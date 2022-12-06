Read full article on original website
Danny Joe Hicks
Danny Joe Hicks was born February 19, 1963, in Cabool, Missouri, to Jackie Stults-Hicks and Carl Hicks, Jr. He passed away on December 4, 2022, in Pomona, Missouri at the age of 59 years. He was united in marriage to Karla Hicks on March 15, 2003, in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Bettye Fowler
A memorial service for Catherine Elizabeth Blackshire Fowler, known as Bettye to all, 95, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 10, at First Christian Church, West Plains, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mrs. Fowler passed away peacefully at the West Vue Sleepy Oaks...
David Driskell
Funeral services for David Driskell, 74, Pomona, Missouri, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 10, in the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mr. Driskell passed away at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022, at his home. He was born October 28, 1948, in Howell County, Missouri,...
NO SCENIC BYWAY THROUGH HOWELL COUNTY
There will be no Scenic Byway through Howell County, reports County Clerk Kelly Waggoner. The County Commission had until Dec. 13 to make a decision about participation in the Scenic Byway, but Howell County is no longer being considered for this designation. "We had requested a meeting with MODOT, who...
Traffic concerns, homelessness dominate citizen forum
After only six months on the job, Willow Springs Police Chief Wes Ellison has done something with the department no one ever has before—he invited members of the public to comment and ask questions at a moderated citizens’ forum. Howell County News hosted the event Dec. 1 at...
Thieves break-in to Mtn. View restaurant
Four unidentified persons broke in to Fine China restaurant at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 29, says Mountain View Police Chief Jamie Perkins. "We believe it was a targeted strike because [the victims] are a cash-only business, and the register is easy to see from the outside," Chief Perkins told the News.
