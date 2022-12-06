Read full article on original website
theScore
NHL Notebook: Brind'Amour talks Canes, Jost on waiver-wire life
Takes, Thoughts, and Trends is theScore's biweekly hockey grab bag. Done work for the day, Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour hopped in his truck and drove to his preteen son's school on Thursday afternoon with two things on his mind: the quality time he'd be spending with Brooks on the trip home, and the minor hockey practice later that evening.
The Hockey Writers
Tension for Blues Reaching a Breaking Point
Frustration is beginning to boil over in St. Louis. The team is now in its fourth season since winning its first Stanley Cup in franchise history, and tensions are seemingly higher than ever. The Blues are in a complicated spot as they are experiencing a number of pressing tensions from multiple areas as the holiday break inches closer. If they are to break out of their slump and reclaim ground, they will first need to address three main areas of tension.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Should Target Jesse Puljujarvi in Trade to Spark Offense
The St. Louis Blues are in desperate need of more depth scoring. Last season, the Blues had nine players who scored 20 or more goals, and the depth scoring was a big part of the team’s success. To capture more magic from last season, the Blues should target Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi for a potential trade.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Tortorella, York, Gauthier & Atkinson
The Philadelphia Flyers finished their five-game homestand with a 2-3-0 record. Head coach John Tortorella is ready to get back on the road with the team for a four-game trip that will last until next weekend. “We need to get out of here…Going on the road and this type of...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Stabilize Right Side on Defense with Kovacevic
Two rookies scored their first-career NHL goals when the Montreal Canadiens beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 on Dec. 6. Kraken forward Shane Wright received the most fanfare and perhaps justifiably so, after the projected first-overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft slipped to No. 4, with the Habs choosing Juraj Slafkovsky instead. However, rookie Habs defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic scored the other goal and he’s had more of a positive impact than either one so far.
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways from Flyers’ 5-Game Homestand
The Philadelphia Flyers wrapped up a five-game homestand with a 2-3-0 record after a 4-1 loss against the Washington Capitals at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night. They suffered regulation losses to the Capitals, the New Jersey Devils, and Tampa Bay Lightning while earning wins against the New York Islanders and the Colorado Avalanche. They sit in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division 20 points out of the top spot and eight out of the final wild-card spot.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Canucks, Capitals, Blues, Kings, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Jesse Puljujarvi was hard on himself and his slow start to the season for the Edmonton Oilers. Is a trade coming? Meanwhile, things are not going well between the Vancouver Canucks and Bo Horvat. Could a deal be worked out between Vancouver and Washington? Does it include Horvat, or someone else? Are the St. Louis Blues going to try and make a deal now or wait?
The Hockey Writers
Jets’ Eyssimont Isn’t Going Back to the AHL Any Time Soon
Mikey Eyssimont is not going back to the AHL any time soon. He’s quickly established himself as a valuable member of the Winnipeg Jets. He may not be the biggest, strongest, or most purely skilled, but Eyssimont may be the most compelling new player on a team that’s turned around completely under new head coach Rick Bowness.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Tampa Bay Lightning
With the Chicago Blackhawks being in a full-on rebuild, they are in a position to acquire young players who could use a change of scenery. As a result, one team that general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson should consider doing business with is the Tampa Bay Lightning. They have three specific players who are victims of Tampa Bay’s excellent depth, and the Blackhawks would be wise to pursue them because of it. Let’s take a look at each of them now.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ Fabian Lysell Has a Great Opportunity at 2023 WJC
Since being drafted 21st overall in the first round of the 2021 Entry Draft, Fabian Lysell has been at the top of the Boston Bruins prospect list, and rightfully so. Let’s not disregard the fact the Bruins’ prospects pool is one of the worst in the NHL, but there is no debating who the Black and Gold’s top prospect is (from ‘Boston Bruins rank No. 32 in NHL Pipeline Rankings for 2022,’ The Athletic, Aug. 22, 2022).
The Hockey Writers
Sabres in Danger of Losing Prospect Ryan Johnson
Since being selected in the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft, Buffalo Sabres prospect Ryan Johnson has been mentioned so little that it would be understandable if fans had completely forgotten about him. He’s largely laid low in the years since, and the Sabres haven’t done much to bring him back into the spotlight. It might be because of that that the team now has a potential problem on its hands.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings: 3 Solutions to Moritz Seider’s Sophomore Slump
The Detroit Red Wings have a big problem. A Moritz Seider sized problem. After entering the NHL in the 2021-22 season and winning the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie, he is not living up to expectations so far this year. He only has 11 points in 26 games after collecting 50 points in 82 games for his award-winning season.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Blues 5-2 Loss to the Jets – 12/8/22
The St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets met for the second time this season in a Thursday night matchup. Due to injury, the Blues were without forward Pavel Buchnevich and defenseman Torey Krug for the second straight game as the team looked to even its season record against Winnipeg at one game a piece.
The Hockey Writers
3 Standout Maple Leafs So Far in 2022-23
The Toronto Maple Leafs have faced plenty of challenges so far this season. Their defense has been decimated by injuries, and three of their best defensemen have been out for an extended period. However, there have also been a few bright spots. The core four have been producing at a high level, and the defense has stepped up to make up for injuries and played well. Also, both goalies have played exceptionally well, which has boosted the team to second place in the Atlantic Division.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Leaders Need to Stand Up for Puljujarvi
Back when Jesse Puljujarvi was drafted fourth overall in 2016, he was viewed as an incredible talent who was sure to put up massive numbers in future years alongside now-Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid. Fast forward to where we are now and that has turned out to be far from the case.
The Hockey Writers
New York Rangers: 3 Takeaways From Win Over Golden Knights – 12/7/22
After a thrilling and much-needed victory over the St. Louis Blues on Monday, the New York Rangers followed it up with a 5-1 win over the NHL’s top team in the Western Conference, the Vegas Golden Knights. Head coach Gerard Gallant’s group used a similar script against the Golden Knights, playing well in the first period before a bad second turned things on their head. But a massive outburst in the third period sealed the win for the Rangers.
The Hockey Writers
Big Trade With Canadiens Off The Table For Oilers… For Now
Multiple insiders have made connections between the Edmonton Oilers and teams who have a defenseman potentially available for trade ahead of this year’s NHL Trade Deadline. The holdup is always the same, in that the Oilers don’t have the cap room to make a deal and add the piece they require. That said, there is one player out there who fits in terms of both salary and need.
The Hockey Writers
Erik Gudbranson’s Comments Signify Major Issues for Blue Jackets
The Columbus Blue Jackets have had a very bad season, to say the least. That hasn’t been a secret and while it’s to be expected during a rebuild, things are reaching a concerning level. The 9-4 loss at home against the Buffalo Sabres on a national broadcast is the most embarrassing moment of the season. After the game, one player had a statement that stood above the rest in importance. Now that it has been a few days, let’s evaluate it.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks News & Rumors: Boeser, Horvat, Poolman & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, Brock Boeser’s agent speaks to a few teams as the Canucks look to trade the forward. Meanwhile, Bo Horvat re-signing with Vancouver seems less likely as more teams show interest in the captain. Also, Tucker Poolman’s future will soon become clear.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Should Not Trade Bourgault for Canadiens’ Monahan
The Montreal Canadiens visited the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 3 at Rogers Place. The Canadiens tied the game late in the middle frame, but Darnell Nurse scored the go-ahead goal with five seconds left in the second period and Edmonton held on to win 5-3. At the same time, an interesting conversation took place off the ice. During the broadcast, Dany Dubé, a Quebec sports columnist who covers Canadiens’ games on 98.5 FM in Montreal, and who also works for RDS, the sister station to TSN, mentioned an interesting trade scenario involving Canadiens’ forward Sean Monahan.
