ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Broncos' Likely Decision On General Manager Revealed

It's widely expected that the Denver Broncos will part ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett after one season, but general manager George Paton is a different story. Paton's future isn't as cut and dried. He's in only his second season as GM, but wasn't hired by the new ownership group that purchased the team this offseason.
DENVER, CO
VikingsTerritory

Peyton Manning Is Impressed with You Know Who

Whenever Peyton Manning talks, especially about football, folks listen. He retired with every significant passing record and was an elite player for more than a decade. What makes his words even more noteworthy is that he didn’t possess any outstanding physical tools but was always the smartest player on the field.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Council, Smith lead No. 9 Razorbacks past Sooners 88-78

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Junior Ricky Council IV scored 26 points and freshman Nick Smith Jr. had 21 in No. 9 Arkansas’ 88-78 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday. Arkansas, which improved to 9-1 on the season, trailed most of the first half, but led by three at the break and gradually pulled away from the Sooners throughout the second half. “As good as they were playing and shooting, it was amazing, but as good as they were playing, we were still right there with them,” Council said, “so we knew once we started getting stops, we were going to pull away.” The game was played in Tulsa, roughly the midpoint between Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Norman, Oklahoma. But Razorback fans turned out in numbers, which Council said “for sure” fueled the second half.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Colorado State vs. Colorado prediction, odds and pick – 12/8/2022

Two in-state rivals with no love for one another will meet on the hardwood for the first time in over three seasons as the Colorado State Rams travel roughly 60 miles south to take on the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder. With that being said, let’s check out our college basketball odds series, where our Colorado State-Colorado prediction and pick will be made for all betting fanatics to see.
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy