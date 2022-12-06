Auburn Basketball remains in top-20 of latest Basketball Power Index rankings

The Auburn Tigers saw a significant climb in the latest polls after a dominating effort last Friday, beating Colgate 93-66 at Neville Arena behind 10 made three-pointers.

Due to the win, as well as several big names falling in the last week, Auburn has climbed five spots to No. 14 in the latest USA TODAY Sports’ coaches poll, while rising four places to No. 11 in the Associated Press Poll.

Auburn’s week is off to a great start thanks to the voters, but how do analytics favor the Tigers?

The Basketball Power Index from ESPN ranks Auburn at No. 16 overall, and No. 5 in the SEC ahead of this week’s action. Their 8-0 record has kept the Tigers high in the rankings, but there is one aspect of Auburn’s schedule that keeps them lower than most would expect them to be.

The BPI “is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is.”

Here is a look at where Auburn falls in the major categories that make up the ESPN Basketball Power Index.

