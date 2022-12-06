Read full article on original website
Annual Banquet Celebrating Education Brought Warmth to Cold November Night
(KWNO)-The American Legion and the Winona Education Association held their annual banquet to celebrate public education in Winona on November 29th, and not even the dreary weather could keep the warmth and love of the Winona community away. This year’s ceremony honored the 2022–2023 Winona Education Association Teacher of the...
Paperback and Pieces shares their story with the Winona Daily News
Paperbacks and Pieces, a Winona bookstore that has been in business for 45 years, was featured in the Winona Daily News as part of their Business Friday series. The bookstore’s owner, Shannon Doberstein, was once a customer and started shopping there when she was 8 years old. Since buying the store in April of 2021, she works on “growing the Winona reading community and making reading available,” through special events like Winona’s Halloween Trunk or Treat where she gave out hundreds of children’s books. Her mentor, former owner Shelley Olsen, taught her that her job was to make reading available rather than telling people what to read. Even though on-line shopping is a competition for the bookstore, Doberstein has adapted and actually partnered with Bookshop and receives a cut from their sales. “My sense of accomplishment — that someone else loved what I put in their hands.”
Micon Cinemas at Oakwood Mall opens Friday, tickets $1 Dec. 9-11
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Micon Cinemas at Oakwood Mall is opening Friday. A social media post via the Micon Cinemas Facebook Page says, “We’ve hung the sign and are ready to pop corn at our new Micon Oakwood location.”. According to an additional social media post via...
Tunnel under George Street could become decorated walking path next summer
Two city committees in La Crosse are in support of a beautification project for a tunnel under a busy bridge on the north side. The Garden Pathway project calls for painting a mural inside the tunnel beneath the George Street viaduct. The idea is to have pedestrians use the tunnel to connect the Kane Street community garden and housing located east of the bridge.
Pet of the Week: Toblerone
Toblerone is the Pet of the Week from the Clark County Humane Society made possible by Creekside Kennels and Shop south of Black River Falls. It's time for the Holidays, and that means it's time for....chocolate!! The CCHS Pet of the Week is named after that distinctive chocolate candy, Toblerone. And he's just as unique as that candy bar is! Toblerone is a mixed breed boy who weighs 19# and is 14 weeks old.
KTTC covers Winona Holiday House Tour Returning for First Time in Years
Rochester’s KTTC provided some coverage of The Winona County Historical Society’s annual Holiday House Tour. It finally returned Sunday for the first time since 2018. The tour consisted of seven historical sites: four houses, two old schools that have been renovated into apartments and Wesley United Methodist Church. While it was fun for the visitors to see the sites decorated for Christmas, the event was really to appreciate the beautiful architecture Winona has to offer. “I am most excited about seeing the schools and seeing those places renovated into beautiful homes and just checking out that architecture,” Executive Director Carrie Johnson said. The tour sites were chosen based off of its history to Winona. Each site had volunteers to check tickets and give a brief history of the site. “A big thank you to these homeowners that are opening up their homes for the public to see and to the volunteers, we have volunteers staffing these sites, they make it all happen,” Johnson said. During the tour of Wesley United Methodist, the church bells rang Christmas music. Tickets were $18 and included a booklet containing the sites history. The tour was self-guided and took place from 3 to 8 p.m.
Meteorologist Derrek Dalman and wife welcomes new baby
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Meteorologist Derrek Dalman and his wife Valerie are now the proud parents of Waylon James. Born yesterday afternoon weighing in at 7 lbs. 3 oz., Waylon joins big sister Veronica. We wish the Dalman family the best as they celebrate the holidays as a new family of four.
Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Explains Christmas Tree Syndrome
Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
Former News Anchor John Froyd passes away
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (WEAU) - We would like to take a moment to remember a dear friend and colleague, John Froyd. A former News Anchor here at WEAU, Froyd has passed away at the age of 89. Froyd spent more than 40 years in broadcasting, coming to WEAU in 1991 and serving as the 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. News Anchor until 1998.
Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire recognized for maternity care
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire is being recognized as one of the best in the country for maternity care. U.S. News and World Report released its list of the best hospitals for maternity care Tuesday, with Marshfield Medical Center of Eau Claire’s Birth Center being one of only a few hundred earning honors. Evaluations include how well hospitals perform, c-section rates, newborn complication rates, breast milk feeding rates, and more.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train coming to Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is back and will be making eight stops in Minnesota. From Dec. 11-13, the locomotive will stop in Winona, Wabasha, Hastings, Cottage Grove, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Golden Valley, and Minneapolis. The holiday tradition returns for the first in-person cross-continent...
USPS is Suspending Services in Arcadia, Wisconsin
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
School Closings and Delays for 12/9
(KWNO)- Below are any school closing or delays that the KWNO Newsroom has information on, as of 7:00 a.m. on December 9th. This post will be updated throughout the day.
Wisconsin witness describes circle-shaped object maneuvering near tree top level
Mondovi, WI.Photo byGoogle. A Wisconsin witness at Mondovi reported watching a circle-shaped object maneuvering near the tree top level nearby at about 11:30 p.m. on September 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Snow likely to impact travel this morning south of highway 10
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Snow has continued to fall across the I-90 corridor and is slowly working its way just south of I-94. That said, the rest of your morning commute will likely be a bit slick as you head further to the south. This system has actually brought a few flashes of lightning and claps of thunder toward northern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. A bit of a wintry mix has tried to work in, especially with a slightly warmer layer just above the surface, which has created some ice-covered roads as well. The primary precipitation type, however, has been snowfall, at least for western Wisconsin. Snow will continue to fall through the morning and start to taper off toward the early afternoon. The general trend in snowfall totals by the time it is all said and done will consist of higher accumulations to the south, with a few locations receiving as much as 4 inches of wet, heavy snow, with accumulations tapering off closer to the Chippewa Valley.
Slick roads Friday morning in La Crosse area
Senior Meteorologist Todd Rieck with the National Weather Service — La Crosse this morning on WIZM warns listeners to take a little extra caution on the drive in. Rieck said about 1-3 inches of snow could fall between 7-10 a.m. Friday and after that some drizzle, maybe freezing drizzle depending on where you’re at.
1 person dead, 1 hurt in La Crosse apartment building fire overnight
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and one person is hurt after a fire at a two-story apartment building in La Crosse late Friday night. The La Crosse Fire Department said that they were called to the fire at 11:52 p.m. Friday and responded in three minutes to the building on the 600 block of Rose Street/Highway 53 on La Crosse’s north side.
Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
La Crosse man charged with daylight attack of woman on a popular trail is headed to trial
Grzegorek entered a not-guilty plea to the charges. He's been in jail since his arrest. His jury trial is set for June.
La Crosse hotel partially evacuated after early morning fire
The La Crosse Fire Department responded to the America's Best Value Inn at 2622 Rose Street just after 6 a.m. An employee from the neighboring Kwik Trip gas station called 9-1-1, reporting a fire in the hotel's entryway.
