Read full article on original website
Related
hamlethub.com
Milford Trick or Trot 5K Event Raises $32K for Beth-El Center Homeless Shelter and Soup Kitchen
Beth-El Center homeless shelter and soup kitchen in Milford received a $31,934.81 donation from the proceeds of the 11th Annual Milford Trick or Trot 5K Run/Walk fundraiser held on October 29, 2022. On November 30, 2022, event organizers and sponsors Harlow, Adams & Friedman, P.C. and Sikorsky Credit Union presented...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Thrift Shop Grant Application is OPEN
It is that time of the year for our local non-profits to apply for an RTS Grant. The grant submission process has changed and is entirely online. Paper applications will no longer be accepted and will not be considered for funding. Please don't wait until the last minute, as this...
hamlethub.com
Wrapping for Habitat at Danbury Fair Mall
Join the fun and volunteer for Wrapping for Habitat. We still need volunteers for the following dates/times:. The wrapping sessions always get busier the closer we get to the holidays, so please sign up today!. Our wrapping sessions take place outside of Macy's second-floor entrance to the mall. All donations...
hamlethub.com
Milford community mourns loss of Julie Minogue, Go Fund Me established to benefit children
The sister of Milford resident Julie Minogue who was brutally murdered this week at her home, has created a Go Fund Me page to support her beloved sister's three boys. Thus far, $81,000 of a $100,000 goal has been raised. Visit the Go Fund Me page here. Allison Barotti-Corcoran says,...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Local Social Media
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Local Social...
hamlethub.com
Meet the New Principal of Saint Mary School Ridgefield, Rachel Ambrosio
After 27 years at the helm of Saint Mary School in Ridgefield, Mrs. Anna O'Rourke retired this year as the school principal. Longtime school administrator, Mrs. Rachel Ambrosio, whose previous role was principal of St. Catherine School in Trumbull, stepped into the role with enthusiasm, tons of experience, and heartfelt love for the school.
hamlethub.com
Winter/Spring Registration Open for Dance, Art, Music at Darien Arts Center
Registration is open for Darien Arts Center winter and spring classes for all ages in dance, visual arts, martial arts and music. Winter/Spring classes begin in January. To register for classes, visit darienarts.org or call (203) 655-8683. The DAC is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Town Hall. DANCE:
hamlethub.com
109 Cheese and Wine for bountiful holiday gift baskets for the foodies in your life!
Where do you go shopping for the foodie(s) in your life? Look no further than 109 Cheese and Wine in the Marketplace for holiday gift-giving!. “Gift baskets are one of our many specialties,” says owner, Todd Brown. Come on in and let’s create a beautiful gourmet collection of the best for your family, friends and business partners,” he adds.
hamlethub.com
Bethel High School Navy JROTC Cadets Offered Scholarships
Eight cadets from Bethel High School Navy JROTC completed the Leadership Challenge Weekend at Norwich University last week. The challenge consisted of marching drills, rock climbing, water-survival training, land navigation, and the Army Physical Fitness Test. All 8 exceeded requirements in each category and were offered scholarships. Picture from left...
hamlethub.com
Holiday Lights on the Farm
Get into the holiday spirit at Muscoot Farm and see the farm decked out in lights at night for its Holiday Lights on the Farm event! In addition to the dazzling decorations, participate in a variety of activities including cookie decorating, crafts, treats and more. On Saturdays, the event will include a holiday market. Wanna Empanada food truck will be on site Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17 and Fork in the Road food truck will be on site Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17!
hamlethub.com
RHS Music’s December Student of the Month: Matthew Uy
The Ridgefield High School Music Department is proud to announce that senior violist Matthew Uy is the December Student of the Month. Matt has become known as a dedicated musician and a natural leader here at RHS. Matt was only 3 years old when he started to play the piano,...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: JMX Realty Group
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT JMX Realty...
hamlethub.com
A Message from Southbury Planning Commission and Affordable Housing Subcommittee
Are you looking for a way to have a parent move in with you while still having independence?. Do you want to give your adult children a chance to save some money on housing while getting started in life?. How about making some extra income?. Consider an Accessory Dwelling Unit!
hamlethub.com
Cheer on Ridgefield Police as they support Special Olympics by taking the PLUNGE on December 18 at Martin Park Beach
The Ridgefield Plunge is planned for Sunday, December 18 beginning at 12:00 pm at Martin Park Beach (19 Great Pond Road). Come out and cheer on members of the Ridgefield Police Benevolent Association (PBA) as jump into icy waters to support more than 10,000 athletes of all abilities who participate in the sports training and competitions Special Olympics Connecticut offers year-round.
hamlethub.com
Wilton Soccer Association Registration OPEN
Wilton Soccer Association's (WSA) winter 2022-2023 intramural clinic registration is now OPEN!. Offering a variety of programs for children of all ages, please visit WSA registration page for complete clinic information WSA WINTER CLINIC.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Jewel Eyes Jewelry
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Jewel Eyes...
hamlethub.com
The Holiday Boutique in the Barn at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center Features Gifts for the Whole Family - Closes December 18
With the Holiday season well upon us, Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center's Holiday Boutique in the Barn has been doing brisk business!. Located in our beautiful historic red carriage barn, the Holiday Boutique features gifts for the whole family. The boutique is open Thursdays to Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through December 18. All proceeds benefit the ongoing operations and upkeep of Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Resident Tyler Brown Named to the Fall 2022 High Honors List at Pomfret School
Tyler Brown of Ridgefield, from the Class of 2023, was named to the Fall 2022 High Honors list at Pomfret School. To achieve this level of distinction, Tyler earned a grade point average of at least 3.670 and received no grade lower than a B+. Founded in 1894, Pomfret School...
hamlethub.com
Danbury resident Bella Morrell delivers marketing presentation to Red Sox Foundation execs
Bella Morrell, a Lasell University student from Danbury shared an event marketing proposal with Red Sox Foundation executives at Fenway Park. Morrell presented "Fast Forward: Girls Umpire Program," a marketing and event plan aimed at providing more umpiring opportunities to women. Morrell and fellow students in Young-Tae Kim's sport marketing...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Home for Sale: 7 Christopher Road, Open House on Sunday
7 Christopher Road, Ridgefield - Open House on Sunday, December 11 from 1-3pm Welcome to "Nydeggen". This 1910 historic country estate was featured on Ridgefield's holiday home tour and has been well documented in the town archives as "H. Shenck's Mansion at Lake Mamanasco." Set on 2.88 private acres with...
Comments / 0