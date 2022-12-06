Pearl Harbor Anniversary

FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the destroyer USS Shaw explodes after being hit by bombs during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 1941. The U.S. Navy and National Park Service will jointly host a remembrance ceremony in December 2022, at a grassy site overlooking the water and the USS Arizona Memorial. Many call USS Arizona sailor Lou Conter and other survivors heroes, but he rejects that characterization. The 101-year-old says the 2,403 men who died in the attack are the heroes and should be honored ahead of everybody else.