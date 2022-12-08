Chicago shooting leaves 15-year-old CPS student dead

15-year-old student shot, killed near Michele Clark Magnet High School 02:46

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old Chicago Public Schools student was shot and killed while leaving school in the South Austin neighborhood on Tuesday.

Kevin Davis Jr. attended Michele Clark Magnet High School right on the block at 5101 W. Harrison St., near Laramie Avenue and the Eisenhower Expressway. Someone fired several rounds in his direction as he left the school at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday. Police have not said whether the shooters were in a car or on foot.

Kevin Davis, 15, a CPS student was shot and killed in the South Austin neighborhood on Tuesday. Legal Help Firm

Kevin was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was later pronounced dead.

Chicago Police and school officials spoke at a news conference Tuesday night to talk about the shooting and the district's response.

"We all have our hearts broken by what happened," said CPD Austin (15th) District Cmdr. Andre Parham. "It's a terrible tragedy."

Late Tuesday, police were still investigating the homicide. But it remained unknown why multiple shots were fired in Davis' direction.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry asked Cmdr. Parham whether it appeared that Davis was an innocent victim caught in the crossfire, or if he was targeted.

"It's hard to really answer that question right now," Parham replied. "But I promise you, us working in partnership, we're going to make sure that you know what we know."

We know Davis' murder outside the school is the second time this school year in which shots were fired nearby. Back in August, three teenagers were injured when someone fired rounds toward a crowd after a fight.

That incident was only a few blocks away.

Thus, CPS is assuring its parents it is reassessing its safety plan – especially with Davis getting shot and killed steps from Michele Clark's front door.

"We may and will tomorrow add extra security from our citywide team," said Jadine Chou, the chief of safety and security at CPS. "So we will have additional support to our Safe Passage program, as well as our partners with the 15th District."

The shooting happened right at dismissal. It is unclear who, if anyone, witnessed their classmate get shot.

Jadine Chou, the chief of safety and security at CPS, said the goal is to have necessary support for students and staff with crisis support and grief counseling tomorrow for those dealing with the tragedy.

"It's not easy. It's something that we hope to never have to deal with," she said.

On Wednesday morning, Chicago Police officers were seen in patrol cars and on foot outside the school as students arrive - making sure faculty, students, and parents felt safe.

"It hurts my heart, because we always have to have some police officer in our lives - and it's not in a good way," a Michele Clark student said.

Davis' mother met with school administrators Wednesday in what was described as a contentious meeting. She did not want to speak to reporters.

Detectives were seen scouring the area, looking for possible surveillance footage that could help solve the case.

"It's sad that students can't really come to school, and leave, and then come home – you know what I'm saying?" said Michele Clark senior Samai Hughes. "That's really sad."

While the CPD is vowing justice in this case, Davis' classmates are making a plea for peace.

"Everybody is coming together to ensure that whoever did this incredibly, incredibly tragic event is arrested and prosecuted," Cmdr. Parham said outsid the school Wednesday.

"Please stop shooting - let us graduate in peace," added Hughes. "That's all I've got to say."

Area Four detectives are investigating. Police are asking neighbors to check their security cameras for anything unusual.