Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Mistake on the Lake?Remington WriteCleveland, OH
Related
Lakers Fans React After They Lost To Cavaliers Without Anthony Davis: "Without AD, We Are Doomed"
Lakers fans are worried about their team when Anthony Davis doesn't play, as they lost to the Cavaliers after he exited the game in the first quarter.
Kevin Love says Cavs can’t get caught up in ‘all the bulls–t’ ahead of matchup against LeBron James and Lakers
The Cleveland Cavaliers have some big games coming up on the schedule, and there are no bigger games than Tuesday’s matchup against LeBron James the Los Angeles Lakers. Though countless Cavs fans have had the game circled on their calendars, Cavs veteran Kevin Love doesn’t have time for all the hoopla surrounding the game.
Yardbarker
Kendall Jenner Reportedly Has A Boyfriend After She Broke Up With Devin Booker
Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have been at the top of gossip columns for years, as Booker became yet another NBA player to associate himself with the Kardashian household. Booker and Jenner dated for years before a report earlier this year claimed that the pair had split up. While it seemed like an amicable split, the reports of them having split up were consistently contradictory to each other. A new report has come out that seems to put Booker to bed and alleges that Jenner is now dating her former boyfriend, Harry Styles.
Yardbarker
Sean McVay breaks silence on Rams adding QB Baker Mayfield
Head coach Sean McVay seems hyped to have quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Los Angeles Rams, if only for a month. "What I can say in all sincerity is that there's an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks," McVay said about Mayfield on Wednesday, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "And whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined. But I'm excited about that."
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Patrick Beverley out versus Raptors
On Tuesday night, Anthony Davis was suffering from flu-like symptoms. He was in the starting lineup versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he left the game in the first quarter and didn’t return. According to head coach Darvin Ham, Davis had a fever of over 101 degrees, yet he still...
Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pistons-Pelicans Game
Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Roast Paul Pierce For Asking Who Should Take The Final Shot Between Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And Himself
Paul Pierce is one of the best players in Boston Celtics history. He was a bonafide All-Star that was effective at scoring from all three levels in his prime. Pierce is most well-known for leading the Boston Celtics to the 2008 championship and winning the Finals MVP that year after helping the team defeat Kobe Bryant in the Finals.
Yardbarker
Cavs Notes: Ricky Rubio, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley
As for how much longer his career will last, Rubio said probably not long. But what he does have left will likely come with the Cavaliers, he added. “To be honest, I don’t have much left in the NBA,” he said on the El Reverso podcast, via Eurohoops. “When my son starts school, I want to settle in my house in Badalona (Spain). In two, three years, I would say I have left. I think I’ve found my place in Cleveland, I’m comfortable, and I want to reach the top with this project. I dream of living the experience of playing in the Finals.”
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell Continues To Express His Love For Cleveland
Sunday was a frustrating day for Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers, as they scored just 81 points and lost to the mediocre New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. It was a homecoming for Mitchell, who was born in suburban Westchester County, and although he admitted he was motivated to be back in the Tri-State Area, he made it clear that he is very happy to be in The Land.
Yardbarker
Dennis Rodman Purposely Got Ejected From A Bulls Game To Go To Dinner With Mike Tyson, But The Boxing Legend Didn't Show Up Because It Was Past His Bedtime
Dennis Rodman lived incredible moments during his life, becoming one of the most memorable and controversial players in NBA history. The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls legend has starred in many interesting moments during his life, with his desire to party and have a good time often taking too much more attention than necessary.
Watch: Baker Mayfield brings back helmet-less headbutt after leading Rams' comeback win
Nearly a month ago, Mayfield celebrated a Carolina Panthers 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons in a similar fashion, with the only difference being that he didn't play a snap in the game. This time around, Mayfield was the reason for the celebration. Mayfield led two separate scoring drives late...
Yardbarker
Larry Bird Used To Come In The Locker Rooms With Full Confidence: "Hey Mop Boy, Go Run And Find The Scoring Record In This Building"
Larry Bird is unarguably one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. He was drafted by the Boston Celtics and spent his entire time in the league with the organization while leading them to three NBA Championships. While Larry Bird had many amazing talents in his bag,...
Yardbarker
Surprising detail emerges about Baker Mayfield's stay on waivers
Baker Mayfield was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday. While it’s interesting that the Rams added him, what’s more interesting is who didn’t try to claim him. Though several teams appear to be in need of quarterback help, the Rams were the only...
Yardbarker
Former NBA guard O.J. Mayo signs with unexpected team
O.J. Mayo is continuing his basketball career … about seven time zones away. Arab outlet Kooora reports this week that the ex-NBA guard has agreed to sign with Egyptian pro team Zamalek SC for the coming season. Mayo is scheduled to arrive in Cairo in the coming days, the...
Donovan Mitchell’s 43 points help Cavs sink Lakers
Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 43 points to fuel the host Cleveland Cavaliers to a 116-102 victory over the Los
Yardbarker
Not just an unsung hero: Jarrett Allen, an All-Star in his Cavs role
A reporter who typically despises hot takes actually has one begging to be written: Jarrett Allen is the straw that stirs the Cleveland Cavaliers drink, and he is their most important player. Somewhat buried beneath Tuesday's national-television marquee showdown between Donovan Mitchell and a returning LeBron James was Allen’s comeback...
Yardbarker
1 Stud And 1 Dud In Cavs’ Win Against Lakers
The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, 116-102, to improve their record to 16-9 while maintaining the NBA’s best home record. Yes, L.A. was without Anthony Davis for most of the game, as he left early due to flu-like symptoms, but the Cavs exploited his absence by shooting 51.6 percent from the field and scoring 70 points in the paint.
Yardbarker
Braves trade top prospect away for Tigers reliever
I am sad to see Malloy go because he was one of the fastest risers in the organization this past season. He displayed elite plate discipline and would’ve slotted in perfectly with Atlanta’s strikeout-heavy lineup. Though he was only MLB.com’s 11th-ranked prospect, he was the highest position player on the Braves farm. Higginbotham is 26 years old and is running out of time.
Yardbarker
NFL Analyst Rips The Rams Bringing In Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield’s roller coaster ride of 2022 continued this week as the Carolina Panthers released him. It seemed to be an amicable decision between both sides as the Panthers were moving forward with Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback and P.J. Walker as his backup. That left Mayfield in no man’s land, so it makes sense that he would want to move on.
Yardbarker
Cavs’ Ricky Rubio Cleared to Practice 5-on-5: ‘He’s Back’
That’s because Rubio has been cleared to begin practicing in five-on-five drills, as relayed by Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. Rubio had already been taking part in some three-on-three and other drills at practice. Along with that, he has been spotted multiple times putting up shots and getting in a...
Comments / 0