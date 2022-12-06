ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mills, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
belmondnews.com

E-sports team is state champion

Belmond-Klemme’s Rainbow 6 Seige eSports Team claimed the state championship Dec. 1. The local team was ranked number one in the state at the start of the competition. B-K beat Linn-Mar to claim the title.   Last year, the B-K team finished second in the championship, losing to Linn-Mar.
BELMOND, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa men’s basketball starts fast, routs No. 20 Iowa State

The Iowa State Cyclones were down by 15 points before their first basket fell in Tuesday night’s men’s basketball edition of the annual Cy-Hawk rivalry at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa was without standout forward Kris Murray, but the Hawkeyes’ 40-20 halftime lead proved too much to overcome for the...
IOWA CITY, IA
KBUR

Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa

Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
IOWA STATE
Bring Me The News

Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads

Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
MINNESOTA STATE
kicdam.com

Update: Multiple Snow Events Declared Ahead of Anticipated Snowfall

UPDATE: Additional snow emergencies have been announced in Storm Lake between 10 p.m. tonight and 6 a.m. tomorrow, and in West Bend starting at 6 p.m. tonight going until noon tomorrow. Original Story:. Northwest IA (KICD) — There is a winter weather advisory in place today calling for a few...
SPENCER, IA
cbs2iowa.com

WATCH: 'Thundersnow' strikes in NE Iowa

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa's News Now meteorologist Nick Stewart captured thundersnow on camera early Friday morning in Charles City. Thundersnow is when thunder and lightning occurs while it's snowing, typically leading to higher snowfall rates. It's a fairly rare phenomenon because it requires the atmosphere...
CHARLES CITY, IA
WHO 13

Winter storm warning issued for far northern Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — As a winter weather system moves in late Thursday, the snow forecast is ramping up for far northern Iowa. A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for far northern Iowa, which includes Kossuth county, overnight into Friday morning. Around 5″ of snow is expected for these areas, with some locally […]
IOWA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
STEELE COUNTY, MN
belmondnews.com

Lots to do this Christmas season in Belmond

  The Santa House will be open Saturdays 10 and 17, plus Christmas Eve, from 10 a.m. to noon; and Fridays Dec. 9, 16 and 23 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.   A Christmas lighting contest is also underway. Voting runs through Dec. 19. For information, contact the Belmond Growth Alliance at 444-3937.
BELMOND, IA
KIMT

Mason City man sentenced for break-in in rural Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - A man accused of repeatedly burglarizing a home in Rockford is sentenced to prison. Ryan Matthew Allen, 39 of Mason City, was charged with three counts of third-degree burglary and one count of second-degree criminal mischief. Investigators say he broke into a home in the 1200 block of 215th Street three times between June 9 and June 15 of 2021. Court documents state that during one burglary, Allen caused over $1,500 in damage to two safes.
MASON CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa DOT Selling Affordable Surplus Furniture

(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation is planning a sale of affordable surplus office furniture at its main complex in Ames. The deal is scheduled for December 13 and 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The items on sale include File cabinets, tables, shelving units, and other office items....
AMES, IA
KGLO News

Plea change hearing set for Northwood man accused of serious injury by vehicle in Cerro Gordo County accident

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Northwood man charged with serious injury by vehicle. A criminal complaint accused 29-year-old Tyler Litwiler of being involved in a head-on collision near the intersection of US Highway 65 and 330th Street north of Mason City on January 3rd. Litwiler allegedly crossed the center line while driving north, crashing into another vehicle. The two in the other vehicle as well as Litwiler were all transported to the hospital after the crash.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy