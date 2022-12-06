ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn Basketball remains in top-20 of latest Basketball Power Index rankings

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cwx8H_0jZhkNGT00

The Auburn Tigers saw a significant climb in the latest polls after a dominating effort last Friday, beating Colgate 93-66 at Neville Arena behind 10 made three-pointers.

Due to the win, as well as several big names falling in the last week, Auburn has climbed five spots to No. 14 in the latest USA TODAY Sports’ coaches poll, while rising four places to No. 11 in the Associated Press Poll.

Auburn’s week is off to a great start thanks to the voters, but how do analytics favor the Tigers?

The Basketball Power Index from ESPN ranks Auburn at No. 16 overall, and No. 5 in the SEC ahead of this week’s action. Their 8-0 record has kept the Tigers high in the rankings, but there is one aspect of Auburn’s schedule that keeps them lower than most would expect them to be.

The BPI “is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is.”

Here is a look at where Auburn falls in the major categories that make up the ESPN Basketball Power Index.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lP80R_0jZhkNGT00
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t7zIO_0jZhkNGT00
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3igQE6_0jZhkNGT00
Michael Chang/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JO6Gl_0jZhkNGT00
Michael Chang/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R4FuG_0jZhkNGT00
Michael Chang/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EKyxX_0jZhkNGT00
Michael Chang/Getty Images

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn RB officially enters transfer portal after 2 seasons with Tigers

New Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze has lost another player to the transfer portal. According to On3’s Matt Zenitz, Jordon Ingram entered the portal on Tuesday, ending his 2-year career on The Plains. This will already be the 2nd time Ingram has transferred. He joined the Tigers after leaving...
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

OHS Basketball Earns Two Wins Over Loachapoka

The varsity Opelika High School girls’ basketball team defeated Loachapoka 40-35 in its home. opener on Friday, Dec. 2. The win moved the Lady Bulldogs to 4-5 on the season in head coach. Blake Smalley’s second season. The Opelika High School varsity boys’ basketball team won its home...
OPELIKA, AL
tigerdroppings.com

Tim Tebow Reacts To Auburn Hiring Hugh Freeze

During this last Saturday's edition of "SEC Nation," former Florida QB Tim Tebow shared his thoughts on Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze... “What’s the most important game for Auburn? Alabama,” Tebow said, via 247Sports. “He’s somebody who didn’t back down in a lot of the games, played them competitive, beat them in back to back seasons. He’s an offensive guy, but he also built really good defenses. Fast, physical. This is someone who knows how to build a program and it’s going to be fun to see what happens.”
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Auburn president addresses Hugh Freeze concerns, says 18 coaches interviewed

First-year Auburn University president Dr. Christopher Roberts addressed concerns from fans about the football program's hiring of Hugh Freeze as head coach last week, and offered more specifics on the nearly month-long coaching search in an email provided anonymously to Auburn Undercover. In the email, Roberts said Freeze, who most...
AUBURN, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

College signings held at Smiths Station, Glenwood and Central

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to the students at Smiths Station, Glenwood and Central that signed letters of intent on Wednesday!. Smiths Station: Hannah Mounce (Softball at Georgia Highlands), Aliya Wallace (Softball at Enterprise State), Khristian Hill (Baseball at Enterprise State), Jacob Middleton (Baseball at Wallace Community College) and Jackson Williams (Golf at Northeast Mississippi Community College).
SMITHS STATION, AL
AL.com

Two Alabama cities reach record highs on Thursday

Mobile’s streak of record highs continued on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Mobile’s high was 80 degrees, which tied the record for Dec. 8 that was last reached in 1998. It’s also 15 degrees above the average high. There was another record reached in central...
ALABAMA STATE
wrbl.com

Unseasonably warm to wrap up the week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We will feature a mixture of sun, clouds, and warm temperatures for December standards. High temperatures today will reach the low to middle 70s north of Columbus and the upper 70s to low/middle 80s for Columbus and areas south, temperatures are above average for this time of the year with some locations almost 20 degrees above average.
COLUMBUS, GA
AL.com

Trash bills, power bills, cockfighting: Down in Alabama

At least two dozen people in Valley, Alabama, have reportedly been arrested for failure to pay their trash bills. Alabama Power customers will see a rate hike in January. Seven members of a family have been sentenced for their roles in a cockfighting operation. Octavia Spencer is getting her star...
VALLEY, AL
newsradioklbj.com

UTeach Program to be Implemented at Six Alabama Universities

The UTeach Institute at The University of Texas at Austin is partnering with the Alabama STEM Council and six Alabama universities to increase the number of highly qualified STEM teachers produced in the state. The UTeach program combines rigorous subject matter preparation with secondary teaching certification without adding time or cost to four-year degrees. This makes it uniquely qualified to meet the current STEM teacher shortage in Alabama, as noted by the Alabama Legislature, which has committed $14 million over five years to implement the program in the state.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Two Alabama men arrested after homemade bomb found

Two Alabama men have been arrested after police found them with a bomb. Auburn Police Department investigators said Quintevis Jazuez Phillips, 30, of Auburn, Alabama, and Johnny Phillips Jr., 74, of Notasulga, Alabama, were arrested and charged with possession of an explosive device. Phillips was also charged with possessing a pistol without a permit.
AUBURN, AL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Phenix City, AL

The city of Phenix is in Russell and Lee Counties, Alabama. In the 1940s, it was referred to as “Sin City,” but today's reality is dramatically different. This quaint little city is now considered one of the safest places to travel in the United States, offering a variety of great things to do.
PHENIX CITY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Hot Dogs and Coffee Coming to Auburn

AUBURN — Want a hot dog in Auburn? A mobile food stand is coming to downtown Auburn. Doggy Dawg Bay requested a permit from the Auburn City Council to operate a mobile pushcart on North Gay Street. “I’d just like to say thanks for the opportunity to be downtown...
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy