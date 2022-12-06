Read full article on original website
howellcountynews.com
Danny Joe Hicks
Danny Joe Hicks was born February 19, 1963, in Cabool, Missouri, to Jackie Stults-Hicks and Carl Hicks, Jr. He passed away on December 4, 2022, in Pomona, Missouri at the age of 59 years. He was united in marriage to Karla Hicks on March 15, 2003, in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Michael Eugene Hyde
Michael Eugene Hyde, son of the late Billy and Nadine (Whetstine) Hyde, was born November 24, 1966, and departed this life December 5, 2022, at his home in Mountain Grove, Missouri. He was 56 years and 11 days old. Mike went to school at Mountain Grove and graduated with the...
NO SCENIC BYWAY THROUGH HOWELL COUNTY
There will be no Scenic Byway through Howell County, reports County Clerk Kelly Waggoner. The County Commission had until Dec. 13 to make a decision about participation in the Scenic Byway, but Howell County is no longer being considered for this designation. "We had requested a meeting with MODOT, who...
Traffic concerns, homelessness dominate citizen forum
After only six months on the job, Willow Springs Police Chief Wes Ellison has done something with the department no one ever has before—he invited members of the public to comment and ask questions at a moderated citizens’ forum. Howell County News hosted the event Dec. 1 at...
Willow Springs Lady Bears split first two games
The Lady Bears started off the season with a home contest against the Class 5 number one team in the state, the West Plains Lady Zizzers. The Lady Zizzers would be too much for the Lady Bears, who fell by a score of 79-37. Game two was a different story....
Ozarks Healthcare to host family-friendly Holiday activities for community
Ozarks Healthcare is inviting families and community members to attend several holiday events and photo ops that will be hosted at its main campus through the 2022 holiday season. “With the last two holiday seasons revolving heavily around sickness and the pandemic, we wanted this Christmas to be extra special...
Thieves break-in to Mtn. View restaurant
Four unidentified persons broke in to Fine China restaurant at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 29, says Mountain View Police Chief Jamie Perkins. "We believe it was a targeted strike because [the victims] are a cash-only business, and the register is easy to see from the outside," Chief Perkins told the News.
