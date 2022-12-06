Now that Liz Carmouche has arrived in the penthouse, she undoubtedly wants to take off her shoes and stay a while. The 38-year-old Californian will defend her Bellator MMA women’s flyweight championship for the first time when she rematches former titleholder Juliana Velasquez in the Bellator 289 co-main event on Friday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Carmouche has won all four of her fights since she touched down in Bellator a little more than two years ago. She last appeared at Bellator 278, where she dethroned Velasquez with a burst of elbow strikes in the fourth round of their April 22 confrontation. Velasquez, meanwhile, has compiled a 7-1 record in eight Bellator assignments. Wins over Denise Kielholtz, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, Bruna Ellen and Alejandra Lara highlight the Team Nogueira rep’s resume.

