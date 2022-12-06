ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

Weekly Recalls: Ford, Honda

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020-2023 Escape and 2021-2023 Bronco Sport vehicles equipped with 1.5L engines. A fuel injector may crack and leak fuel inside the engine compartment. Remedy. Dealers will update the engine control software to include fuel injector leak detection and install a drain tube, free...
MotorBiscuit

What Does ‘CR-V’ Stand for in the Honda CR-V?

Do you care to wager a guess for what the “CR-V” name in the Honda CR-V compact crossover SUV stands for? To find out the answer, view here. The post What Does ‘CR-V’ Stand for in the Honda CR-V? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine

Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026

Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
RideApart

Is Moto Guzzi Reviving The Stelvio Adventure-Tourer?

Those of you who’ve been able to, or are hoping to ride a motorcycle in Italy will most likely be familiar with the Stelvio Pass. One of the most popular mountain passes in Italy, this road is known for its incredible turns and undulations, making it one of the best driving and riding roads in the world. As such, it’s not surprising that Moto Guzzi had a bike named after this specific road.
RideApart

Peugeot Introduces Limited Django 125 And 150 Bordeaux Edition In Japan

Peugeot Motocycles has recently made a comeback in multiple markets around the world. The French company, which focuses mainly on scooters, has been marketing the Django scooter for some time now. Featuring a neo-retro design that differentiates itself from other retro-style scooters, the Django has become a favorite for stylish folks looking for a dependable commuter.
RideApart

Watch: Two Enduro Pros Hit The Streets Of Indonesia

There’s stunting on the street, and then there are these guys, Graham Jarvis and Mario Roman to be exact. These two enduro pros were caught stunting in Indonesia while they were there for the Uncle Hard Enduro 2022 event, the most popular hard enduro race in Asia. Now, these...
RideApart

Could An MV Agusta MotoGP Effort Be In The Pipeline Any Time Soon?

There are all kinds of different, interesting series in motorcycle racing. As the premier class, MotoGP is a showcase of top teams and riders from multiple makes and nationalities, all racing at some of the best tracks in the world. As of 2022, a total of eight Ducati machines lined up on the grid—which led to some inevitable grumbling from those on the outside. MotoGP has never been a one-make series, but that’s a veritable sea of red.
RideApart

Suzuki Introduces The Burgman Street 125 EX In India

In October 2022, Suzuki introduced the Burgman Street 125 EX in the European market. In the hopes of bringing premium features to younger, newer riders, Suzuki decked out the Burgman Street with all the telltale features of a true, premium maxi-scooter. Now, Suzuki’s doing the same with the Asian market, particularly India, by debuting this entry-level maxi-scooter.
techeblog.com

Ford V8-Powered Mazda Miata is Designed to Go Off-Road

If a Mazda Miata is the only vehicle around during a zombie apocalypse, you’ll want this Ford V8-powered version that has been designed to go off-road. Power comes from a replacement 302ci Ford V8 engine making 290 hp and 290 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 5-speed T5 manual transmission.
RideApart

Spidi Equips Year-Round Riders With The New Waterproof Riding Parka

For all year motorcyclists, riding gear that’s adaptable, easy to wear, and reasonably stylish is incredibly important when it comes to going about day-to-day activities in ease and comfort. Sure, you can always carry an extra set of clothes in your backpack, but why do that when your riding gear can double as your daily attire? Plus, the extra space in your backpack or top case could very well be used for other more important stuff.

