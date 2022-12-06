ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethany, OK

Comments / 2

Phyllis Gray
2d ago

Why would they "not" prosecute!! And EPA crimes should come with sentences as heavy as murder, since many people will likely get sick with deadly cancers & whatnot from the contaminated waste in time... including children!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
guthrienewsleader.net

Interstate section in Guthrie dedicated to longtime resident couple

Honoring the tireless work of Guthrie resident Clarence Branch from back in the 1950’s, a section of Interstate 35 through the city was formally dedicated to he and his wife, Ethel, Sunday morning at the First Southern Baptist Church Family Life Center. Some 40 attendees, mostly descendants of the...
GUTHRIE, OK
KOCO

Exciting new development in the works for Enid residents

ENID, Okla. — An exciting new development is in the works for Enid residents. The city hopes it brings in visitor’s dollars from all over northern Oklahoma. It’s a theater, bowling alley, and arcade. It is not just any theater. It will also have an Imax-sized mega-screen...
ENID, OK
KOCO

Roughly 20 earthquakes registered in Grady County since Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY — An abnormal amount of earthquakes has been recorded over the past few days in a central Oklahoma county. Roughly 20 quakes have been registered since Monday in Grady County. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission told KOCO 5 that this many earthquakes in such a short amount of...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

Water treatment plant found to be spilling raw sewage into Edmond creek

The plant treats wastewater for Bethany and Warr Acres. Instead of discharging treated water, the plant was pumping raw sewage into Bluff Creek, which flows into nearby Liberty Lake in Guthrie. KFOR reported an equipment failure at the plant was responsible. The DEQ’s emergency order requires the treatment plant to...
EDMOND, OK
KFOR

Pay It 4Ward: Small town animal welfare officer makes big difference

BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – Liesl Welu has taken in 270 animals in the past 16 months and she runs a busy shelter in a small town; Blanchard, Oklahoma. “She’s completely turned the shelter around,” said Blanchard resident, Kenzie Sullivan. “She does the most for the dogs, and she’s the only (animal welfare) officer.”
BLANCHARD, OK
1600kush.com

BOGUS ACTIVE SHOOTER THREAT AT STILLWATER JUNIOR HIGH

(Stillwater, Okla) – On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at approximately 10:16 a.m., Stillwater Police Department (SPD) received a call of an active shooter situation at the Stillwater Junior High. An SPD School Resource Officer was on-site during the initial call and confirmed that there was no active shooter at the school.
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Grady County endures dozens of earthquakes just this week

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Grady County has been enduring dozens of earthquakes just this week. They said this is due to the operation of an oil and gas operator near Minco. Oklahoma Corporate Commission officials could not go on camera but explained they are continuing to investigate the issue and have been in contact with the oil and gas operator since Monday.
GRADY COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy