Comments / 63

Jason Perkins
3d ago

first off why would he take a fight when he's hired as a commentator, second Connor is on the juice

sam
3d ago

He’s a sports analyst not a fighter ya moron, but he has skill in mma fighting actually very good

Boxing Insider

Manny Pacquiao Says Floyd Mayweather “Scared To Death” Of Rematch

“He’s scared to death,” Manny Pacquiao has said to FightHype, “that’s my analysis on him.” The legendary fighter is speaking of Floyd Mayweather, who he claims has no interest in facing him in a rematch of their 2015 superfight. Although he officially retired from boxing after losing to Yordenis Ugas back in 2021, Pacquiao sounds in the interview like he may be seriously considering a comeback. Since losing his bid for the Filipino Presidency, the now 43 year old Pacquiao has been keeping fit, playing basketball and regularly hitting the gym. This weekend, he’s facing martial artist DK Yoo in a South Korean exhibition bout to earn money for charity.
worldboxingnews.net

Mike Tyson wanted half a billion dollars to face heavyweight champ

Mike Tyson wanted an astonishing amount of cash to trade blows with the current heavyweight champion. WBC ruler Tyson Fury revealed the demands laid down in a Zoom call by Tyson regarding a possible exhibition between the two as Iron Mike trained for his clash with Roy Jones Jr. “The...
MMAmania.com

Paddy Pimblett promises to ‘pimp slap’ Jake Paul if he attends UFC 282: ‘I’ll assault him’

Jake Paul should steer clear of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) if he wants to stay out of trouble. In UFC 282’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, rising British Lightweight star, Paddy Pimblett, takes on veteran, Jared Gordon. Ahead of the appearance, however, Pimblett became a target for the YouTuber-turned boxer. Paul challenged Pimblett to spar with him for $1 million after “The Baddy” claimed Paul’s matches have been fixed. The potential sparring session has yet to take place and likely won’t at his juncture.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Gervonta Davis: If Crawford Felt Like He Was Gonna Win, He Would've Took Spence Offer

For as dominant as both Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford have been over the years, neither man has established themselves as the head honcho of the 147-pound division. Of course, following years of back-and-forth bickering, fans rejoiced as the two sides immured themselves in a room as intense negotiations proceeded. While all signs pointed to an undisputed showdown taking place at the tail end of the year, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) revealed that constructing a deal with team Spence had become essentially impossible.
MMA Fighting

‘Most ignorant judging I’ve seen’: Fighters react to odd 50-45 scorecard for Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello

Bellator 289’s main event didn’t end in any old split decision. Following months of heated build-up, interim bantamweight champion Raufeon Stots fended off the wrestling of Danny Sabatello to walk away victorious in Friday’s headlining bout at Bellator 289 and advance to the finals of Bellator’s $1 million bantamweight grand prix. Judges Bryan Miner and Eric Colon scored the contest 48-47 for Stots, however more than a few eyebrows were raised when the lone dissenting scorecard was read off — a 50-45 in favor of Sabatello awarded by controversial veteran judge Doug Crosby.
bjpenndotcom

Paddy Pimblett believes he “would’ve put up a better fight” than Charles Oliveira did against Islam Makhachev

Paddy Pimblett wasn’t impressed with Charles Oliveira’s performance against Islam Makhachev. In the main event of UFC 280, Oliveira and Makhachev were fighting for the lightweight title – the division where Pimblett fights in – and Makhachev ended up winning by second-round submission. It was a great performance from Makhachev who dominated the fight from start to finish. Yet, for Pimblett, he was more surprised at Oliveira’s lack of performance. With that, he thinks he would’ve done better than the Brazilian did.
MiddleEasy

Cris Cyborg Plans To Return To Bellator And Invites Kayla Harrison To Join Her

Cris Cyborg is confident that she will be back with Bellator even though she is not currently under contract. In the world of women’s MMA, Cris Cyborg is just about as big a star as she can be. A former UFC champion, she signed with Bellator in 2019 and became the champion there as well. She has done nothing but wins since coming to Bellator and although her current contract has come to an end, she is still the undisputed champion of the Bellator featherweight division.
Yardbarker

5 Defining Moments: Liz Carmouche

Now that Liz Carmouche has arrived in the penthouse, she undoubtedly wants to take off her shoes and stay a while. The 38-year-old Californian will defend her Bellator MMA women’s flyweight championship for the first time when she rematches former titleholder Juliana Velasquez in the Bellator 289 co-main event on Friday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Carmouche has won all four of her fights since she touched down in Bellator a little more than two years ago. She last appeared at Bellator 278, where she dethroned Velasquez with a burst of elbow strikes in the fourth round of their April 22 confrontation. Velasquez, meanwhile, has compiled a 7-1 record in eight Bellator assignments. Wins over Denise Kielholtz, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, Bruna Ellen and Alejandra Lara highlight the Team Nogueira rep’s resume.
LOUISIANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Chandler confident Conor McGregor 'car-crash' fight happens after Dana White's comments

LAS VEGAS – Michael Chandler is more confident than ever that the next time he steps in the octagon, Conor McGregor will be the man standing opposite him. Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC), a former three-time Bellator lightweight champion and UFC title challenger, has been pushing to be the man who welcomes McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) back to competition for more than a year. It hasn’t materialized to this point as “The Notorious” tries to rebound from a broken leg in his July 2021 trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier, but a notable progression happened this week.
MiddleEasy

James Krause To Sell Glory MMA Gym After UFC Suspension

In light of recent allegations, James Krause will be selling his gym. One of the biggest stories in the MMA sphere recently has been the ongoing investigation into the betting practices of UFC fighters and coaches. Most notable in this investigation has been surrounding former UFC fighter turned coach James Krause. Stemming from a UFC fight between Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke on Nov. 5 several actions and bans have been put into place. Minner came into the bout with a preexisting injury and prior to the bout, the betting lines swung greatly in his opponent’s favor. Minner was coached by Krause and now the circumstances surrounding that bout are under investigation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
MiddleEasy

Raul Rosas Jr. Gets Words of Encouragement From Conor McGregor Ahead of Historic UFC Debut

Raul Rosas Jr. is set to make history this Saturday night when he makes his Ultimate Fighting Championship debut. 18-year-old Rosas Jr. will be the youngest fighter to step foot into the Octagon at UFC 282. Emanating from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Rosas Jr. will face 10-6 bantamweight Jay Perrin in the featured prelim. Just days away from his big debut, ‘El Nino Problema’ got a big boost of motivation from former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor. Responding to a clip of Rosas Jr. speaking bout his UFC 282 opponent, McGregor tweeted:
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Conor McGregor blasts Joe Rogan over PED comments

Conor McGregor has blasted longtime UFC announcer and analyst Joe Rogan over comments Rogan recently made about the former two-division champion. "Joe looks like his p--- melts his knickers," McGregor wrote in a since-deleted tweet that showed a picture of a 25-year-old Rogan next to a 52-year-old version of the commentator, as shared by Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post. "In the company that long and never took a fight hahaha @ufc oh tae kwon do competition, call the cops hahahahaah."
MMA Fighting

Cris Cyborg intends to negotiate with Scott Coker after boxing match but says she’s still “Team Bellator”

Cris Cyborg says she’s still a free agent, but that she has every intention of re-signing with Bellator. This Saturday, Cyborg faces Gabrielle Holloway in the co-main event of the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan WBO welterweight title fight card. The fight will be Cyborg’s second boxing bout this year, having defeated Simone Silva by unanimous decision back in September, but though the she has been focusing heavily on the sweet science lately, Cyborg insists that her MMA career is far from over.
MiddleEasy

UFC 286 Heads to the O2 Arena in London on March 18th

The UFC officially announced their return date for London and confirmed the event will air live on pay-per-view. UFC 286 will emanate from the O2 Arena on March 18th. The promotion did not announce any matchups for the event, but the card will likely be headlined by the heavily rumored rematch between newly crowned welterweight champion Leon Edwards and former titleholder Kamaru Usman.
MiddleEasy

Dana White Says Ronda Rousey Sends Him Thankful Texts to This Day: ’This is All Because of You’

UFC president Dana White opened up about the texts he receives from Ronda Rousey to this day. Inaugural and former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has etched her name in the history books as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. She had a massive rise in popularity after joining the promotion and became one of the first true global superstars to transcend the sport, along with former two-division champion Conor McGregor.
OREGON STATE
