ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Intelligencer

Letters to the Editor for Dec. 11

Prisoner swap with Russia lacked balance A retired U.S. Marine has spent more than four years in a Russian prison on trumped up charges. On the other hand a popular basketball player who actually pled guilty at trial in Russia to smuggling hashish oil into Russia, who has only spent a year incarcerated in...
Salina Post

US to spend another $275M to aid Ukraine in war with Russia

WASHINGTON —The Department of Defense (DoD) announces the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $275 million to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs, according to a statement from the agency on Friday evening. This authorization is the Biden Administration's twenty-seventh drawdown of...
WASHINGTON STATE
Salina Post

U.S. Senate scrambled; Kyrsten Sinema quits Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she now has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow voting majority in the Senate. Sinema has modeled her political approach on the renegade style...
ARIZONA STATE
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy