Council, Smith lead No. 9 Razorbacks past Sooners 88-78
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Junior Ricky Council IV scored 26 points and freshman Nick Smith Jr. had 21 in No. 9 Arkansas’ 88-78 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday. Arkansas, which improved to 9-1 on the season, trailed most of the first half, but led by three at the break and gradually pulled away from the Sooners throughout the second half.
Bucs elevate Deven Thompkins, Nolan Turner from practice squad
TAMPA — Undrafted rookie Deven Thompkins has emerged as the odds-on favorite to replace Jaelon Darden as the Bucs’ punt returner. Four days after waiving Darden, the team announced it is elevating Thompkins and rookie safety Nolan Turner from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the 49ers. Additionally, the Bucs activated second-year inside linebacker and special-teams fixture K.J. Britt from injured reserve.
Texas A&M, Oregon State try to rediscover winning formula
Texas A&M will look to its home court advantage to get back on the winning track Sunday when it faces
