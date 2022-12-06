ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, MO

KOMU

Missouri hosts Kansas for the 269th meeting and the first in Columbia since 2012

After the Border Showdown was renewed last season, when eventual national champion Kansas dominated from start to finish in a 102-65 victory over Missouri, the series shifts to Columbia for the second of a five-game series between the Tigers and the Jayhawks. It will be the first time in 3,962 days that the two programs will tip off against each other on Norm Stewart Court at Mizzou Arena in front of an expected sellout crowd on ESPN.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri players and fans celebrate their win

Taylor's shot, a court storm and Missouri's last win over defending national champion Kansas. Missouri took down Kansas 62-60 on Feb. 9, 2009, at Mizzou Arena, the season after Kansas won the national championship. Now the Tigers welcome a defending national champion Kansas squad back to Columbia on Saturday.
COLUMBIA, MO
rockmnation.com

How many different ways can we say “kansas sucks”?

Never forget, it’s been 4,299 days since the University of kansas men’s basketball team has won a basketball game in Columbia, Missouri. That’s 859 days for every MAJOR Level One Infraction Bill Self is accused of committing in violation of NCAA bylaws... it’s Five by the way. Five Major Infractions.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Lauren Hansen leads Missouri to 47 point rout over Omaha

COLUMBIA - Missouri Women's Basketball claimed their tenth win of the season in a 93-36 rout over Omaha on Friday afternoon, led by another strong outing from Lauren Hansen who scored a game-high 15 points. The Tigers blew the game open in the game's opening quarter, starting off on a...
COLUMBIA, MO
southeasthoops.com

Missouri vs. Kansas Prediction: Border War Returns To Columbia

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Missouri vs. Kansas prediction for the December 10 matchup. The Tigers are 9-0 in Dennis Gates’ first season on the job, and they currently lead the nation in scoring at 93.0 points per game. As for the Jayhawks, they’ve compiled a solid group of wins with victories over Duke, Wisconsin, NC State, Seton Hall, and more.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia and Lawrence Salvation Army battle it out in second annual Border War challenge

COLUMBIA - The rivalry between MU and the University of Kansas is extending beyond the basketball court this weekend. The Columbia Salvation Army and the Douglas County Salvation Army in Kansas, will be competing to see which organization can raise the most money from their kettle pots and bell ringing on Friday and Saturday. The competition goes along with the Missouri versus KU Border War game on Saturday.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Hickman boys basketball blows past Smith-Cotton in conference opener

Hickman boys basketball jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in a 65-31 home victory over Smith-Cotton on Tuesday. The Kewpies were the dominant team from the start. Junior guard Langston Stroupe opened the game with a fast-break layup, and sophomore Rasaun Nichols scored five straight points to stake Hickman to a 7-0 lead.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Marching Mizzou honors life of former band member

COLUMBIA - Marching Mizzou hosted a candlelight vigil Wednesday night for former band member Alex Jackson, who died from stomach cancer. Alex Jackson, 20, died from stomach cancer on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. He was unable to make trip to New York City, where Marching Mizzou performed at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Jackson was diagnosed with cancer in 2021, the second semester of his freshman year.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

More than 1,900 students to receive degrees from MU next weekend

COLUMBIA — MU will hand out more than 2,100 degrees during commencement ceremonies from Dec. 16 to 18, celebrating the accomplishments of 1,973 students. The university will also honor Debbye Turner Bell and Joe G. Dillard with honorary degrees, according to a news release from the university. Veterinarian Turner...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Dec. 10

Missouri Men's Basketball hosts first Border Showdown since 2012. The Border Showdown returns to Columbia Saturday for the first time since Missouri departed from the Big 12. The 269th edition of the rivalry is expected to produce the first sellout crowd at Mizzou Arena since before the pandemic. Beyond all...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MACC closed Columbia campus early Thursday due to potential threat; classes go back to normal schedule Friday

MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) Moberly Area Community College's Columbia campus closed early Thursday due to a possible threat. MACC Vice President Todd Martin told ABC17 News that classes will go on as regularly scheduled Friday. "We were aware of an individual near campus who had threatened harm to themselves and others, (we) locked down campus to The post MACC closed Columbia campus early Thursday due to potential threat; classes go back to normal schedule Friday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

MU condemns racist social media post made by student

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri issued a statement Thursday saying that it condemns a racist social media post recently made by a student. "University of Missouri officials have been alerted to reports of a racist post by an MU student," the statement read. UM System President Mun Choi...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

MACC in Columbia closed due to threat

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Columbia campus of Moberly Area Community College closed for the day Thursday morning due to a non-specific threat in the area , according to a school official. Vice-President for Instruction Todd Martin said an unknown person in the area of the Parkade Center told someone...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Classes canceled at MACC's Columbia campus after incident Thursday morning

COLUMBIA - Moberly Area Community College's Columbia campus went on a brief lockdown Thursday morning after an incident, according to MACC Vice President Todd Martin. Classes for the rest of the day have been canceled, but there is no active threat at the Columbia campus, he said. MACC went on lockdown around 9:46 a.m. and then administration closed campus by 10:38 a.m.
COLUMBIA, MO

