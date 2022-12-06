ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Daily Voice

Fire Burns CSX Train To Crisp Near Fallston Airport

A fire charred the inside of a CSX locomotive near Fallston Airport on Monday, Dec. 5, firefighters said. Footage posted by responders shows the seats and equipment of the train charred following the blaze between routes 152 and 24 around 6:45 p.m. Amtrak and MARC commuter lines were not impacted.
FALLSTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

I-95 N shut down for five hours in Harford County following two deadly crashes

BALTIMORE -- Two deadly crashes closed the northbound lanes of I-95 for hours Wednesday morning in Harford County.The first crash happened at 6:44 a.m. on I-95 north past exit 80. Maryland State Police confirmed a multiple-car crash was deadly. The crash involved five vehicles, including three tractor-trailers.Troopers said a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling north on I-95 when it crossed over the solid yellow line of the left shoulder and struck two tractor-trailers. Another tractor-trailer then struck the car.The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 27-year-old Caprice Davis, from New Jersey, died at the scene.A few miles south, one person was killed in a crash on I-95 north near exit 77. The crash was reported around 8:25 a.m. and involved two vehicles, including a dump truck.Troopers said a 2021 Subaru Forrester crashed into the back of a dump truck.The female in the car, who has not been identified, died at the scene. The crashes closed I-95 North for about five hours. 
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Traffic Alert: Crash expected to cause Route 97 backups and delays

HOWARD CO., MD -Police in Howard County have issued a warning to motorists to avoid Route 97 in the area of Route 97 and Jennings Chapel Road due to a serious motor vehicle crash with a tree down across the road. “Expect significant delays in the areas of Route 97 at Jennings Chapel Road (tree down) and Route 32 at Old Frederick Road (multi vehicle collision). Will update,” the Howard County Police Department said. The notice was effective as of 9 am, Tuesday morning. The post Traffic Alert: Crash expected to cause Route 97 backups and delays appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Snow potential along with computer model changes for Maryland wintry weekend threat

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE - Dec. 8, 6 a.m. - Drier end to week before snowflakes arrive Saturday in Maryland. Although the details of the latest European and GFS Computer Models differ a little, the GFS is now again back on board with snow and the timing for Friday night and Saturday morning first potential accumulating snow of the season for Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATED - DEC. 7 - Colder weekend coming up with the potential for snowflakes in Maryland. Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Weekend snow risk waning, focusing on White Christmas potential for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Snow chances are on the wane this weekend, but our focus now turns to the White Christmas potential for Maryland. Although computer models have come into better agreement that snow will now not fall Friday night into Saturday morning, there still could be some hope for winter weather lovers over the weekend. There is still a shot at wet flakes. The short-range North American Computer Model still hones in on some wet snowflakes well north and west of Baltimore as showers move through during Sunday morning.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Shooting on The Avenue stirs concern about safety, security in Hampden

BALTIMORE -- A violent shooting on a popular street in Hampden has rattled some of the people who visit the neighborhood."It was about 12:30-1 a.m., something like that, and everything was all blocked off," Baltimore resident Sharon Sanner-Rose said. "So, we suspected something not good happened."The shooting happened in the 1100 block of W. 36th Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday.Dispatcher audio details some of what happened."Caller heard one shot, smelled gunpowder," the dispatcher said. "Someone yelling, 'You're going to have to use that.'"The dispatcher said the victim—a 32-year-old man—was taken to a local hospital in a car.When police got to the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore cheesecake maker lands deal with major grocer

Baltimore's Hiatus Cheesecake is raising thousands of dollars to support its next phase of growth after landing a deal with Kroger to sell its mini cakes in stores nationwide. The wholesale cheesecake manufacturing company launched a campaign earlier this year through investment crowdfunding platform, Honeycomb Credit, with a goal to raise between $25,000 and $124,000 by the end of the year.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Driver Killed After Smashing Into Cement Truck At Busy Frederick Intersection, State Police Say

One person is dead in Southern Maryland after crashing into a cement truck near a busy Frederick County intersection on Tuesday morning, state police announced. Thurmont resident Blake Timothy Hipkins was traveling shortly after 6:30 a.m. south on Monocacy Boulevard when he attempted to cross over onto Liberty Road in Frederick, where there was a cement truck traveling east on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
FREDERICK, MD
Daily Voice

Several Dead After Shootings Tear Across Maryland, Two Mysteriously Shot While Driving

Three people are dead after two separate incidents in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say. The first shooting left one man dead after he was found laying in the roadway in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6. Two more people were found dead a short time later around 3:40 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

