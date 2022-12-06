Derick Hall named to All-SEC First Team

Montgomery Advertiser—USA Today

It was a disappointing season for the Auburn Tigers, but that doesn’t mean there was nothing to praise on the Plains.

Edge rusher Derick Hall was named to the Coaches All-SEC First Team on Tuesday. The nomination is Hall’s maiden First Team nod (he was named to the All-SEC Second Team in 2021) and comes on the day he announced his intentions to declare for the NFL Draft.

Hall netted seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss in his last season as a Tiger. Hall was a rotational player for his first two years at Auburn, but he became a dominant edge rusher during a junior year where he recorded nine sacks and terrorized Alabama quarterback Bryce Young during the team’s matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hall is expected to be a high draft pick in the 2023 NFL draft and is currently the fifth-highest-ranked edge rusher on the Draft Network’s big board.

Hall was the only Auburn player to be named with Coaches All-SEC honors.