Jason Perkins
3d ago
first off why would he take a fight when he's hired as a commentator, second Connor is on the juice
sam
3d ago
He’s a sports analyst not a fighter ya moron, but he has skill in mma fighting actually very good
Boxing Insider
Manny Pacquiao Says Floyd Mayweather “Scared To Death” Of Rematch
“He’s scared to death,” Manny Pacquiao has said to FightHype, “that’s my analysis on him.” The legendary fighter is speaking of Floyd Mayweather, who he claims has no interest in facing him in a rematch of their 2015 superfight. Although he officially retired from boxing after losing to Yordenis Ugas back in 2021, Pacquiao sounds in the interview like he may be seriously considering a comeback. Since losing his bid for the Filipino Presidency, the now 43 year old Pacquiao has been keeping fit, playing basketball and regularly hitting the gym. This weekend, he’s facing martial artist DK Yoo in a South Korean exhibition bout to earn money for charity.
worldboxingnews.net
Mike Tyson wanted half a billion dollars to face heavyweight champ
Mike Tyson wanted an astonishing amount of cash to trade blows with the current heavyweight champion. WBC ruler Tyson Fury revealed the demands laid down in a Zoom call by Tyson regarding a possible exhibition between the two as Iron Mike trained for his clash with Roy Jones Jr. “The...
Conor McGregor opens as betting favorite in potential fight against Michael Chandler
Conor McGregor is favored to beat Michael Chandler. On Thursday, UFC president Dana White spoke to ESPN and revealed that Chandler will likely be the opponent for McGregor’s return fight. It’s a scrap that many fans have called for, along with Chandler. “I think at this point he’ll...
MMAmania.com
Paddy Pimblett promises to ‘pimp slap’ Jake Paul if he attends UFC 282: ‘I’ll assault him’
Jake Paul should steer clear of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) if he wants to stay out of trouble. In UFC 282’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, rising British Lightweight star, Paddy Pimblett, takes on veteran, Jared Gordon. Ahead of the appearance, however, Pimblett became a target for the YouTuber-turned boxer. Paul challenged Pimblett to spar with him for $1 million after “The Baddy” claimed Paul’s matches have been fixed. The potential sparring session has yet to take place and likely won’t at his juncture.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: If Crawford Felt Like He Was Gonna Win, He Would've Took Spence Offer
For as dominant as both Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford have been over the years, neither man has established themselves as the head honcho of the 147-pound division. Of course, following years of back-and-forth bickering, fans rejoiced as the two sides immured themselves in a room as intense negotiations proceeded. While all signs pointed to an undisputed showdown taking place at the tail end of the year, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) revealed that constructing a deal with team Spence had become essentially impossible.
CBS Sports
Jermell Charlo next fight: Undisputed super welterweight champion to defend against Tim Tszyu in January
Jermell Charlo is ready for his first defense as undisputed super welterweight champion. Charlo is set to face Tim Tszyu on Jan. 28, in Las Vegas, Nevada, setting up the first big fight announced for 2023. The bout will air live on Showtime. Tszyu (21-0, 15 KO) is the son...
MMA Fighting
‘Most ignorant judging I’ve seen’: Fighters react to odd 50-45 scorecard for Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello
Bellator 289’s main event didn’t end in any old split decision. Following months of heated build-up, interim bantamweight champion Raufeon Stots fended off the wrestling of Danny Sabatello to walk away victorious in Friday’s headlining bout at Bellator 289 and advance to the finals of Bellator’s $1 million bantamweight grand prix. Judges Bryan Miner and Eric Colon scored the contest 48-47 for Stots, however more than a few eyebrows were raised when the lone dissenting scorecard was read off — a 50-45 in favor of Sabatello awarded by controversial veteran judge Doug Crosby.
Paddy Pimblett believes he “would’ve put up a better fight” than Charles Oliveira did against Islam Makhachev
Paddy Pimblett wasn’t impressed with Charles Oliveira’s performance against Islam Makhachev. In the main event of UFC 280, Oliveira and Makhachev were fighting for the lightweight title – the division where Pimblett fights in – and Makhachev ended up winning by second-round submission. It was a great performance from Makhachev who dominated the fight from start to finish. Yet, for Pimblett, he was more surprised at Oliveira’s lack of performance. With that, he thinks he would’ve done better than the Brazilian did.
Valeria Loureda’s Cheeky Instagram Celebrates Becoming WWE's First Cuban American Woman
Hot girls in MMA (or any line of work) tend to get a lot of attention, and it's not hard to understand why: it's because attractive people sell, regardless of the product you're shilling. It can be waist trainers on Instagram or tickets to a mixed martial arts event where someone is going to be on the receiving end of a beatdown.
Cris Cyborg Plans To Return To Bellator And Invites Kayla Harrison To Join Her
Cris Cyborg is confident that she will be back with Bellator even though she is not currently under contract. In the world of women’s MMA, Cris Cyborg is just about as big a star as she can be. A former UFC champion, she signed with Bellator in 2019 and became the champion there as well. She has done nothing but wins since coming to Bellator and although her current contract has come to an end, she is still the undisputed champion of the Bellator featherweight division.
Yardbarker
5 Defining Moments: Liz Carmouche
Now that Liz Carmouche has arrived in the penthouse, she undoubtedly wants to take off her shoes and stay a while. The 38-year-old Californian will defend her Bellator MMA women’s flyweight championship for the first time when she rematches former titleholder Juliana Velasquez in the Bellator 289 co-main event on Friday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Carmouche has won all four of her fights since she touched down in Bellator a little more than two years ago. She last appeared at Bellator 278, where she dethroned Velasquez with a burst of elbow strikes in the fourth round of their April 22 confrontation. Velasquez, meanwhile, has compiled a 7-1 record in eight Bellator assignments. Wins over Denise Kielholtz, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, Bruna Ellen and Alejandra Lara highlight the Team Nogueira rep’s resume.
Michael Chandler confident Conor McGregor 'car-crash' fight happens after Dana White's comments
LAS VEGAS – Michael Chandler is more confident than ever that the next time he steps in the octagon, Conor McGregor will be the man standing opposite him. Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC), a former three-time Bellator lightweight champion and UFC title challenger, has been pushing to be the man who welcomes McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) back to competition for more than a year. It hasn’t materialized to this point as “The Notorious” tries to rebound from a broken leg in his July 2021 trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier, but a notable progression happened this week.
James Krause To Sell Glory MMA Gym After UFC Suspension
In light of recent allegations, James Krause will be selling his gym. One of the biggest stories in the MMA sphere recently has been the ongoing investigation into the betting practices of UFC fighters and coaches. Most notable in this investigation has been surrounding former UFC fighter turned coach James Krause. Stemming from a UFC fight between Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke on Nov. 5 several actions and bans have been put into place. Minner came into the bout with a preexisting injury and prior to the bout, the betting lines swung greatly in his opponent’s favor. Minner was coached by Krause and now the circumstances surrounding that bout are under investigation.
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler? Dana White still wants ‘Notorious’ comeback fight in 2023
Conor McGregor may look like a Welterweight these days, but Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is still looking to match him up against a Lightweight when he eventually returns in 2023. That’s according to a new yet-to-be released interview from ESPN MMA between Brett Okamoto and UFC President, Dana White. ESPN...
Raul Rosas Jr. Gets Words of Encouragement From Conor McGregor Ahead of Historic UFC Debut
Raul Rosas Jr. is set to make history this Saturday night when he makes his Ultimate Fighting Championship debut. 18-year-old Rosas Jr. will be the youngest fighter to step foot into the Octagon at UFC 282. Emanating from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Rosas Jr. will face 10-6 bantamweight Jay Perrin in the featured prelim. Just days away from his big debut, ‘El Nino Problema’ got a big boost of motivation from former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor. Responding to a clip of Rosas Jr. speaking bout his UFC 282 opponent, McGregor tweeted:
Yardbarker
Conor McGregor blasts Joe Rogan over PED comments
Conor McGregor has blasted longtime UFC announcer and analyst Joe Rogan over comments Rogan recently made about the former two-division champion. "Joe looks like his p--- melts his knickers," McGregor wrote in a since-deleted tweet that showed a picture of a 25-year-old Rogan next to a 52-year-old version of the commentator, as shared by Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post. "In the company that long and never took a fight hahaha @ufc oh tae kwon do competition, call the cops hahahahaah."
MMA Fighting
Cris Cyborg intends to negotiate with Scott Coker after boxing match but says she’s still “Team Bellator”
Cris Cyborg says she’s still a free agent, but that she has every intention of re-signing with Bellator. This Saturday, Cyborg faces Gabrielle Holloway in the co-main event of the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan WBO welterweight title fight card. The fight will be Cyborg’s second boxing bout this year, having defeated Simone Silva by unanimous decision back in September, but though the she has been focusing heavily on the sweet science lately, Cyborg insists that her MMA career is far from over.
MMAmania.com
Video: Paddy Pimblett, Ilia Topuria nearly come to blows at UFC 282 presser, security intervenes
Lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett and Featherweight phenom, Ilia Topuria, are both competing at the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Dec. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pimblett will go to war with Jared Gordon in the UFC 282 co-main event. Further...
UFC 286 Heads to the O2 Arena in London on March 18th
The UFC officially announced their return date for London and confirmed the event will air live on pay-per-view. UFC 286 will emanate from the O2 Arena on March 18th. The promotion did not announce any matchups for the event, but the card will likely be headlined by the heavily rumored rematch between newly crowned welterweight champion Leon Edwards and former titleholder Kamaru Usman.
Dana White Says Ronda Rousey Sends Him Thankful Texts to This Day: ’This is All Because of You’
UFC president Dana White opened up about the texts he receives from Ronda Rousey to this day. Inaugural and former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has etched her name in the history books as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. She had a massive rise in popularity after joining the promotion and became one of the first true global superstars to transcend the sport, along with former two-division champion Conor McGregor.
Comments / 63