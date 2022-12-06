ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Spotted On Apparent Dinner Date With Joaquim Valente After Tom Brady Split

It was quite an international affair this weekend. A day before Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory at the Allianz Arena in the NFL’s first regular season game in Germany, his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, was grabbing a bite to eat with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. In photos obtained by Page Six, Gisele, 42, and Joaquim grabbed a bite to eat at Koji, a restaurant in Costa Rica’s Provincia de Puntarenas providence. Gisele and Tom’s two kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivienne, 9, joined their mother for dinner.
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

TikTok star Overtime Megan: That was not me in bed with Antonio Brown

TikTok star Megan Eugenio, also known as “Overtime Megan,” took to her Instagram Story Wednesday to seemingly deny that she was pictured cozying up to free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown. On Tuesday, the internet was buzzing about a photo that Brown apparently posted to his Snapchat story that appeared to show him laying in bed with a mystery woman. “I cannot believe I have to say this but that is not me,” Eugenio wrote alongside several crying laughing emojis, which TMZ reports is a response to the since-expired photo. Eugenio did not provide further context about the matter, despite...
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Page Six

Gisele Bündchen’s pics with Joaquim Valente ‘show Tom Brady what he’s missing’

It’s been just a few weeks since Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce, but sources who know the couple say the Brazilian supermodel is sending a message to her ex by posing in flagrante with jiu-jitsu hunk Joaquim Valente. Page Six is told that Bündchen has known Valente, who lives in Miami, for at least a year and a half. She met him after signing up her son, Benjamin, 12, for lessons in the ancient art of Japanese self-defense before taking lessons herself. While sources close to the 42-year-old model insist to us that she is not dating Valente, who...
The Spun

Nick Chubb Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing Bengals

The Cleveland Browns have enjoyed considerable success against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cleveland has won the last five meetings against its AFC North foe, including a 32-12 victory in Week 8. Joe Burrow has yet to defeat the Browns. Despite that upper hand, Browns running back Nick Chubb said his team...
CLEVELAND, OH
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?

Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
NEW YORK STATE
People

Vanessa Bryant Celebrates 'Sweet' Daughter Bianka's 6th Birthday: 'We Love You So Much'

Vanessa Bryant shares Bianka as well as daughters Natalia, 19, Capri, 3, and Gianna, who died at age 13, with late husband Kobe Bryant Vanessa Bryant is celebrating another trip around the sun for her daughter Bianka Bella. On Monday, the mom of four shared a carousel of photos on Instagram featuring Bianka — whom she shares with late husband Kobe Bryant — as well as a selfie of the pair in honor of her daughter's 6th birthday.  "Happy 6th Birthday sweet Bianka Bella! We love you so...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Ciara Dances For Russell Wilson On His Birthday

Russell Wilson turned 34 years old this week. Ciara and Russell Wilson have been married for a while now. The two have children together and they recently moved to Denver. However, this move to Denver has come with some professional consequences for Russ, who isn’t playing very well. Regardless, Ciara is just happy to be along for the ride.
DENVER, CO
