, 52, was caught on a doorbell camera trying to enter her home without notice. The video, released by CCSO on Tuesday, showed Keller holding an open beer can and a firearm under his shoulder.
Oklahoma Teen Robbed, Dragged By Driver In Sale Set Up Online
A driver in Oklahoma City robbed and dragged a teenager with a truck during a shoe sale they set up over Instagram, according to police. Investigators said the suspect was deceiving the victim. "A person had met unknown suspects over social media... using a fake name," OCPD Sgt. Dillon Quirk...
KOCO
Police respond to false calls regarding threats at multiple Oklahoma schools
Oklahoma law enforcement agencies have responded to multiple false calls regarding threats made against schools across the state Thursday. FBI officials said in a news release that the agency is aware of numerous false calls across Oklahoma and the country where an active shooter at a school is reported. They are working with other law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the hoax threats.
Random attack leads to carjacking in Southeast Oklahoma City, leaving woman without transportation, ‘terrified’
A random attack leads to a carjacking in southeast Oklahoma City, leaving one woman without transportation, and now scared for her safety.
Witness, police describe officer-involved shooting in NW OKC
An officer-involved shooting in northwest Oklahoma City has left one man in the hospital.
okcfox.com
Officer involved shooting rattles employees in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police have released additional information following an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. near NW 2nd and Penn. There was a lot of damage, but minimal injuries. "I'm like "Oh crap, something's going on over there,"" said Jacob Magnuson,...
News On 6
Relatives Of Woman Killed In SW OKC Hit-And-Run Remember Loved One
The family of a woman killed in a hit-and-run last month in southwest Oklahoma City is calling for justice. Police have not made an arrest in the crash that took the life of 43-year-old LaTonya Dean and her dog near West Reno and Meridian Avenue. Dean’s relatives made flyers to...
news9.com
OCPD Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting With Armed Man Near Downtown
A man was sent to a local hospital on Thursday following an officer-involved shooting near downtown Oklahoma City. The suspect was accused of pointing a gun at someone and threatening officers. Police said a frightened citizen flagged down an officer after witnessing the suspect point a gun at them near...
