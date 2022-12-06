The Toronto Maple Leafs have faced plenty of challenges so far this season. Their defense has been decimated by injuries, and three of their best defensemen have been out for an extended period. However, there have also been a few bright spots. The core four have been producing at a high level, and the defense has stepped up to make up for injuries and played well. Also, both goalies have played exceptionally well, which has boosted the team to second place in the Atlantic Division.

