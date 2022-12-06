Read full article on original website
Upshur County man receives life sentence for assault
UPSHUR COUNTY – A man charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, while on parole, was sentenced to life in prison after 13 minutes of jury deliberation, our news partner KETK reports. The jury first began hearing evidence on Wednesday about not only this case but the defendant, Robert Buchanan’s prior convictions as well. According to a press release, Buchanan had been convicted of attempted murder in 1993 for shooting two people with a gun. Later that same year, officials said he threatened to kill three other people.. Other offenses involving violence against women were also proven to have been committed by Buchanan, according to the DA’s office. While on parole in 2011, Buchanan was found on a Longview ISD campus with a firearm and sentenced to seven years in prison. In 2018 and 2019, officials said evidence showed that Buchanan had burned a woman’s car in Louisiana and also strangled and assaulted another woman. For those convictions, he was sentenced to prison and then released on parole. Buchanan was still on parole when he committed the violent assault against his girlfriend in Upshur County. In total, nine prior convictions were proven, with seven of them being felony sentences.
Kilgore crash leads to man’s arrest for allegedly smuggling persons
KILGORE- Kilgore Police Department said that on Dec. 3 while responding a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20, they found six Mexican nationals who were allegedly being smuggled by the driver of a red 2015 Ford SUV. According to our news partner KETK, Adan Torres-Ramirez, 30, of Huntsville, Alabama was allegedly transporting the six passengers to Florida for work. Officials added that none of the passengers knew the driver. During their investigation Kilgore PD interviewed the six passengers and determined that they had only been in the United States a few months and how much the driver and his boss had allegedly charged them for transportation, work and lodging. Torres-Ramirez was charged with six counts of smuggling of persons and is being held on $700,000 bond. The Kilgore PD Criminal Investigations Unit investigated the incident and Texas Department of Public Safety was contacted to assist. According to authorities, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was also notified.
Man indicted for second charge in death of Smith County deputy
TYLER – A Grand Prairie man has been indicted on a second charge in connection to the death of a Smith County deputy. According to our news partner KETK, Daniel Nyabuto, 21, was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 1. Nyabuto was previously indicted for intoxication manslaughter in a July crash that led to the death of Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Nyabuto’s bond was reduced in October from $750,000 to $500,000. In his request for a bond reduction, his attorney wrote that the night of the crash, Bustos and his fellow deputy “continued their detention of the vehicle they previously stopped for an unreasonably long time due to the fact they were in a moving lane of traffic causing an immediate danger to themselves, the two individuals they had recently detained and anyone else traveling in the northbound lanes of traffic.”
Driver expected to recover following wreck involving train
GILMER — A Gilmer woman is “lucky to be alive” after her car was hit by a train Thursday evening around 6 p.m. The crash happened on Aspen Trail near SH 155, south of Gilmer. According to our news partner KETK, the woman’s husband, David Shaver, said the train was being worked on and moving at a slow speed going north. Shaver said his wife, Charon, saw a woman on the opposite side of the tracks, but it is undetermined if she was waving for her to drive cross. According to David Shaver, when she crossed, both the car and train were moving slowly and collided. The car’s airbags deployed and it is now totaled. She is expected to make a full recovery. Mr. Shaver said he’s grateful that locals responded quickly to make sure his wife was okay.
Former financial aid director of Texas College indicted for student financial aid fraud
TYLER – A Shreveport, Louisiana, mother and son are among those indicted on federal charges in a fraud case involving Texas College. Angela Speech, 43; her son, Jeremy Marshall, 24; Devonaire Jones, 35; and Camyl Lewis, 24, were indicted by a federal grand jury on Nov. 16 and charged with multiple counts of student financial aid fraud. Speech and Marshall made initial appearances before U.S. Magistrate Judge John D. Love on Dec. 7. According to the indictment, between August 2019 and February 2020, Speech was the director of financial aid at Texas College. Speech allegedly used her access to students’ financial aid accounts to trigger financial aid payments to Marshall, Jones, Lewis, and others that they were not entitled to or eligible to receive.
Emergency warning siren update
LONGVIEW — During the monthly test of the City’s Emergency Warning Siren system on Wednesday, Dec. 7, it was determined that Siren #2 at the Longview ISD Aquatic Center was not sounding or rotating. Additionally, Siren #13 at Fire Station 5 was experiencing issues with its radio, according to a news release. Authorities say public safety personnel are investigating the issues and will coordinate any necessary repairs with Mobile Communications America, the third-party vendor that provides the service. It is unclear at this time how long the sirens will be out of service. Residents are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts by call or text through the Smart911 system at this link.
Rice Road open, northbound lane of Old Bullard Road closed for repairs
TYLER — Tyler city officials say all lanes of traffic are now open on Rice Road between South Broadway and Old Bullard Road — but the northbound lane of Old Bullard north of Rice will remain closed until further notice due to repairs. In the way of further clarification, the intersection of Rice and Old Bullard is open to traffic. The northbound lane of Old Bullard is closed between the Rice Road intersection and the shopping center driveway. Drivers can make a right turn onto Old Bullard Road from Rice Road. Drivers can also make a left turn onto Rice Road from Old Bullard. The far right lane on northbound Old Bullard is the lane that is closed. The middle lane is now the northbound lane. Rice Road was closed Dec. 1 between South Broadway and Old Bullard when a sinkhole was discovered. We’ll keep you up to date as further developments occur.
Downtown Tyler’s Holiday Open House
TYLER — The City of Tyler is inviting you to visit Downtown on Thursday, Dec. 8, for the annual Holiday Open House. Local businesses will be expanding their hours of operation and hosting different activities from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Main Street Program will have a scavenger hunt that will allow families to explore the various Downtown businesses while in search of a unique Nutcracker hidden in each of the 15 locations. During the Holiday Open House, there will be a shuttle (sponsored by Bricks Bar and Grill) running from 6 to 8 p.m. The route includes eight different stops for participants to use to make their trip around the Downtown area. Scavenger Hunt forms can be found at each participating location. Click here for more information.
