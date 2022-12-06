Rams claim Baker Mayfield on waivers

The Los Angeles Rams haven’t won much recently.

On Tuesday, however, their plight at 3-9 allowed them to claim Baker Mayfield from the waiver wire.

With Matthew Stafford on IR, it seems like Mayfield could get another chance to show what he has with the NFC West also-ran, who also happen to be the defending Super Bowl champions.

Mayfield asked for his release from the Carolina Panthers this week following being dropped to No. 3 on the depth chart behind Sam Darnold and PJ Walker.

The Rams’ dismal season put them toward the bottom of the NFL barrel standings-wise, which left them in 24th position when it came to waivers.

Mayfield was a former No. 1 overall ick of the Cleveland Browns and had an up-and-down tenure with the AFC North team.

The Rams currently have Bryce Perkins and John Wolford as active QBs.

In case anyone is wondering, Mayfield has worn No. 6 in the pros. The Rams currently have rookie DB Derion Kendrick with that jersey number.

The San Francisco 49ers, who lost Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot on Sunday, did not put in a claim for Mayfield. They would have been far behind the Rams on the waiver list.