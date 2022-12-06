ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI

Pearl Harbor Anniversary

By U.S. Navy via AP, File
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZPkSI_0jZhqG0q00

FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the destroyer USS Shaw explodes after being hit by bombs during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 1941. The U.S. Navy and National Park Service will jointly host a remembrance ceremony in December 2022, at a grassy site overlooking the water and the USS Arizona Memorial. Many call USS Arizona sailor Lou Conter and other survivors heroes, but he rejects that characterization. The 101-year-old says the 2,403 men who died in the attack are the heroes and should be honored ahead of everybody else.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy