Read full article on original website
Related
Only 1 Pickup Truck Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports
Consumer Reports no longer recommend the 2023 Toyota Tundra pickup truck after owners reported many issues with the ordinarily reliable truck. The post Only 1 Pickup Truck Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
SFGate
Weekly Recalls: Ford, Honda
Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020-2023 Escape and 2021-2023 Bronco Sport vehicles equipped with 1.5L engines. A fuel injector may crack and leak fuel inside the engine compartment. Remedy. Dealers will update the engine control software to include fuel injector leak detection and install a drain tube, free...
How Much Is a 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum?
The 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum is loaded with great standard features. Here's how much it costs. The post How Much Is a 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Honda unveils $7,300 light electric van to meet the high demand for commercial EVs
An electric vehicle for around $7,300? You heard that right. Honda announced today a new light commercial electric van set to launch in spring 2024 that’s ideal for both personal and business use. Honda unveils electric “N-VAN” light commercial van. With a starting price of 1 million...
What Does ‘CR-V’ Stand for in the Honda CR-V?
Do you care to wager a guess for what the “CR-V” name in the Honda CR-V compact crossover SUV stands for? To find out the answer, view here. The post What Does ‘CR-V’ Stand for in the Honda CR-V? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This 2023 Toyota SUV Is Only Offered as a Hybrid
The 2023 Toyota Sequoia is all-new. Is it a hybrid SUV? The post This 2023 Toyota SUV Is Only Offered as a Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Honda Pilot vs. 2023 Toyota Highlander: Classic Three-Row Midsize SUV Battle
Does the 2023 Honda Pilot have any advantages over the 2023 Toyota Highlander? Keep reading and find out. The post 2023 Honda Pilot vs. 2023 Toyota Highlander: Classic Three-Row Midsize SUV Battle appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026
Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
RideApart
Is Moto Guzzi Reviving The Stelvio Adventure-Tourer?
Those of you who’ve been able to, or are hoping to ride a motorcycle in Italy will most likely be familiar with the Stelvio Pass. One of the most popular mountain passes in Italy, this road is known for its incredible turns and undulations, making it one of the best driving and riding roads in the world. As such, it’s not surprising that Moto Guzzi had a bike named after this specific road.
RideApart
Peugeot Introduces Limited Django 125 And 150 Bordeaux Edition In Japan
Peugeot Motocycles has recently made a comeback in multiple markets around the world. The French company, which focuses mainly on scooters, has been marketing the Django scooter for some time now. Featuring a neo-retro design that differentiates itself from other retro-style scooters, the Django has become a favorite for stylish folks looking for a dependable commuter.
2 New Chevy SUVs Are Among Consumer Reports’ Most Reliable American Cars
American cars aren't usually the poster children for reliability. But two Chevy models have proved to be reliable this year. The post 2 New Chevy SUVs Are Among Consumer Reports’ Most Reliable American Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
Watch: Two Enduro Pros Hit The Streets Of Indonesia
There’s stunting on the street, and then there are these guys, Graham Jarvis and Mario Roman to be exact. These two enduro pros were caught stunting in Indonesia while they were there for the Uncle Hard Enduro 2022 event, the most popular hard enduro race in Asia. Now, these...
RideApart
Could An MV Agusta MotoGP Effort Be In The Pipeline Any Time Soon?
There are all kinds of different, interesting series in motorcycle racing. As the premier class, MotoGP is a showcase of top teams and riders from multiple makes and nationalities, all racing at some of the best tracks in the world. As of 2022, a total of eight Ducati machines lined up on the grid—which led to some inevitable grumbling from those on the outside. MotoGP has never been a one-make series, but that’s a veritable sea of red.
Toyota’s New Hydrogen-Powered Pickup Is a Testbed for Sustainable Future Trucks
ToyotaA new fuel-cell Hilux and a hydrogen combustion Corolla Cross are the latest in a slew of hydrogen test cars from the Japanese automaker.
RideApart
Suzuki Introduces The Burgman Street 125 EX In India
In October 2022, Suzuki introduced the Burgman Street 125 EX in the European market. In the hopes of bringing premium features to younger, newer riders, Suzuki decked out the Burgman Street with all the telltale features of a true, premium maxi-scooter. Now, Suzuki’s doing the same with the Asian market, particularly India, by debuting this entry-level maxi-scooter.
Hello 2023 Honda Accord, Goodbye 2022 Accord
The 2023 Honda Accord has a thorough redesign. To see the differences between the 2023 and 2022 models, view here. The post Hello 2023 Honda Accord, Goodbye 2022 Accord appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
techeblog.com
Ford V8-Powered Mazda Miata is Designed to Go Off-Road
If a Mazda Miata is the only vehicle around during a zombie apocalypse, you’ll want this Ford V8-powered version that has been designed to go off-road. Power comes from a replacement 302ci Ford V8 engine making 290 hp and 290 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 5-speed T5 manual transmission.
RideApart
Spidi Equips Year-Round Riders With The New Waterproof Riding Parka
For all year motorcyclists, riding gear that’s adaptable, easy to wear, and reasonably stylish is incredibly important when it comes to going about day-to-day activities in ease and comfort. Sure, you can always carry an extra set of clothes in your backpack, but why do that when your riding gear can double as your daily attire? Plus, the extra space in your backpack or top case could very well be used for other more important stuff.
China's CATL to provide EV batteries for Honda starting in 2024
TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said on Thursday that Chinese battery giant CATL (300750.SZ) would supply batteries for seven years for its electric vehicles (EV) in China.
Tested: 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone, Not Your Grandfather’s Truck
As a full-size truck, it's easy to recognize the Toyota Tundra. The 2022 Tundra Capstone takes things to the next level. The post Tested: 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone, Not Your Grandfather’s Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0