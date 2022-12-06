Read full article on original website
KOMU
Missouri hosts Kansas for the 269th meeting and the first in Columbia since 2012
After the Border Showdown was renewed last season, when eventual national champion Kansas dominated from start to finish in a 102-65 victory over Missouri, the series shifts to Columbia for the second of a five-game series between the Tigers and the Jayhawks. It will be the first time in 3,962 days that the two programs will tip off against each other on Norm Stewart Court at Mizzou Arena in front of an expected sellout crowd on ESPN.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri players and fans celebrate their win
Taylor's shot, a court storm and Missouri's last win over defending national champion Kansas. Missouri took down Kansas 62-60 on Feb. 9, 2009, at Mizzou Arena, the season after Kansas won the national championship. Now the Tigers welcome a defending national champion Kansas squad back to Columbia on Saturday.
Missouri Tigers Assistant Accepts Job on Tennessee Staff
Missouri Tigers staff member and former player Kevin Pendleton has accepted an offensive line coaching position at the University of Tennessee.
rockmnation.com
How many different ways can we say “kansas sucks”?
Never forget, it’s been 4,299 days since the University of kansas men’s basketball team has won a basketball game in Columbia, Missouri. That’s 859 days for every MAJOR Level One Infraction Bill Self is accused of committing in violation of NCAA bylaws... it’s Five by the way. Five Major Infractions.
KOMU
VIDEO: Missouri women's basketball dominates Omaha 83-36
Mizzou Women's Hoops continues to roll with a crushing win over Omaha. The 83-36 victory puts the Tigers at 10-1 on the season.
KOMU
Lauren Hansen leads Missouri to 47 point rout over Omaha
COLUMBIA - Missouri Women's Basketball claimed their tenth win of the season in a 93-36 rout over Omaha on Friday afternoon, led by another strong outing from Lauren Hansen who scored a game-high 15 points. The Tigers blew the game open in the game's opening quarter, starting off on a...
southeasthoops.com
Missouri vs. Kansas Prediction: Border War Returns To Columbia
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Missouri vs. Kansas prediction for the December 10 matchup. The Tigers are 9-0 in Dennis Gates’ first season on the job, and they currently lead the nation in scoring at 93.0 points per game. As for the Jayhawks, they’ve compiled a solid group of wins with victories over Duke, Wisconsin, NC State, Seton Hall, and more.
KOMU
Hickman boys wrestling narrowly defeats Cavaliers; Spartans girls basketball dominates at home
Hickman boys wrestling traveled to Capital City on Thursday night and defeated the Cavaliers in a narrow 40-39 dual. Hickman returns to the mat at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Helias in a dual match. Battle girls basketball wins by double digits at home. Battle girls basketball defeated visiting Union 61-44,...
KOMU
Columbia and Lawrence Salvation Army battle it out in second annual Border War challenge
COLUMBIA - The rivalry between MU and the University of Kansas is extending beyond the basketball court this weekend. The Columbia Salvation Army and the Douglas County Salvation Army in Kansas, will be competing to see which organization can raise the most money from their kettle pots and bell ringing on Friday and Saturday. The competition goes along with the Missouri versus KU Border War game on Saturday.
KOMU
Hickman boys basketball blows past Smith-Cotton in conference opener
Hickman boys basketball jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in a 65-31 home victory over Smith-Cotton on Tuesday. The Kewpies were the dominant team from the start. Junior guard Langston Stroupe opened the game with a fast-break layup, and sophomore Rasaun Nichols scored five straight points to stake Hickman to a 7-0 lead.
Mizzou Pledge Littlejohn Returning to Columbia for Official Visit
Mizzou Tigers Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Tigers news as Missouri looks to improve on an already impressive class.
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Can Mizzou beat Kansas this weekend?
The Mizzou men will host the Kansas Jayhawks at Mizzou Arena on Saturday in the latest battle of the Border War. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Can Mizzou beat Kansas this weekend? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Marching Mizzou honors life of former band member
COLUMBIA - Marching Mizzou hosted a candlelight vigil Wednesday night for former band member Alex Jackson, who died from stomach cancer. Alex Jackson, 20, died from stomach cancer on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. He was unable to make trip to New York City, where Marching Mizzou performed at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Jackson was diagnosed with cancer in 2021, the second semester of his freshman year.
KOMU
More than 1,900 students to receive degrees from MU next weekend
COLUMBIA — MU will hand out more than 2,100 degrees during commencement ceremonies from Dec. 16 to 18, celebrating the accomplishments of 1,973 students. The university will also honor Debbye Turner Bell and Joe G. Dillard with honorary degrees, according to a news release from the university. Veterinarian Turner...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Dec. 10
Missouri Men's Basketball hosts first Border Showdown since 2012. The Border Showdown returns to Columbia Saturday for the first time since Missouri departed from the Big 12. The 269th edition of the rivalry is expected to produce the first sellout crowd at Mizzou Arena since before the pandemic. Beyond all...
kttn.com
University of Missouri alerts students, faculty and staff that marijuana is prohibited on university property
As of Thursday, the recreational use of marijuana is no longer illegal in Missouri. But there are still some places where it remains a crime, and that includes Mizzou and all other campuses within the University of Missouri System. Doctor Laura Bierut, who studies addiction, is worried that use among...
MACC closed Columbia campus early Thursday due to potential threat; classes go back to normal schedule Friday
MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) Moberly Area Community College's Columbia campus closed early Thursday due to a possible threat. MACC Vice President Todd Martin told ABC17 News that classes will go on as regularly scheduled Friday. "We were aware of an individual near campus who had threatened harm to themselves and others, (we) locked down campus to The post MACC closed Columbia campus early Thursday due to potential threat; classes go back to normal schedule Friday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
MU condemns racist social media post made by student
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri issued a statement Thursday saying that it condemns a racist social media post recently made by a student. "University of Missouri officials have been alerted to reports of a racist post by an MU student," the statement read. UM System President Mun Choi...
krcgtv.com
MACC in Columbia closed due to threat
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Columbia campus of Moberly Area Community College closed for the day Thursday morning due to a non-specific threat in the area , according to a school official. Vice-President for Instruction Todd Martin said an unknown person in the area of the Parkade Center told someone...
KOMU
Classes canceled at MACC's Columbia campus after incident Thursday morning
COLUMBIA - Moberly Area Community College's Columbia campus went on a brief lockdown Thursday morning after an incident, according to MACC Vice President Todd Martin. Classes for the rest of the day have been canceled, but there is no active threat at the Columbia campus, he said. MACC went on lockdown around 9:46 a.m. and then administration closed campus by 10:38 a.m.
