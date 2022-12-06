Read full article on original website
FAA Reportedly Investigating Drone Found Flying Near BWI Airport Runway By Plane Crew
The crew on a Spirit Airlines Flight flying into the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport got an unexpected surprise when they were met by an unexpected drone operating near the approach to the runway, according to multiple reports. It is believed the drone was just a few hundred feet below...
Investigators: Bay Pilot Operating Ever Forward Was Distracted
The Bay pilot who was operating the container ship MV Ever Forward when it ran aground has had his license suspended as the Coast Guard releases its investigation report into the grounding. And Coast Guard investigators are recommending charges against him. The marine casualty investigation report reveals that the pilot...
WHAS 11
Do you remember that ship that got stuck in the Chesapeake Bay? The Coast Guard says the pilot was distracted.
CHESAPEAKE BAY STATE, USA — The U.S. Coast Guard just shared its findings from when the Ever Forward container ship got stuck in the Chesapeake Bay earlier this year -- essentially saying it ran aground because its pilot wasn't paying attention. The report also pointed to "inadequate bridge resource...
Fire Burns CSX Train To Crisp Near Fallston Airport
A fire charred the inside of a CSX locomotive near Fallston Airport on Monday, Dec. 5, firefighters said. Footage posted by responders shows the seats and equipment of the train charred following the blaze between routes 152 and 24 around 6:45 p.m. Amtrak and MARC commuter lines were not impacted.
I-95 N shut down for five hours in Harford County following two deadly crashes
BALTIMORE -- Two deadly crashes closed the northbound lanes of I-95 for hours Wednesday morning in Harford County.The first crash happened at 6:44 a.m. on I-95 north past exit 80. Maryland State Police confirmed a multiple-car crash was deadly. The crash involved five vehicles, including three tractor-trailers.Troopers said a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling north on I-95 when it crossed over the solid yellow line of the left shoulder and struck two tractor-trailers. Another tractor-trailer then struck the car.The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 27-year-old Caprice Davis, from New Jersey, died at the scene.A few miles south, one person was killed in a crash on I-95 north near exit 77. The crash was reported around 8:25 a.m. and involved two vehicles, including a dump truck.Troopers said a 2021 Subaru Forrester crashed into the back of a dump truck.The female in the car, who has not been identified, died at the scene. The crashes closed I-95 North for about five hours.
Road-Rage Dispute Along I-95, I-695 Escalates Into Shooting In Baltimore County: MDTA Police
Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police have been called in to investigate a shooting that was reported along I-95 in Baltimore County, officials announced. On Monday, Dec. 6, officers were called shortly before 10:30 p.m. to investigate a dispute between two drivers along the interstate that led to a shooting. According...
Traffic Alert: Crash expected to cause Route 97 backups and delays
HOWARD CO., MD -Police in Howard County have issued a warning to motorists to avoid Route 97 in the area of Route 97 and Jennings Chapel Road due to a serious motor vehicle crash with a tree down across the road. “Expect significant delays in the areas of Route 97 at Jennings Chapel Road (tree down) and Route 32 at Old Frederick Road (multi vehicle collision). Will update,” the Howard County Police Department said. The notice was effective as of 9 am, Tuesday morning. The post Traffic Alert: Crash expected to cause Route 97 backups and delays appeared first on Shore News Network.
I-95 reopens after pair of deadly crashes in Harford County Wednesday
A pair of Wednesday morning crashes shut traffic down for hours on I-95 north in Harford County. According to Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company at least one crash was fatal.
Police catch burglary in progress at Annapolis BMW dealership
Overnight Thursday Anne Arundel County officers noticed a pair of suspicious vehicles in the BMW of Annapolis lot.
Man finds brother’s body firefighters missed in building
A Baltimore family is demanding answers after firefighters responded to a warehouse fire Saturday night and failed to realize the building was occupied before leaving the scene.
Man killed after car crashes into MTA bus and light pole in Baltimore County
Santos Funes, 35, man was killed in car wreck involving an MTA bus Tuesday night. The Toyota Corolla failed to stop at a red light and struck an MTA bus before hitting a light pole.
foxbaltimore.com
Snow potential along with computer model changes for Maryland wintry weekend threat
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE - Dec. 8, 6 a.m. - Drier end to week before snowflakes arrive Saturday in Maryland. Although the details of the latest European and GFS Computer Models differ a little, the GFS is now again back on board with snow and the timing for Friday night and Saturday morning first potential accumulating snow of the season for Baltimore.
foxbaltimore.com
Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATED - DEC. 7 - Colder weekend coming up with the potential for snowflakes in Maryland. Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday...
foxbaltimore.com
Weekend snow risk waning, focusing on White Christmas potential for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Snow chances are on the wane this weekend, but our focus now turns to the White Christmas potential for Maryland. Although computer models have come into better agreement that snow will now not fall Friday night into Saturday morning, there still could be some hope for winter weather lovers over the weekend. There is still a shot at wet flakes. The short-range North American Computer Model still hones in on some wet snowflakes well north and west of Baltimore as showers move through during Sunday morning.
Shooting on The Avenue stirs concern about safety, security in Hampden
BALTIMORE -- A violent shooting on a popular street in Hampden has rattled some of the people who visit the neighborhood."It was about 12:30-1 a.m., something like that, and everything was all blocked off," Baltimore resident Sharon Sanner-Rose said. "So, we suspected something not good happened."The shooting happened in the 1100 block of W. 36th Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday.Dispatcher audio details some of what happened."Caller heard one shot, smelled gunpowder," the dispatcher said. "Someone yelling, 'You're going to have to use that.'"The dispatcher said the victim—a 32-year-old man—was taken to a local hospital in a car.When police got to the...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore cheesecake maker lands deal with major grocer
Baltimore's Hiatus Cheesecake is raising thousands of dollars to support its next phase of growth after landing a deal with Kroger to sell its mini cakes in stores nationwide. The wholesale cheesecake manufacturing company launched a campaign earlier this year through investment crowdfunding platform, Honeycomb Credit, with a goal to raise between $25,000 and $124,000 by the end of the year.
Baltimore firefighters put out blaze but overlook body found hours later by victim's brother: "He was trying to get out"
Several hours after firefighters extinguished a warehouse fire in southwest Baltimore early Sunday, the scene was eerily quiet as Donte Craig stepped through the charred rubble, trying to remain hopeful. He was looking for his older brother James Craig Jr., who leased the warehouse for his demolition and hauling business....
Driver Killed After Smashing Into Cement Truck At Busy Frederick Intersection, State Police Say
One person is dead in Southern Maryland after crashing into a cement truck near a busy Frederick County intersection on Tuesday morning, state police announced. Thurmont resident Blake Timothy Hipkins was traveling shortly after 6:30 a.m. south on Monocacy Boulevard when he attempted to cross over onto Liberty Road in Frederick, where there was a cement truck traveling east on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Laundromat fire is latest tragic incident to hit Carrollton Ridge community
A fire broke out at a vacant laundromat in Baltimore City's Carrollton Ridge community on Wednesday morning.
Several Dead After Shootings Tear Across Maryland, Two Mysteriously Shot While Driving
Three people are dead after two separate incidents in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say. The first shooting left one man dead after he was found laying in the roadway in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6. Two more people were found dead a short time later around 3:40 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
