Read full article on original website
Related
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Recession worries could support dollar after monstrous 2022 rally
NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A breathtaking surge in the U.S. dollar trampled foreign currencies, gouged corporate profits and gave investors one of the year’s few winning trades. Though the greenback has stumbled in recent weeks, recession worries may keep it elevated in 2023.
Stock markets mixed on renewed US Fed rate fears
Global stocks had a mixed showing Friday, with hotter-than-expected US wholesale prices renewing concerns that the Federal Reserve will push on with aggressive policies against inflation. While inflation has shown signs of easing, government data released Friday showed that producer prices still remained elevated, sending key US indices into the red.
Key inflation measure shows price pressures cooled off in November, but remain high
Another key inflation measure shows price pressures cooled off but remained stubbornly high in November, despite the Federal Reserve's monthslong efforts to fight inflation through higher interest rates.
The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rise abruptly and cause the S&P 500 to hit 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Easing inflation means markets will start discounting hawkish Fed comments, which have weighed on stocks all year. Lee also noted that inflation was being fueled by several transitory...
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
Here are the kinds of stocks set to rally as the stock market changes its character amid inflation 'falling like a rock', according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee
The character of the stock market is changing as inflation starts to fall "like a rock," according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. A drop in inflation would offer the market numerous rallies to keep momentum into year-ed, Lee said. These are the types of stocks that see short-term upside if inflation...
Stocks will see 'fireworks' in the last 5 weeks of the year as cooler November inflation to be another game changer, Fundstrat says
Stocks could see "fireworks" through year-end on cooling November inflation, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Lee said inflation pressures are in the rearview, with November CPI set to be a game changer. He predicted the S&P 500 to reach as high as 4,500 by year-end, around 10% higher from current levels.
CNBC
Gold rises as Fed slowdown hopes offset firm yields, dollar
Gold prices rose on Friday despite an uptick in the dollar and U.S. bond yields as investors took comfort in the prospect of slower rate hikes from the Federal Reserve going forward. Spot gold last rose 0.36% to $1,795.6329 per ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.37% to $1,808.10. "The market...
kitco.com
Bonds lap up crude, costs and Canada
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. The big consensus bet of 2023 is already in full swing - bonds are bid. Although they backed up a bit first thing today, U.S. 10 and 30-year Treasury yields swooned to their lowest since mid-September on Wednesday.
US News and World Report
Japan Foreign Reserves Rise to Highest in Six Years
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's foreign reserves rose in November to their highest in six years, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday, as the dollar's retreat boosted the value of non-dollar foreign assets and authorities refrained from currency market intervention. Japan's foreign reserves grew 2.65% from the previous month to $1.226...
Take Five: The grand 2022 central bank finale
(Reuters) - The world’s top central banks dominate the agenda next week with indications abounding that the aggressive pace of rate hikes might slow, but not yet fade away given price pressures.
King dollar's worst slump in over a decade is hammering one of 2022's biggest winners – but the greenback's dominant run might not be over just yet
The dollar had its worst month in 12 years in November, and has extended losses since. Market expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its interest-rate increases have pushed the greenback off its peaks. Still, the dollar could advance next year thanks to its safe-haven status as...
Stocks rise on hope of revived China demand, oil wobbles
NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - World stocks rose and oil prices initially rebounded on Thursday on hopes that China's easing of its anti-COVID measures will help restore global supply chains and curb inflation.
India well placed to face global headwinds -World Bank
NEW DELHI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - India is better placed than many other emerging economies to weather the impact of global headwinds, the World Bank said on Tuesday, revising up its growth forecast for the country to 6.9% for fiscal 2022 from an earlier estimate of 6.5%.
Mexico annual inflation slows to 7.8% in November, core index still a concern
MEXICO CITY, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose 7.8% in the year through November, slowing down from the previous month to reach its lowest level since May even as the core index remains a concern, data from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Thursday.
India inflation likely softened to nine-month low in November: Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Dec 9 (Reuters) - India consumer price inflation likely cooled to a nine-month low of 6.40% in November mainly due to a moderation in food prices, according to a Reuters poll of economists.
kitco.com
Gold prices holding above $1,800 as US PPI rises 7.4% in November, coming in hotter than expected
(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding support above $1,800 an ounce as wholesale inflation pressure rise more than expected in November, demonstrating that rising prices continue to threaten the U.S. economy. Friday the U.S. Labor Department said its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% last month following October’s...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies, stocks rise as dollar weakens
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging stock markets and currencies rose on Friday against a softer dollar, after China's move to drop key parts of its stringent zero-COVID regime improved sentiment, although there was caution ahead of a week full of risk events, including the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting due next week.
Wholesale Inflation in U.S. Further Slowed in November to 7.4 Percent
Wholesale prices in the United States rose 7.4% in November from a year earlier, a fifth straight slowdown and a hopeful sign that inflation pressures across the economy are continuing to cool. The latest year-over-year figure was down from 8% in October and from a recent peak of 11.7% in...
Comments / 0