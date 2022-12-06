CORRECTION Pearl Harbor Anniversary

A photo of Pearl Harbor survivor Lou Conter, 101, as seen as a young sailor, is displayed at his home in Grass Valley, Calif., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Conter survived the devastating explosion that destroyed the battleship, USS Arizona, during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941. A diagram of the Arizona is also displayed, left of Conter along with a letter of authenticity that the item below is a piece of wreckage from the afterdeck deckhouse superstructure of the ship.