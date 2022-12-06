Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
who13.com
Italian meatballs on the menu
Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank shares how they mix up an Italian Grandmother’s special recipe for meatballs. It is a new menu item. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
Unique Iowa Ice Cream Shop Has Flavors You’ve Never Heard Of
Over in Des Moines, Iowa is a little ice cream shop with some BIG flavors. Black Cat Ice Cream first opened back in 2016 at the Gas Lamp and moved into their current location at 2511 Cottage Grove Ave in the summer of 2021. The inspiration behind the business' name is a fat black cat named Boo Bear! The website reads:
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
KCCI.com
Longtime Des Moines business struggles to stay afloat
DES MOINES, Iowa — Eric Frangos was 7 years old when his dad openedJim's Coney Island on Des Moines' south side. "We've been here 51 years. It goes back quite a ways. The recipes are 100 years old," Eric Frangos said. But four decades later, Eric Frangos and his...
Update: Wintry Weather System Forecast for Iowa on Thursday
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service in Des Moines is forecasting a slight chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before noon, on Thursday, and then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow between noon and 3pm, then rain likely after 3:00 p.m. The forecast high temperature on Thursday is 40-degrees,...
ktvo.com
Semi drivers OK following T-bone collision near Ottumwa
NEAR OTTUMWA, Iowa — Two semi drivers escaped with only minor injuries following a late-night T-bone accident near Ottumwa. The collision between two semis was reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday along Highway 63 near the Chillicothe turnoff. The impact caused one of the trailers to split open. One of...
Des Moines resident narrowly avoids online scam
DES MOINES, Iowa — With the holiday season in full swing, a usual Scrooge is back —holiday scammers. Des Moines resident, Judi Coppock decided to sell her late father's mobility scooter. She posted an ad online, using Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. After originally having no luck, someone finally reached out, But the would-be buyer set off some red flags, Coppock said.
KCCI.com
Two teenagers arrested after assaulting homeless man
DES MOINES, Iowa — A homeless man was violently beaten by two teenagers on Tuesday night in Des Moines. Police told KCCI that it happened at the 3000 block of Merle Hay Road. The teenagers were 13 and 14. Police say the teenagers saw the man and beat and...
Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa store that sold gas to an arsonist may be liable, judge rules
An Iowa convenience store may be liable for selling gasoline to man who used the fuel to set fire to an apartment building, a judge has ruled. (Photo by Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Is a store that sells gasoline to an arsonist liable for damages that result from the sale?
iowapublicradio.org
A retired Green Beret from Ottumwa is working to extract his Afghan counterpart after the U.S. military withdrawal
Ottumwa native John Paluska was in his freshman year of college in New York City when he witnessed two commercial planes fly into the World Trade Center on September 11, 2011. After the south tower collapsed, Paluska boarded an empty subway car headed toward ground zero, and helped search for survivors, clear debris, and recover human remains.
KCCI.com
'I miss him so much': Colfax mother blames bullying for son's suicide
COLFAX, Iowa — A Colfax mother is sharing her agony after her son killed himself after unrelenting cruelty from his classmates. Nick Carroll was 15 years old when he died last month at his home outside Colfax. Nick's family blames his school for not doing enough to stop the...
KCCI.com
Suspected armed robber shot in Davis County
DAVIS COUNTY, Iowa — A suspected armed robber is in the hospital after being shot in Davis County on Wednesday. There was a large police presence in Blakesburg about 85 miles southeast of Des Moines. The Iowa DCI says the suspect was shot after a chase. No word on...
KCCI.com
Police: Victim of vicious pit bull attack was owner of the dogs
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines police tell KCCI the victim of avicious dog attack was the owner of both dogs. We first told you about the attack as Breaking News last night. The dogs were 1-year-old pit bulls. The victim was attacked by his dogs Thursday...
WOWT
Pilot dies in southwest Iowa plane crash
DES MOINES, Neb. (WOWT) - A pilot was killed after his plane hit a power line while taking off from an Iowa airport on Monday. The Iowa Department of Public Safety told 6 News that the Ercoupe aircraft took off at 12:38 p.m. from Corning Municipal Airport in Adams County — about halfway between Des Moines and Omaha.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 12/7/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 25 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE RESCUE CALLS, THREE REQUESTS TO ASSIST OTHER AGENCIES, TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENTS, TWO MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO ESCORTS, ONE RETURN CALL, ONE WELFARE CHECK, ONE DOG CALL, ONE WANTED PERSON, ONE REPORT OF DEBRIS IN THE ROADWAY, ONE FRAUD CALL, ONE TRANSPORT, ONE GRASS FIRE, ONE REPORT OF TRESPASS, ONE DEER IN THE ROADWAY AND ONE BUSINESS ALARM.
kniakrls.com
Man Charged with Attempted Murder and Kidnapping in Melcher-Dallas Pleads
An Altoona man arrested in Melcher-Dallas on June 20 has accepted a plea deal. Fifty-three-year-old Gary Oneal Elmore of Altoona, was initially charged with Burglary First Degree, a Class B Felony, Kidnapping Third Degree, a Class C Felony, Going Armed with Intent, a Class D Felony, Dominion/Control of a Firearm or Weapon by a Domestic Abuse Offender, a Class D Felony, Harassment First Degree and Aggravated Misdemeanor, and two counts of Child Endangerment and Aggravated Misdemeanor.
iheart.com
Officer-Involved Shooting Under Investigation in Southeast Iowa
(Blakesburg, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Safety says one person suspected of armed robbery is recovering after being shot by law enforcement officers after a chase in rural Iowa. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the shooting happened near Blakesburg, Iowa after officers chased a suspect accused...
Iowa law blocks fentanyl testing strips from inclusion in harm reduction boxes; seen as drug paraphernalia
Iowa harm reduction boxes in Polk County will not include fentanyl testing strips as a result of a state law that classifies them as drug paraphernalia.
Armed robbery suspect shot, injured during police pursuit
WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa — An armed robbery suspect was shot and injured during a police pursuit on Wednesday. According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations the suspect was shot by an officer at the end of a police pursuit in rural Blakesburg, just southwest of Ottumwa. The suspect is being treated for gunshot wounds […]
Comments / 0