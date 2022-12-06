NFL: Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers

The Miami Dolphins 33-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday was a sobering one for sure. Coming off five straight wins and scoring 30-plus points in the last four games, a double-digit loss to one of the NFL’s elite teams amplifies the inevitable questions surrounding Miami right now. Is Tua Tagovailoa an elite quarterback? Can the Miami offense perform against elite playoff teams? Is this team good enough to make a deep run in the postseason?

MIAMI, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO