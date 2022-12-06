Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColorado State
'Hostile' rockpiles blocking Denver bicyclists' paths should be removedDavid HeitzDenver, CO
One in five Aurorans was born in a foreign countryDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Sedalia businesses partner for reforestation programNatasha LovatoSedalia, CO
Reconsider winter encampment sweeps, doctors and public health groups tell Denver councilDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Broncos' Likely Decision On General Manager Revealed
It's widely expected that the Denver Broncos will part ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett after one season, but general manager George Paton is a different story. Paton's future isn't as cut and dried. He's in only his second season as GM, but wasn't hired by the new ownership group that purchased the team this offseason.
Peyton Manning Is Impressed with You Know Who
Whenever Peyton Manning talks, especially about football, folks listen. He retired with every significant passing record and was an elite player for more than a decade. What makes his words even more noteworthy is that he didn’t possess any outstanding physical tools but was always the smartest player on the field.
Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig declares for the NFL Draft
Wisconsin star linebacker Nick Herbig will skip the Guaranteed Rate Bowl and head to the NFL.
Report: Pitt TE Kyi Wright Enters Transfer Portal
The Pitt Panthers' tight ends room got a little less crowded.
How to watch the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony: Live stream, TV channel
Caleb Williams is the betting favorite to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy. The winner will be announced on Saturday, December 10
Council, Smith lead No. 9 Razorbacks past Sooners 88-78
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Junior Ricky Council IV scored 26 points and freshman Nick Smith Jr. had 21 in No. 9 Arkansas’ 88-78 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday. Arkansas, which improved to 9-1 on the season, trailed most of the first half, but led by three at the break and gradually pulled away from the Sooners throughout the second half. “As good as they were playing and shooting, it was amazing, but as good as they were playing, we were still right there with them,” Council said, “so we knew once we started getting stops, we were going to pull away.” The game was played in Tulsa, roughly the midpoint between Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Norman, Oklahoma. But Razorback fans turned out in numbers, which Council said “for sure” fueled the second half.
Texas A&M, Oregon State try to rediscover winning formula
Texas A&M will look to its home court advantage to get back on the winning track Sunday when it faces
What Kenny Payne, Mike James Said After Louisville's 75-53 Loss at Florida State
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals and forward Mike James said after their loss to the Seminoles:
Auburn had a commit and multiple targets win a state title in Georgia
Auburn commit Terrance Love, and a few targets won a state title for Langston Hughes High School.
No. 1 Decision for Broncos: Should They Build New Stadium?
Building a new stadium is the surest way for an NFL franchise to land a coveted Super Bowl. A new facility could attract other national events, such as the NCAA’s Final Four. There’s rising speculation that the new Denver Broncos owners could build a billion-dollar football palace to replace...
College Basketball Odds: Colorado State vs. Colorado prediction, odds and pick – 12/8/2022
Two in-state rivals with no love for one another will meet on the hardwood for the first time in over three seasons as the Colorado State Rams travel roughly 60 miles south to take on the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder. With that being said, let’s check out our college basketball odds series, where our Colorado State-Colorado prediction and pick will be made for all betting fanatics to see.
Hackett brushes aside talk of Broncos’ losing skid to Chiefs
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — When Nathaniel Hackett was hired as coach of the Denver Broncos, he quickly put the motto “Win the West” on the walls at team headquarters and the front of players’ T-shirts. The Broncos, however, are the only AFC team that hasn’t won...
