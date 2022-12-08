ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago shooting leaves 15-year-old CPS student dead

By Jermont Terry, Asal Rezaei
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12gQX5_0jZhuUGc00

15-year-old student shot, killed near Michele Clark Magnet High School 02:46

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old Chicago Public Schools student was shot and killed while leaving school in the South Austin neighborhood on Tuesday.

Kevin Davis Jr. attended Michele Clark Magnet High School right on the block at 5101 W. Harrison St., near Laramie Avenue and the Eisenhower Expressway. Someone fired several rounds in his direction as he left the school at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday. Police have not said whether the shooters were in a car or on foot.

Kevin Davis, 15, a CPS student was shot and killed in the South Austin neighborhood on Tuesday. Legal Help Firm

Kevin was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was later pronounced dead.

Chicago Police and school officials spoke at a news conference Tuesday night to talk about the shooting and the district's response.

"We all have our hearts broken by what happened," said CPD Austin (15th) District Cmdr. Andre Parham. "It's a terrible tragedy."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HcZxy_0jZhuUGc00
Chicago police confirm 15-year-old shot and killed was CPS student 03:09

Late Tuesday, police were still investigating the homicide. But it remained unknown why multiple shots were fired in Davis' direction.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry asked Cmdr. Parham whether it appeared that Davis was an innocent victim caught in the crossfire, or if he was targeted.

"It's hard to really answer that question right now," Parham replied. "But I promise you, us working in partnership, we're going to make sure that you know what we know."

We know Davis' murder outside the school is the second time this school year in which shots were fired nearby. Back in August, three teenagers were injured when someone fired rounds toward a crowd after a fight.

That incident was only a few blocks away.

Thus, CPS is assuring its parents it is reassessing its safety plan – especially with Davis getting shot and killed steps from Michele Clark's front door.

"We may and will tomorrow add extra security from our citywide team," said Jadine Chou, the chief of safety and security at CPS. "So we will have additional support to our Safe Passage program, as well as our partners with the 15th District."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KIBC0_0jZhuUGc00
Counselors, CPD officers at Michele Clark after shooting death of 15-year-old 02:12

The shooting happened right at dismissal. It is unclear who, if anyone, witnessed their classmate get shot.

Jadine Chou, the chief of safety and security at CPS, said the goal is to have necessary support for students and staff with crisis support and grief counseling tomorrow for those dealing with the tragedy.

"It's not easy. It's something that we hope to never have to deal with," she said.

On Wednesday morning, Chicago Police officers were seen in patrol cars and on foot outside the school as students arrive - making sure faculty, students, and parents felt safe.

"It hurts my heart, because we always have to have some police officer in our lives - and it's not in a good way," a Michele Clark student said.

Davis' mother met with school administrators Wednesday in what was described as a contentious meeting. She did not want to speak to reporters.

Detectives were seen scouring the area, looking for possible surveillance footage that could help solve the case.

"It's sad that students can't really come to school, and leave, and then come home – you know what I'm saying?" said Michele Clark senior Samai Hughes. "That's really sad."

While the CPD is vowing justice in this case, Davis' classmates are making a plea for peace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3un8To_0jZhuUGc00
Police seen outside Michele Clark High after student is shot, killed 01:36

"Everybody is coming together to ensure that whoever did this incredibly, incredibly tragic event is arrested and prosecuted," Cmdr. Parham said outsid the school Wednesday.

"Please stop shooting - let us graduate in peace," added Hughes. "That's all I've got to say."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JWVVx_0jZhuUGc00
Students want end to violence after 15-year-old is gunned down outside West Side high school 02:16

Area Four detectives are investigating. Police are asking neighbors to check their security cameras for anything unusual.

Comments / 58

Tiffany Moses
4d ago

oh my goodness rest in peace whatever happened to fighting shooting doesn't make you tough it makes you a coward a punk my condolences to his family and friends

Reply
14
Dennis White
4d ago

they took him to the hospital that's way out of the way when it's a hospital that's right there on Central like right off the expressway down the street from the high school

Reply(3)
5
MsCathy
4d ago

More than likely somebody was jealous of him because he was very popular and they weren't so they had to take him out, but what they don't realize they can't take away his memory that people loved him and cared about him , and people looked up to him they can't take that away and they didn't kill his Spirit just his body so what did you do, you just took his body from the Earth God has the last sayso revenge is the Lord's.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Robber shoots victim in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO - A robber shot a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. Chicago police said the victim was walking on a sidewalk along West Division near North Leclaire around 1:55 p.m. when the robber walked up. The robber demanded the victim give up his stuff, and shot him...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

No bail for man accused of murdering gang rival outside Chicago bus terminal

Chicago — Prosecutors charged a Minnesota man with murder on Saturday for allegedly killing a rival gang member he randomly encountered at the Greyhound bus terminal in Chicago on October 24. Rodnee Miller, 26, was arrested earlier this month in Alabama, and authorities recently extradited him to Chicago to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CPD holds final gun turn in event of the year on West, Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago streets are much safer and some also got a little extra cash for making that possibleChicago police held their final gun turn-in event for the year Saturday morning.Participants gathered at Saint Agatha Catholic Church in North Lawndale, and Saint Titus One Missionary Baptist in West Pullman.It was a no-questions-asked event that lasted until 2 p.m.Each participant received a $100 gift card for every gun they turned in.In total, 259 firearms were turned along with 69 replicas from both locations. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Decision on Father Pfleger expected as soon as Saturday

CHICAGO — A decision could be coming as early as Saturday on the fate of Father Michael Pfleger following an allegation of abuse. It’s unclear whether the archdiocese’s independent review board will be ready to close its investigation. Board members met last month on Nov. 19 to discuss the case. Pfleger stepped away from ministry […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Chicago man charged with attempted carjacking in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with attempting to carjack a woman in the South Shore neighborhood Friday. Chicago police arrested Theodore Ammons, 26, in the 7800 block of South Oglesby Avenue. He was identified as the suspect who, moments earlier, attempted to forcefully take a vehicle from...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, shot multiple times in Morgan Park

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot several times Thursday evening in the Morgan Park neighborhood. The 17-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 5:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Laflin Street when shots rang out, police said. The teen suffered gunshot wounds to the chef and leg,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man fatally shot in Bronzeville

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death in Bronzeville Friday night. Police say a 36-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the first block of East 40th Street around 8:17 p.m. when someone started shooting. The victim was shot in the chest. His friends took him to an...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC News

Chicago police probe deaths of father and daughter in apartment where toddler was found unharmed

Chicago police are investigating the deaths of a man and his adult daughter discovered Wednesday in an apartment where her 2-year-old boy was found unharmed. Police were called to a well-being check at an apartment on the 8100 block of South Drexel Avenue and found a 79-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman dead, Deputy Chief Senora Ben said during a news conference posted on the department’s Facebook page.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

$15,000 reward for information on Chicago teen's killer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Crime Stoppers is now offering a $15,000 reward to help catch this Chicago teen's killer.Kamare Edwards was shot to death last month while riding his mini-bike in the Washington Heights neighborhood.Just two weeks ago, CBS 2 spoke with the teen's heartbroken father, who said his 17-year-old son was home-schooled and went to church three times a week.On Saturday, Crime Stoppers will be out in the Washington Heights neighborhood passing out flyers, asking anyone with information about the case to come forward.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

South Side man armed with knife charged for attempted car theft

CHICAGO — A Chicago man was charged for attempting to forcefully take a car from a woman while he was armed with a knife in South Shore Friday. CPD released charges against Theodore Ammons, 26, with one felony count of attempted vehicular hijacking and aggravated weapon. Police arrested Ammons near the 7800 block of South […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Loop attacker hit a pedestrian in the head with a hammer, reports say

Chicago — A 53-year-old man is recovering after being struck in the head with a metal object, possibly a hammer or crowbar, while walking in the Loop on Thursday morning, according to a Chicago police report. Officers were initially dispatched to reports of a man walking around River North...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Crime Stoppers offering rewards in two South Side crimes

CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in solving two crimes that happened on the city's South Side. They're asking for information on the shooting death of Kamare Edwards, 17, who was shot and killed while riding a minibike in the 9100 block of South Lowe Avenue in the Brainerd neighborhood on Nov. 16.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 19, charged in Washington Heights shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in connection with a shooting that seriously wounded another man Thursday morning in the Washington Heights neighborhood. Brian Dunn, 19, is accused of shooting an 18-year-old man around 10:51 a.m. in a residence in the 1100 block of West 104th Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
133K+
Followers
30K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy