Welp, one of the best assessments of a healthy program is the OLine. I really think it was the difference maker in our ability to go toe to toe with Bama and UGA this year. Our O Line held up, and if it didn’t, our dynamic QB got out of trouble. And this is what makes me ecstatic, we are in a great spot for the next few cycles in terms of O line retention and recruitment. Freshman All America honors came out and ho boy is it great to see Will and Emory get their accolades.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO