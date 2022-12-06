ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, CT

Ridgefield Thrift Shop Grant Application is OPEN

It is that time of the year for our local non-profits to apply for an RTS Grant. The grant submission process has changed and is entirely online. Paper applications will no longer be accepted and will not be considered for funding. Please don't wait until the last minute, as this...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Wrapping for Habitat at Danbury Fair Mall

Join the fun and volunteer for Wrapping for Habitat. We still need volunteers for the following dates/times:. The wrapping sessions always get busier the closer we get to the holidays, so please sign up today!. Our wrapping sessions take place outside of Macy's second-floor entrance to the mall. All donations...
DANBURY, CT
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Local Social Media

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Local Social...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Meet the New Principal of Saint Mary School Ridgefield, Rachel Ambrosio

After 27 years at the helm of Saint Mary School in Ridgefield, Mrs. Anna O'Rourke retired this year as the school principal. Longtime school administrator, Mrs. Rachel Ambrosio, whose previous role was principal of St. Catherine School in Trumbull, stepped into the role with enthusiasm, tons of experience, and heartfelt love for the school.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Winter/Spring Registration Open for Dance, Art, Music at Darien Arts Center

Registration is open for Darien Arts Center winter and spring classes for all ages in dance, visual arts, martial arts and music. Winter/Spring classes begin in January. To register for classes, visit darienarts.org or call (203) 655-8683. The DAC is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Town Hall. DANCE:
DARIEN, CT
109 Cheese and Wine for bountiful holiday gift baskets for the foodies in your life!

Where do you go shopping for the foodie(s) in your life? Look no further than 109 Cheese and Wine in the Marketplace for holiday gift-giving!. “Gift baskets are one of our many specialties,” says owner, Todd Brown. Come on in and let’s create a beautiful gourmet collection of the best for your family, friends and business partners,” he adds.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Bethel High School Navy JROTC Cadets Offered Scholarships

Eight cadets from Bethel High School Navy JROTC completed the Leadership Challenge Weekend at Norwich University last week. The challenge consisted of marching drills, rock climbing, water-survival training, land navigation, and the Army Physical Fitness Test. All 8 exceeded requirements in each category and were offered scholarships. Picture from left...
BETHEL, CT
Holiday Lights on the Farm

Get into the holiday spirit at Muscoot Farm and see the farm decked out in lights at night for its Holiday Lights on the Farm event! In addition to the dazzling decorations, participate in a variety of activities including cookie decorating, crafts, treats and more. On Saturdays, the event will include a holiday market. Wanna Empanada food truck will be on site Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17 and Fork in the Road food truck will be on site Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17!
KATONAH, NY
RHS Music’s December Student of the Month: Matthew Uy

The Ridgefield High School Music Department is proud to announce that senior violist Matthew Uy is the December Student of the Month. Matt has become known as a dedicated musician and a natural leader here at RHS. Matt was only 3 years old when he started to play the piano,...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: JMX Realty Group

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT JMX Realty...
STAMFORD, CT
Cheer on Ridgefield Police as they support Special Olympics by taking the PLUNGE on December 18 at Martin Park Beach

The Ridgefield Plunge is planned for Sunday, December 18 beginning at 12:00 pm at Martin Park Beach (19 Great Pond Road). Come out and cheer on members of the Ridgefield Police Benevolent Association (PBA) as jump into icy waters to support more than 10,000 athletes of all abilities who participate in the sports training and competitions Special Olympics Connecticut offers year-round.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Wilton Soccer Association Registration OPEN

Wilton Soccer Association's (WSA) winter 2022-2023 intramural clinic registration is now OPEN!. Offering a variety of programs for children of all ages, please visit WSA registration page for complete clinic information WSA WINTER CLINIC.
WILTON, CT
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Jewel Eyes Jewelry

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Jewel Eyes...
WESTPORT, CT
The Holiday Boutique in the Barn at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center Features Gifts for the Whole Family - Closes December 18

With the Holiday season well upon us, Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center's Holiday Boutique in the Barn has been doing brisk business!. Located in our beautiful historic red carriage barn, the Holiday Boutique features gifts for the whole family. The boutique is open Thursdays to Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through December 18. All proceeds benefit the ongoing operations and upkeep of Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Ridgefield Home for Sale: 7 Christopher Road, Open House on Sunday

7 Christopher Road, Ridgefield - Open House on Sunday, December 11 from 1-3pm Welcome to "Nydeggen". This 1910 historic country estate was featured on Ridgefield's holiday home tour and has been well documented in the town archives as "H. Shenck's Mansion at Lake Mamanasco." Set on 2.88 private acres with...
RIDGEFIELD, CT

