Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
belmondnews.com
E-sports team is state champion
Belmond-Klemme’s Rainbow 6 Seige eSports Team claimed the state championship Dec. 1. The local team was ranked number one in the state at the start of the competition. B-K beat Linn-Mar to claim the title. Last year, the B-K team finished second in the championship, losing to Linn-Mar.
Watch: Iowa Players Iowa State Postgame
Filip Rebraca, Connor McCaffery Discuss Thursday's Win Against Cyclones
Report: Iowa forward Kris Murray out against Iowa State, could miss multiple games
The Hawkeyes are in the midst of a brutal stretch of six straight power-six games and they'll have to endure part of it without star forward Kris Murray. On Thursday, Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported that Murray will not play in the Hawkeyes' matchup against Iowa State on Thursday. Goodman also reported that Murray could miss multiple games.
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball starts fast, routs No. 20 Iowa State
The Iowa State Cyclones were down by 15 points before their first basket fell in Tuesday night’s men’s basketball edition of the annual Cy-Hawk rivalry at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa was without standout forward Kris Murray, but the Hawkeyes’ 40-20 halftime lead proved too much to overcome for the...
What to like and what not to like from Iowa's 75-56 victory over Iowa State
Iowa basketball picked up a much-needed 75-56 win Thursday night as the Hawkeyes took down the Iowa State Cyclones in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It was win No. 500 for head coach Fran McCaffery as a collegiate head coach. Here is what to like and what not to like from the Hawkeyes'...
Everything Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said after Iowa's win over Iowa State on Thursday
Iowa head basketball coach Fran McCaffery met with the media following the Hawkeyes' 75-56 win over Iowa State on Thursday. It was the 500th win of McCaffery's collegiate coaching career. Here is everything McCaffery told the media after the game. Q. Fran, it would have been easy for you on...
KBUR
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
kicdam.com
Update: Multiple Snow Events Declared Ahead of Anticipated Snowfall
UPDATE: Additional snow emergencies have been announced in Storm Lake between 10 p.m. tonight and 6 a.m. tomorrow, and in West Bend starting at 6 p.m. tonight going until noon tomorrow. Original Story:. Northwest IA (KICD) — There is a winter weather advisory in place today calling for a few...
cbs2iowa.com
WATCH: 'Thundersnow' strikes in NE Iowa
CHARLES CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa's News Now meteorologist Nick Stewart captured thundersnow on camera early Friday morning in Charles City. Thundersnow is when thunder and lightning occurs while it's snowing, typically leading to higher snowfall rates. It's a fairly rare phenomenon because it requires the atmosphere...
mystar106.com
Snowfall amounts vary widely with north-central Iowa’s first major winter storm of season
Palo Alto County saw the highest snowfall totals in Iowa from the storm, with Ruthven receiving 12 inches of snow and Emmetsburg 10 inches. Dexter in Mower County received 10.3 inches. North-central Iowa could see some isolated areas of freezing drizzle overnight, mixing with snow in the very early morning...
Winter storm warning issued for far northern Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — As a winter weather system moves in late Thursday, the snow forecast is ramping up for far northern Iowa. A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for far northern Iowa, which includes Kossuth county, overnight into Friday morning. Around 5″ of snow is expected for these areas, with some locally […]
One Dead After Train-Pedestrian Collision in Ames
(Ames, IA) One person’s dead after being hit by a train in Ames. Police say it happened yesterday at the North Dakota Avenue train crossing on the city’s west side. Police say the name of the victim hasn’t been released. The incident is still under investigation.
Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
12 cattle killed in Iowa rollover crash
According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, a semi-trailer driven by 33-year-old Anton Tomash of Alta Vista left the roadway of US 52 near Calmar around 10 p.m. The trailer overturned, throwing clear several of the 33 cattle on board and trapping others in the wreck.
KAAL-TV
Vehicle sparks garage, house fire in rural Albert Lea, injuring 1
(ABC 6 News) – A man suffered minor injuries in a garage and house fire in rural Albert Lea on Wednesday night. According to Albert Lea Fire Rescue, at approximately 9:11 p.m., crews were dispatched to a large garage on fire at 614 Krikava Road. Upon arrival, fire crews...
belmondnews.com
Lots to do this Christmas season in Belmond
The Santa House will be open Saturdays 10 and 17, plus Christmas Eve, from 10 a.m. to noon; and Fridays Dec. 9, 16 and 23 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. A Christmas lighting contest is also underway. Voting runs through Dec. 19. For information, contact the Belmond Growth Alliance at 444-3937.
KIMT
Mason City man sentenced for break-in in rural Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa - A man accused of repeatedly burglarizing a home in Rockford is sentenced to prison. Ryan Matthew Allen, 39 of Mason City, was charged with three counts of third-degree burglary and one count of second-degree criminal mischief. Investigators say he broke into a home in the 1200 block of 215th Street three times between June 9 and June 15 of 2021. Court documents state that during one burglary, Allen caused over $1,500 in damage to two safes.
Iowa DOT Selling Affordable Surplus Furniture
(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation is planning a sale of affordable surplus office furniture at its main complex in Ames. The deal is scheduled for December 13 and 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The items on sale include File cabinets, tables, shelving units, and other office items....
KGLO News
Plea change hearing set for Northwood man accused of serious injury by vehicle in Cerro Gordo County accident
MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Northwood man charged with serious injury by vehicle. A criminal complaint accused 29-year-old Tyler Litwiler of being involved in a head-on collision near the intersection of US Highway 65 and 330th Street north of Mason City on January 3rd. Litwiler allegedly crossed the center line while driving north, crashing into another vehicle. The two in the other vehicle as well as Litwiler were all transported to the hospital after the crash.
Comments / 0