Get into the holiday spirit at Muscoot Farm and see the farm decked out in lights at night for its Holiday Lights on the Farm event! In addition to the dazzling decorations, participate in a variety of activities including cookie decorating, crafts, treats and more. On Saturdays, the event will include a holiday market. Wanna Empanada food truck will be on site Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17 and Fork in the Road food truck will be on site Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17!

KATONAH, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO