Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
EUR/GBP Down Momentum With A 1% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 1.61% for the last 21 sessions. At 11:08 EST on Friday, 9 December, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.86. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.498% up from its 52-week low and 7.178% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
via.news
Palladium Futures Slides By 9% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 9.6% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:52 EST on Thursday, 8 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,917.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 57, 99.99% below its average volume of 5662208702.96. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
EUR/JPY Rises By 1% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.65% for the last 5 sessions. At 16:06 EST on Friday, 9 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $143.92. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.686% up from its 52-week low and 2.991% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
via.news
Corn Futures Over 4% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 4.1% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:54 EST on Friday, 9 December, Corn (ZC) is $643.50. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 82175, 10% below its average volume of 91313.99. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Gevo Stock Drops By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) dropped by a staggering 15.42% in 5 sessions from $2.14 at -15.42, to $1.81 at 13:11 EST on Friday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.38% to $11,123.58, following the last session’s upward trend. Gevo’s...
via.news
NASDAQ 100 Up By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 5.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Thursday, 8 December, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,625.33. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 149261488, 95.29% below its average volume of 3175559782.93. Regarding NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Is 19% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 19.74% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 8 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $19,587.47. Investing in the Hang Seng Index isn’t for everyone. However, the index’s performance is an important barometer of the overall stock market in Hong Kong, which is one of the world’s largest equities markets. The index is the most widely quoted barometer of the Hong Kong economy and is closely followed by traders, investors and analysts.
via.news
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Down Momentum With A 20% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell by a staggering 20.74% in 10 sessions from $1.35 at 2022-11-25, to $1.07 at 13:41 EST on Friday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.01% to $11,082.64, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news
Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) dropped by a staggering 15.38% in 5 sessions from $6.5 at -15.38, to $5.50 at 16:25 EST on Friday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.7% to $11,004.62, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news
Aspen Group Stock Went Down By Over 22% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) slid by a staggering 22.31% in 10 sessions from $0.4 at 2022-11-23, to $0.31 at 13:54 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.08% to $11,076.53, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Express And Li Auto On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Express, Momo, and DouYu. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Express (EXPR) 1.77 38.28% 2022-12-08...
via.news
MongoDB Stock Is 9% Up As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) jumped 9.41% to $195.07 at 15:58 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.95% to $11,062.81, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, a somewhat positive trend trading session today.
via.news
Transocean And Genworth Financial On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Transocean, Xerox Corporation, and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket.
via.news
Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP), Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio at the moment. The payout...
via.news
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR), Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP), Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity....
via.news
Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust, Nuveen New York AMT, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV), Nuveen New York AMT (NRK), Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (MHF) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) 21.29 0.42% 6.19%...
via.news
Eaton Vance Corporation Eaton Vance Tax, Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Eaton Vance Corporation Eaton Vance Tax (ETW), Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund (DPG), Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Eaton Vance Corporation Eaton Vance Tax (ETW)...
via.news
CBOE Went Up By Over 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.98% for the last session’s close. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 8 December, CBOE (VIX) is $22.83. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.93% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $22.18 and 0.78% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $23.01.
via.news
Less Than Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Bilibili Is Up By 10%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Bilibili‘s pre-market value is already 10.73% up. Bilibili’s last close was $21.72, 65.23% under its 52-week high of $62.46. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Bilibili (BILI) jumping 5.64% to $21.72. NASDAQ slid 0.51% to $10,958.55,...
via.news
Less Than One Hour Before The Market Open, Box Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and Box‘s pre-market value is already 4.96% up. Box’s last close was $27.81, 15.83% under its 52-week high of $33.04. The last session, NYSE finished with Box (BOX) rising 0.04% to $27.81. NYSE dropped 0.11% to $15,311.79, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat down trend exchanging session.
Comments / 0