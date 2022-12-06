ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Charlie Benante Won’t Rule Out Recording New Material With Pantera

Charlie Benante, the new drummer for the Pantera celebration and a longtime Anthrax member, won't rule out the possibility of recording new material with the current Pantera lineup. After all, he's sitting in for the late Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott at the reformed Pantera's celebratory shows that start this...
Dan Donegan Unsure If Disturbed Will Release Another Album or Just Singles

Disturbed just released their latest album, Divisive, earlier this month. But Disturbed guitarist Dan Donegan has revealed that he's not sure if he and the David Draiman-led rockers will continue to release full-length albums or just issue songs piecemeal going forward. After all, as Donegan expressed to rock station T-95...
Watch Municipal Waste Drummer’s Mom Stage Dive at Their Show

What mothers won't do for their sons! There have been a fair share of parental figures who've turned up at their kids shows over the years, often introducing the band, but supreme metal props go out to the mother of Municipal Waste drummer Dave Witte who took things to a new level by stage diving mid-song during a recent performance in Asbury Park, New Jersey.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Fans React to First Pantera Show With Zakk Wylde + Charlie Benante

Now that Pantera have played their first live show with Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante stepping in for the late Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, fans have begun to react to the performance and how everything sounds with the revamped tribute lineup also featuring classic members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown.
Motley Crue + Def Leppard Add U.S. Dates to 2023 World Tour, Announce Alice Cooper as Special Guest

Motley Crue and Def Leppard had one of the biggest grossing tours of 2022, and they'll be back out on the road sharing their shows with the rest of the world in 2023. While shows in Mexico, South America and Europe have already been revealed, they also just announced a handful of shows for U.S. audiences as well. And they revealed that the iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper will be joining them on their 2023 run on select dates.
SYRACUSE, NY
