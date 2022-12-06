With less than 20 days until Christmas, there's an abundance of sharing opportunities

If you’re feeling the urge to share this holiday season, we’ve got you covered.

Every organization The Denver Gazette spoke with indicated that the rising cost of living is making life more of a struggle this season.

Families may be facing tough choices between basic needs like food and buying gifts.

Jesse Ogas, executive director of Corporate Social Responsibility and Community Affairs for the Denver Gazette's news partner 9News, said that last year one dollar could provide five meals compared to this year when that same dollar buys only three meals.

"We've heard stories about parents going without to make make sure their children eat," Ogas said.

Below is a list of programs which are providing donations, food, clothing and gifting opportunities for Colorado families.

The Littleton Life Center is hosting its annual "Let’s Do Christmas" gift shop 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Each year, in-need parents are allowed to choose an unwrapped gift or two for their children. This season, the Center is serving a record 1,253 children, compared to around 800 last year. Though registration to participate in Saturday's gift shop is closed, Center officials are still taking financial donations and toys. It's located at 5804 S. Datura St., Littleton, Colorado. For more information: 303 953-7180.

RiNo Art District hosts its Holiday RiNo Talks 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Industry, 3001 Brighton Boulevard. This edition of RiNo Talks will center around Caring for Denver and the work the organization does in the community. At the talk, they’ll be collecting non-perishable food items for their community fridges and homeless teens. Gently-worn winter clothing is also being accepted to help support the community through the holidays.

Marine Toys for Tots is in its 75th year and is accepting toys at its warehouse location at 5017 W. 64th Ave. Arvada, 80003. Last year, the popular program distributed 232,820 toys to 113,765 children in Aurora and nearly 35,000 toys to 25,865 children in the Pike’s Peak region. For more information, please call: Coordinator SSgt James Marchant 720-346-3234, Coordinator Tasha Gallegos 720-360-5932 or Assistant Coordinator Sgt Ted Lewis 720-360-5643.

Arapahoe County Human Services is asking for donations of gift cards and money for its 20th annual gift shop event, "Partnering for the Holidays." Human Services is a charitable program of the Arapahoe County non-profit Arapahoe County Foundation, which serves children and adults in crisis. Its clients include open child support cases, victims of abuse or neglect, or those experiencing financial hardship. Community Outreach Supervisor Kayla Slater said this year the organization is serving 300 families, which equates to 1,200 people. “What’s unique about our gift shop is it is open for young kids, but also teenagers and the adults,” Slater said. “We may have a single person accessing benefits no matter how old they are.” She said registration to receive gifts is closed, but the organization is open for donations all year long, and there’s still time to sign up to volunteer, which Slater said “is awesome too.” She said that since COVID, numbers of Coloradans in need are on the increase. Their website asks for gift cards in $25 increments. Teenagers especially love Chipotle, Game Stop and Amazon. Moms and dads are partial to bath comforts, hardware stores and big box stores and children love all toy stores, the website recommends. Directions to help navigate the Arapahoe County Human Services can be found here: www.arapahoegov.com/415/Partnering-for-the-Holidays