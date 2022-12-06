ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CORRECTION Pearl Harbor Anniversary

By AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli
Pearl Harbor survivor Lou Conter, 101, is seen at his home in Grass Valley, Calif., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Conter survived the devastating explosion that destroyed the battleship, USS Arizona during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941.

KCRA.com

Deadly East Sacramento shooting of Charles Starzynski was targeted, officials say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The October slaying of a 70-year-old man during a robbery in East Sacramento was targeted, officials said on Thursday. The Sacramento Police Department said Charles Starzynski was killed on N Street while on his way to the Sutter Lawn Tennis Club. Officers believe the two suspects, Desean Brasser Jr. and Tajenae Cooper — both 23 years old — followed Starzynski from a nearby bank before the killing took place.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

DMV discovers stolen Rolls-Royce in Yuba City

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A stolen 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost was found in Yuba City by Department of Motor Vehicles officials after the new owner attempted to register it, according to the California Highway Patrol, Yuba Sutter Office. CHP officers found that the public VIN was determined to be fake and the vehicle had been […]
YUBA CITY, CA
ABC10

CHP: Man dead after running stop sign in Linda

LINDA, Calif. — A 26-year-old man was killed after allegedly running a stop sign in Linda, early Thursday morning. The driver was in a 2000 Toyota Camry and ran through a stop sign at a high rate of speed on Kay Street and Alicia Avenue, according to CHP Yuba-Sutter.
LINDA, CA
mix96sac.com

The #1 Ice Rink in the U.S. is in Northern California

If ice skating is one of your family’s favorite Holiday activities, you live in a great area for it. Yes! Yelp says Northern California has some of the TOP ice rinks in the whole country. In fact, 3 of the Top 10 rinks are here. Skatetown Ice Arena in Roseville was #10. South Tahoe Ice Arena in South Lake Tahoe was #4. The #1 spot went to Snoopy’s Home Ice – Redwood Empire Ice Arena in Santa Rosa. Here’s the full list:
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police searching for wanted suspect in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS — A heavy police presence was searching in Citrus Heights on Friday for a suspect wanted on a felony warrant.The Sacramento Police Department said, just after 3 p.m., officers saw the suspect flee from a vehicle and run away when he spotted the patrol car. The chase led them to the residential area of Auburn Boulevard and Westchester Way in Citrus HeightsSacramento police said they handed over the investigation to Citrus Heights police, which had a heavy presence, including a SWAT team, outside a home they believe the suspect may have entered.At least two illegally possessed guns have been recovered related to the investigation, Sacramento police said, but it is unclear where they were seized from.This is a developing story.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
kymkemp.com

2nd Annual State-Sanctioned Cannabis Competition at the State Fair

The CA State Fair [yesterday] announced the second annual, state-agency sanctioned cannabis competition is set to take place in conjunction with the 2023 CA State Fair. Following the first year’s success, cannabis will once again be celebrated alongside California’s rich agricultural industries on the official state fair roster including wine, craft beer, olive oil and cheese. The CA State Fair Cannabis Awards and Exhibit will be on display at the CA State Fair from July 14-30, 2023, at the Cal Expo Fairgrounds in Sacramento, California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Lawsuit brings California State Capitol Annex project to a halt

SACRAMENTO — The California State Capitol's project aimed at rebuilding the outdated building has come to a halt after grassroots organizations filed a lawsuit claiming the environmental impact report was inaccurate and the public never had a say.For months now, the entire state Legislature has worked out of a nearby swing space while the Capitol building prepared for construction. But now, a fence line, barricades and bulldozers are for nothing after a lawsuit stopped this project in its tracks.Koda Monty and their dad walk the State Capitol grounds daily taking advantage of the treelined sidewalks and parks. Both are frustrated...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Aryan Brotherhood gang members charged in California prison murders

SACRAMENTO  — A federal grand jury has added murder counts to a list of previously filed racketeering charges against five inmate members of the California Aryan Brotherhood for four state prison yard slayings from 2011 to 2018. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert  said all five men -- Ronald Yandell, 58; William Sylvester, 53; Brant Daniel, 46; Pat Brady, 50; and Jason Corbett, 49 -- could be sentenced to death in federal prison if convicted of the charges."This superseding indictment strikes at the heart of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang with five defendants now facing murder charges that carry with them the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Backyard bear surprises woman in Yuba City neighborhood

YUBA CITY — A Yuba City woman has a warning for her neighborhood after one big burly neighbor unexpectedly showed up in her backyard.Nancy Jimenez heard something substantial scurry up the tree Tuesday night, so she grabbed her flashlight and her daughter. They couldn't believe what they saw.  A bear was hiding in their tree."I got my shoes on and we came out here and she shined her light up and I was like what is that?" Nancy's daughter Lexie said. "And then it started hissing at us, so I ran back inside like 'No, thank you.' ""Actually, I was...
YUBA CITY, CA
The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

