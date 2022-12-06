After the Border Showdown was renewed last season, when eventual national champion Kansas dominated from start to finish in a 102-65 victory over Missouri, the series shifts to Columbia for the second of a five-game series between the Tigers and the Jayhawks. It will be the first time in 3,962 days that the two programs will tip off against each other on Norm Stewart Court at Mizzou Arena in front of an expected sellout crowd on ESPN.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO