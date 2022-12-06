Read full article on original website
Steel Panther’s New ‘1987’ Video Is the Ultimate ‘80s Tribute, More 2023 Tour Dates Announced
Following up the first On the Prowl single "It's Never Too Late (To Get Some Pussy Tonight)," Steel Panther have just debuted a music video for the new song "1987," which is the ultimate '80s tribute (except for one thing). Also newly unveiled is a bunch of 2023 tour dates.
Soulfly Announce Huge 57-Date Tour With Three Sections of Different Openers
It's going to be a busy early 2023 for Soulfly, who've just announced a massive 57-date tour run that will take from the West Coast to the East Coast and then back to the West Coast by the time all is finished. The band will be out in support of...
Fleshgod Apocalypse + Obscura Book 2023 North American Co-Headline Tour Dates
The new year will get off to a heavy start as Italian orchestral metal outfit Fleshgod Apocalypse and extreme metal collective Obscura will team up for a 2023 North American co-headline tour. The 26-date tour, presented by Metal Sucks, will get underway on Feb. 18 in San Francisco, making the...
Charlie Benante Won’t Rule Out Recording New Material With Pantera
Charlie Benante, the new drummer for the Pantera celebration and a longtime Anthrax member, won't rule out the possibility of recording new material with the current Pantera lineup. After all, he's sitting in for the late Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott at the reformed Pantera's celebratory shows that start this...
Vinnie Paul Estate Has a Message for Fans Ahead of Pantera Celebration Shows
On Wednesday (Nov. 30), the estate of the late Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott issued a new statement ahead of the reformed Pantera's upcoming celebration shows, which kick off on Friday (Dec. 2) at the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in Mexico and continue with North American gigs through 2024.
Dan Donegan Unsure If Disturbed Will Release Another Album or Just Singles
Disturbed just released their latest album, Divisive, earlier this month. But Disturbed guitarist Dan Donegan has revealed that he's not sure if he and the David Draiman-led rockers will continue to release full-length albums or just issue songs piecemeal going forward. After all, as Donegan expressed to rock station T-95...
Local Metalcore Bands Took Over a Sonic Drive-Thru for Slushfest 2022
A selection of local Mid-Atlantic metalcore bands took over a Sonic Drive-In parking lot in Bridgeville, Delaware, for a Halloween 2022 music festival they called "Slushfest." A fan-captured video of the Pennsylvania band Obsolescence, their lead vocalist performing the gig in a Sonic the Hedgehog costume, has subsequently gone viral.
Watch Municipal Waste Drummer’s Mom Stage Dive at Their Show
What mothers won't do for their sons! There have been a fair share of parental figures who've turned up at their kids shows over the years, often introducing the band, but supreme metal props go out to the mother of Municipal Waste drummer Dave Witte who took things to a new level by stage diving mid-song during a recent performance in Asbury Park, New Jersey.
House Tommy Lee Is Selling Burglarized, Thieves Take Random Items + Trash the Place
A home that Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee owns in tony Calabasas, Calif., has been burglarized and thrashed. TMZ is reporting that the break-in happened last week at a mansion that Lee has been trying to sell off and on since 2016. It is not Lee's current residence.. The website...
Fans React to First Pantera Show With Zakk Wylde + Charlie Benante
Now that Pantera have played their first live show with Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante stepping in for the late Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, fans have begun to react to the performance and how everything sounds with the revamped tribute lineup also featuring classic members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown.
Motley Crue + Def Leppard Add U.S. Dates to 2023 World Tour, Announce Alice Cooper as Special Guest
Motley Crue and Def Leppard had one of the biggest grossing tours of 2022, and they'll be back out on the road sharing their shows with the rest of the world in 2023. While shows in Mexico, South America and Europe have already been revealed, they also just announced a handful of shows for U.S. audiences as well. And they revealed that the iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper will be joining them on their 2023 run on select dates.
Charlie Benante Calls Out ‘Disrespectful’ Pantera Comments – ‘This Was Never a Reunion’
This week, Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante claimed that Pantera's return to the stage this month, after over two decades away, was "never a reunion." He also called out "disrespectful" comments he sees online about the heavy metal comeback. He made those comments among others in a radio interview surrounding Pantera's...
