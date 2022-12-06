Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri River Regional Library to showcase local authors
JEFFERSON CITY — A showcase of mid-Missouri authors will be held Sunday from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Missouri River Regional Library. “We love finding new ways to connect our patrons and the community with authors,” Natalie Newville, assistant director of marketing and development, said. “Events like our Local Author Showcase allow the community to meet the local talent, and the local authors to share their hard work with the community.”
New report shows positive economic growth in Boone County
COLUMBIA — The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) released a report Thursday outlining changes in gross domestic product (GDP) for counties in 2021. The report found that Boone County experienced a 5.7% increase in overall GDP from 2020 to 2021. Missouri had a 4.6% increase in GDP during that same time period. This means Boone County outperformed the state's change in GDP by 1.1%.
Quatavia Givens' attorney granted release of DSS records
JEFFERSON CITY − A Cole County judge heard arguments Friday morning on why the Department of Social Services should be compelled to release records for the defendant in a murder case. Quatavia Givens faces charges of first-degree murder, child abuse, endangering the welfare of a child and abandonment of...
CPD heads to the end of 2022 with staffing shortages unresolved
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said so far, 24 officers left the force in 2022. Out of those, eight officers retired, and the remaining 16 left for different reasons. According to CPD’s public information specialist Christian Tabak, it is understandable that the choice of getting into the law enforcement...
Classes canceled at MACC's Columbia campus after incident Thursday morning
COLUMBIA - Moberly Area Community College's Columbia campus went on a brief lockdown Thursday morning after an incident, according to MACC Vice President Todd Martin. Classes for the rest of the day have been canceled, but there is no active threat at the Columbia campus, he said. MACC went on lockdown around 9:46 a.m. and then administration closed campus by 10:38 a.m.
Here's what you need to know: Thursday, Dec. 8
One person is dead after a pedestrian crash on Clark Lane in Columbia Wednesday night. The incident happened in the area between the KFC and McDonald's around 7 p.m. The Columbia Police Department is currently investigating the crash. CPD is withholding all identifying information of the victim until his family...
More than 1,900 students to receive degrees from MU next weekend
COLUMBIA — MU will hand out more than 2,100 degrees during commencement ceremonies from Dec. 16 to 18, celebrating the accomplishments of 1,973 students. The university will also honor Debbye Turner Bell and Joe G. Dillard with honorary degrees, according to a news release from the university. Veterinarian Turner...
Columbia art gallery celebrates local artists with holiday show
COLUMBIA- The Montminy Gallery inside the Boone County Historical Society is currently hosting The First Annual Holiday Show, their first exhibit where they allow people to purchase any art shown in the exhibit while it is still open. The gallery has 10 different forms of art such as paintings, clothing,...
Mid-Missouri pays tribute to Pearl Harbor on its 81st anniversary
COLUMBIA - Eighty-one years ago today, two waves of carrier-launched fighters and bombers attacked the U.S. Navy Fleet at Pearl Harbor from the air, while submarines attacked from the sea. Wednesday at 11:56 a.m. (Pearl Harbor was attacked at 7:56 a.m. Hawaiian Standard Time), a U.S. Navy Bell rang eight...
Columbia and Lawrence Salvation Army battle it out in second annual Border War challenge
COLUMBIA - The rivalry between MU and the University of Kansas is extending beyond the basketball court this weekend. The Columbia Salvation Army and the Douglas County Salvation Army in Kansas, will be competing to see which organization can raise the most money from their kettle pots and bell ringing on Friday and Saturday. The competition goes along with the Missouri versus KU Border War game on Saturday.
Marching Mizzou honors life of former band member
COLUMBIA - Marching Mizzou hosted a candlelight vigil Wednesday night for former band member Alex Jackson, who died from stomach cancer. Alex Jackson, 20, died from stomach cancer on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. He was unable to make trip to New York City, where Marching Mizzou performed at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Jackson was diagnosed with cancer in 2021, the second semester of his freshman year.
Community searches for 15-year-old Ashland girl
BOONE COUNTY — The community is searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Ashland Sunday. Emilee Dubes went missing in the middle of the night on Dec. 4. She is 5'4" with blonde hair and blue eyes. In a statement to KOMU 8, Ashland...
Man charged in killing of Columbia woman makes first appearance in court
COLUMBIA - Jessie Randall Williams appeared virtually Friday morning for an arraignment, marking the first time he's appeared in court since he was charged with the killing of a Columbia woman. Williams, 31, was charged with first-degree murder after police say Williams threw a woman off a bridge on Oct....
Two-vehicle crash leaves one injured in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - One person was injured Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash on West Edgewood Drive in Jefferson City. Jefferson City police say that Christine Sandidge, of California, Missouri, was traveling eastbound around 6:52 a.m. when she made a left turn into the path of Douglas Platter, of Jefferson City, who was driving westbound.
Police identify Columbia man killed on Clark Lane Wednesday night
COLUMBIA - Columbia police have identified the man killed Wednesday night after a vehicle struck him in the 3200 block of Clark Lane. Police say Louis F. Estrada Jr., 63, of Columbia, was the victim of the fatal crash that closed the road for over an hour. In a release,...
Columbia Police arrests two suspects stealing package around Columbia
COLUMBIA - Two suspects were arrested for stealing packages off of numerous porches around Columbia, according to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department. On December 9, officers arrested Kendall Gillespie, 25, and Jana Gardner, 25, for allegedly stealing. Gardner received additional charges for allegedly fraudulent use of a debit/credit card and for possession of a controlled substance. Both women are from the Columbia area.
Chariton County dismissed as defendant in train crash-related lawsuit
KEYTESVILLE - A judge granted the dismissal Thursday of Chariton County as a defendant in a lawsuit filed after June's deadly train crash near Mendon. The petition, filed in late June by Erin Barton, named the county, BNSF Railway Company and Mariano Rodriguez as defendants. Barton's late husband, Billy Barton, was the driver of the truck that a train hit at a rural crossing on June 27. Three others died in the incident.
Friends of man killed on Clark Lane Wednesday night speak out in his memory
COLUMBIA - Friends are remembering a Columbia man who was struck by a vehicle and killed on Clark Lane Wednesday night. Louis F. Estrada Jr., 63, was attempting to cross the road when he entered the path of an incoming vehicle, according to police. He died at the scene. On...
Howard County building destroyed in fire
HOWARD COUNTY - A Howard County building was destroyed Friday after a fire. Fire crews arrived to the building in the the 300 block of Highway 40 around 12:37 p.m. Friday. According to Anthony Martin, the Station 2 captain for the Howard County Fire Protection District, the fire began in the attic of the building. Martin guessed the flue of a wood stove was not properly cleaned.
Remains of Osage Beach man found in wooded area in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found in Saline Valley Wednesday. The body of 58-year-old Ralph Toby Pannier will be taken to the Boone County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy, the sheriff's office said. Officials said they responded to the Saline...
