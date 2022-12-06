Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
OVERNIGHT CRIME | 1 dead and 1 injured from two separate Baltimore shootings, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said one man died and one man was injured in two separate overnight shootings in Baltimore. Police said the first shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. in the 5600 block of Albanene Place. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found...
Man accused of stalking, robbing mom and son also charged with Hunting Park shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says they're charging the man accused of beating and robbing a mother and her adult son last month with another incident in the city.Lance Ryan was taken into custody in Baltimore for an assault on a 54-year-old woman and her 21-year-old son.Authorities say Ryan is now also being charged with a shooting in Hunting Park back in May.No one was hurt in the shooting.Ryan is being held on a $1 million bail.
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify 2 homicide victims in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have released the names of people killed in shootings on Wednesday and Thursday. 24-year-old Jalil George was killed on December 7, 2022, in the 2500 block of Oswego Avenue. 32-year-old Rashard Hall was killed on December 8, 2022, in the 3400 block of...
Baltimore man admits to assaulting, murdering 75-year-old mother
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police said a man killed his 75-year-old mother Wednesday afternoon and admitted to the crime.This tragic murder rattled a community in Northeast Baltimore."It's not a norm," neighbor Norkeita Beckham said. Baltimore Police said they got a call about a death on Gainsborough Court just before 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.When they got there, officers found Stewartress Burke, 75, with trauma to her upper body. She died at the scene.Police arrested her son, Kevin Burke, 52, for her murder."How can you do that to your mom?" Beckham said.Police said Burke told them he assaulted his mother during a fight."What...
Family members gather at vigil for 61-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run
Family and friends gathered tonight to remember their beloved mother. 61-year-old Sallie Mae Lewis was killed in a hit and run last month.
Man shot and killed overnight in Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE, MD – A man was shot and killed in the alleyway of an apartment complex in the Frankford section of Baltimore late Friday night. At approximately 11:51 p.m. on Friday, Northeast District officers responded to the 5600 block of Albanene Place in response to a report of a shooting. As officers arrived in the alley, they discovered an unidentified male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A medical team responded and pronounced the victim dead. Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100. The post Man shot and killed overnight in Baltimore shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Police seek to identify suspect in connection to southwest Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for information to help identify a suspect they believe is connected to a shooting that took place in southwest Baltimore. Police say the shooting took place on Nov. 29 at 100 N. Kossuth Street in the Allendale neighborhood of southwest Baltimore.
Court Docs: Baltimore man waited hours to call 911 after killing own mother
Newly obtained court documents say a Northeast Baltimore man killed his own mother because she wanted to leave her home.
Family of 61-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run hold candlelight vigil
BALTIMORE — The family members of a woman who was killed in a hit in run two weeks ago, hosted a candlelight vigil Friday evening. The vigil was held in front of the police headquarters at the intersection where she was struck.Just after 10 p.m. on November 26, police responded to the southbound lane of I-83 and East Fayette Street, where 61-year-old Sallie Mae Lewis was struck.Crash team investigators determined she was trying to cross that intersection when an unknown dark-colored SUV, traveling southbound, hit her and drove off, continuing south on President Street.Sallie Mae was transported to shock trauma, where she was pronounced dead. Her family tells WJZ they are still waiting for answers from investigators.Police say there are no updates in the investigation.
foxbaltimore.com
Victim's mother speaks out after a spate of shootings in Park Heights neighborhood
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — The Park Heights community is reeling after four people were shot and killed in less than 24 hours beginning Wednesday with the latest victim murdered Thursday morning. The mother of one of those victims is speaking out. What Rhonda Phillips needs now are answers with so...
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Man arrested in connection to Jan. 2020 shooting in Southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 25-year-old man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection to a Southwest Baltimore shooting that happened on January 15, 2020, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said Southwest District investigators arrested Clarence Temple on Dec. 1st. Investigators believe Temple shot a 29-year-old...
20-Year-Old Shot To Death In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A young man was shot to death late Wednesday morning in Northern Baltimore. The incident took place at the 2600 Block of Park Heights Terrace. The Baltimore Police Department’s patrol officers received a report of a shooting and arrived at the location shortly after 11:30 am. When police arrived, they discovered a 20-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died a short time later. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 20-Year-Old Shot To Death In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
'Things are getting out of hand': Royal Farms shooting under investigation
Baltimore's latest deadly shooting, leaving a 31-year-old man dead and another injured is under investigation. There are some serious safety concerns brewing since it happened at a gas station.
Baltimore neighborhood wakes up to early morning gunshots
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives in Baltimore are investigating the early morning shooting or 36-year-old man in the area of Rosalie Avenue. At approximately 4:06 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a car accident and a shooting in the 3200 block of Rosalie Avenue. A 36-year-old male was found inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the head when officers responded to the scene. As of now, the victim is in a critical, but stable condition after being transported to an area hospital. Detectives from the Southwest District responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation. Anyone The post Baltimore neighborhood wakes up to early morning gunshots appeared first on Shore News Network.
Real News Network
Body cam shows Baltimore county police arresting citizen watchdog at gunpoint
An unnamed motorist was stopped by Baltimore County police, held at gunpoint, and manhandled by multiple officers before being arrested. Body cam footage reveals the motorist, who has requested anonymity, requesting multiple times to speak with a supervisor and know the crime he was being arrested for to no avail. Police claim the 60-year-old motorist was doing donuts in his car in a local parking lot. TRNN reporter Stephen Janis was unable to find any sign of skid marks at the scene, and further deduced that the area was likely too narrow for such activity. The police statement further reveals that the motorist was known to local police as a citizen watchdog, raising the question of whether this arrest was a form of political retaliation. Police Accountability Report reviews the available footage and the details of the case, as well as what this man’s ordeal can tell us about the police war against our civil rights.
foxbaltimore.com
Woman charged with intimidating a witness connected to Timothy Reynolds' murder case
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman with ties to the people involved in the murder case of Timothy Reynolds is facing witness intimidation charges after police say she impersonated a Metro Crime Stoppers employee and threatened a witness in the case. Reynolds died after being shot at the Baltimore Inner...
foxbaltimore.com
Real estate investor shot, killed outside investment property, police investigating
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating after a real estate investor was gunned down outside of one of his properties in north Baltimore. BPD said Jalil George, 24, was fatally shot in an alley in between Oswego Avenue and Loyola Southway in the Greenspring community Wednesday, Dec. 7.
foxbaltimore.com
1 man killed, another man in serious condition after Royal Farms store shooting
WBFF (BALTIMORE) — A 24-year-old man was killed and a 31-year-old man is in serious condition after a double shooting in south Baltimore on Thursday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. Police say, at about 6 p.m., officers were sent to the Royal Farms Store located in the...
CBS News
Man charged with murder of his mother in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A man is charged with murder in the death of his mother Wednesday in Northeast Baltimore, police said. Officers responded shortly before 3 p.m. to the 2400 block of Gainsborough Court for a reported death, where they found the body of 75-year-old Stewartress Burke. Police said she had obvious signs of trauma to the upper body.
Wbaltv.com
Up-and-coming real estate investor killed in recent Park Heights shooting
A young man who had dreams of making Baltimore a better place was killed in Park Heights. Jalil George, 24, was fatally shot Thursday as he walked through a potential investment property in Park Heights. After a number of shootings in the Park Heights neighborhood over recent days, police have...
