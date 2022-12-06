ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Recession worries could support dollar after monstrous 2022 rally

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A breathtaking surge in the U.S. dollar trampled foreign currencies, gouged corporate profits and gave investors one of the year’s few winning trades. Though the greenback has stumbled in recent weeks, recession worries may keep it elevated in 2023.
AFP

Stock markets mixed on renewed US Fed rate fears

Global stocks had a mixed showing Friday, with hotter-than-expected US wholesale prices renewing concerns that the Federal Reserve will push on with aggressive policies against inflation. While inflation has shown signs of easing, government data released Friday showed that producer prices still remained elevated, sending key US indices into the red.
CNBC

Gold rises as Fed slowdown hopes offset firm yields, dollar

Gold prices rose on Friday despite an uptick in the dollar and U.S. bond yields as investors took comfort in the prospect of slower rate hikes from the Federal Reserve going forward. Spot gold last rose 0.36% to $1,795.6329 per ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.37% to $1,808.10. "The market...
kitco.com

Bonds lap up crude, costs and Canada

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. The big consensus bet of 2023 is already in full swing - bonds are bid. Although they backed up a bit first thing today, U.S. 10 and 30-year Treasury yields swooned to their lowest since mid-September on Wednesday.
US News and World Report

Japan Foreign Reserves Rise to Highest in Six Years

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's foreign reserves rose in November to their highest in six years, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday, as the dollar's retreat boosted the value of non-dollar foreign assets and authorities refrained from currency market intervention. Japan's foreign reserves grew 2.65% from the previous month to $1.226...
Reuters

Take Five: The grand 2022 central bank finale

(Reuters) - The world’s top central banks dominate the agenda next week with indications abounding that the aggressive pace of rate hikes might slow, but not yet fade away given price pressures.
Reuters

India well placed to face global headwinds -World Bank

NEW DELHI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - India is better placed than many other emerging economies to weather the impact of global headwinds, the World Bank said on Tuesday, revising up its growth forecast for the country to 6.9% for fiscal 2022 from an earlier estimate of 6.5%.
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies, stocks rise as dollar weakens

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging stock markets and currencies rose on Friday against a softer dollar, after China's move to drop key parts of its stringent zero-COVID regime improved sentiment, although there was caution ahead of a week full of risk events, including the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting due next week.

