KOCO
Petition to put state question on Oklahoma ballot protecting right to abortion withdrawn
OKLAHOMA CITY — A petition that would have put a state question on the ballot in Oklahoma to help protect the right to an abortion is being withdrawn. Oklahoma passed several laws making it illegal to perform an abortion in the state, with exceptions to save the mother's life.
KTEN.com
Stitt calls for special election in Marshall County
MARSHALL CO., Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has called a special election in Marshall County to fill the vacant District 2 seat on Commissioners Court. The special primary election will be held on February 14, and the special general election is set for April 4. The candidate...
Petition to enshrine abortion rights in Oklahoma withdrawn
OKLAHOMA CITY — A group of Oklahoma residents has withdrawn a petition that sought to put a state question on the ballot that would protect the right to an abortion. Records show the proponents of the citizen-led initiative petition notified the Secretary of State’s office on Wednesday of their plans to withdraw.
Service Oklahoma To Begin Managing Tag Agencies Next Month
Service Oklahoma, a new branch of the state Office of Management and Enterprise Services began operating driver’s license services last month and will begin managing tag agencies next year. The Operator Board of SO met Wednesday to discuss the contract for tag agencies, which is still being finalized. Jay...
This Oklahoma Town has Been Named the Ugliest City in the Entire Sooner State
First let me say, don't shoot the messenger. I didn't call this the ugliest town in Oklahoma, I'm just letting you know what's being said and reported. After all, I actually live in this city. I will say there is some truth to this, as much as that hurts to say. My hometown certainly isn't going to win any beauty contests any day soon.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Gov. Stitt issues executive order, bans TikTok from state government devices and networks
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed an executive order banning employees and contractors from downloading TikTok on state government networks or government-issued devices. Gov. Stitt’s decision comes just days after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan enacted a similar decision. TikTok has come under fire for its...
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority pauses work on ACCESS Oklahoma project
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has placed it's notice that it will begin evaluating the next steps to correct a court decision that has placed everything on hold.
Con Air is Real and Based Out of Oklahoma
If I were to ask "What is JPATS?" You'd likely have no idea. Why would you? Even if we went as far as to spell it out as the Justice Prisoner and Alien Transportation System... still, no clue... But if I asked if you've ever heard of Con Air, who wouldn't know?
Oklahoma families on 13-year DDS waitlist attend first of several informational meetings
Some Oklahoma families who have been waiting as long as 13 years for developmental disability services are finally getting a big step forward.
“It’s criminal”: Investigation into school swatting calls across OK
School districts across the state were on high alert today after a series of false 911 calls about active shooter threats were made at more than half a dozen schools in several cities, including Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Enid, Medford, Durant and Ardmore.
Film depicting landmark Native American case to be shot in Oklahoma
A landmark case that changed the course of Native American rights in the United States will soon be depicted on the big screen.
FBI Issues Statement In Wake Of False 911 Calls To Oklahoma Schools
The FBI issued a statement Thursday afternoon after false 911 calls were sent Thursday to at least 10 schools around Oklahoma. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls at schools in Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Enid, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore. The FBI's statement follows:. The FBI is aware of...
DDS Wait List families get paid $100 to attend information sessions
This week, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (DHS) will launch a series of informational meetings for families on the DDS Wait List.
KTUL
Oklahoma Gov. Stitt orders flags to be lowered to honor Pearl Harbor
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered all American and Oklahoma flags to be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday to honor the thousands of American sailors, soldiers, and civilians who died during the Japanese attack on Pearl Habor on December 7, 1941. “On this poignant 81st anniversary...
KOCO
Police respond to false calls regarding threats at multiple Oklahoma schools
Oklahoma law enforcement agencies have responded to multiple false calls regarding threats made against schools across the state Thursday. FBI officials said in a news release that the agency is aware of numerous false calls across Oklahoma and the country where an active shooter at a school is reported. They are working with other law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the hoax threats.
KFOR
OSDH: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 hospitalizations increase
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health says COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Sooner State are continuing to rise. OSDH announced in March 2022 that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays. On Thursday,...
kswo.com
PSO’s Shine a Light program to provide free LED light bulbs to Oklahomans
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - PSO is helping families in need by distributing more than 180k free LED Light Bulbs to 100 communities within Oklahoma. Shine A Light began in 2014 and since its inception they’ve distributed more than 750k energy-efficient bulbs to food pantries in PSO serviced areas in the state. This year, they expanded to an additional 22 pantries.
kgou.org
Former Oklahoma corrections officer sentenced to federal prison for deliberately allowing white supremacist attack on Black detainees
A former Kay County Detention Center supervisory corrections officer will serve time in federal prison for violating the civil rights of three Black detainees. Michael Ware, 53, was sentenced earlier this week to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s news release.
earnthenecklace.com
Barry Mangold Leaving KWTV-DT: Where Is the Oklahoma Reporter Going?
Barry Mangold has been the go-to source for all types of news stories for the people of Oklahoma. However, the reporter has announced his departure from News 9. Barry Mangold is leaving KWTV-DT in December 2022 and moving to the next step of his career. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. They especially want to know if he will be staying in Oklahoma. Here’s what Barry Mangold said about his departure from KWTV-DT.
16 Oklahoma Phrases That Would Stump Out-of-Towners
When it comes to the Oklahoma lexicon, things get a little weird. Newbies to the state often hear words and phrases that'll likely have them guessing. While the notion may paint Oklahoma as a little "off" from mainstream America, the same can be said about every state in the nation.
