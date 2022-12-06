ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Rock + Metal Guitarists Who Owe A Lot to Jimi Hendrix

November 27 would’ve been Jimi Hendrix’s 80th birthday if the legendary guitarist had lived to see the day rather than tragically becoming a member of the mythical 27 Club. He passed far before his time in 1970, having been in the limelight for just a few years but leaving an incredible legacy in his wake.
Fans React to New Metallica ‘Lux Aeterna’ Song + ’72 Seasons’ Album Announcement

It's on! Metallica surprise dropped a lot of new info Monday morning (Nov. 28), revealing that they would release their 72 Seasons album on April 14 next year, revealing a massive world tour that will cover 2023 and 2024 and kicking the whole thing off with a blistering new song called "Lux Aeterna." (see the lyrics here) As you might expect, fans went crazy about the influx of news marking Metallica's return and flooded social media with responses.
Watch Municipal Waste Drummer’s Mom Stage Dive at Their Show

What mothers won't do for their sons! There have been a fair share of parental figures who've turned up at their kids shows over the years, often introducing the band, but supreme metal props go out to the mother of Municipal Waste drummer Dave Witte who took things to a new level by stage diving mid-song during a recent performance in Asbury Park, New Jersey.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Rabbit Named After Ozzy Osbourne Is Looking for a Forever Home

There's one bunny in the U.K. who's ready to say "Mama, I'm coming home" to the right family. Furry little Ozzy has been up for adoption at the RSPCA Hillfield Animal Shelter in Burton (a town in Staffordshire, England) for a few months and is still looking for the perfect companion for his next encore in life.
Security Mistake Slipknot’s Tortilla Man for Stage-Crashing Fan, Try to Stop Him

It turns out there are downsides to wearing a Slipknot mask. One of those is that it may make it a bit harder to determine the musician from the fan at a Slipknot show, as Michael "Tortilla Man" Pfaff discovered during the group's recent show in Guadalajara, Mexico when he was briefly detained by security who wouldn't let him return to the stage.
How Pantera’s Rex Brown Went From Playing Tuba to Picking Up the Bass

Rex Brown is currently celebrating the legacy he helped build, playing bass and revisiting the music of Pantera on the band current tour dates. But did you know that the bass wasn't his first instrument? That actually would be the tuba. During an interview conducted with Gibson TV in December...
Slipknot Reveal First Seven Bands for First-Ever Knotfest Italy Lineup

Slipknot continue to take over the world, bringing their Knotfest branded festival to Italy for the first time in 2023. The group has announced lineup for the inaugural event, which is now on the schedule for June 25 in Bologna, Italy. Slipknot will headline the festival, with support from Architects,...
What Does the New Metallica Song Title ‘Lux Aeterna’ Mean?

Step into the light — the eternal light of Metallica. After all, "Lux Æterna" is Latin for "eternal light." And on Monday (Nov. 28), Metallica released their "Lux Æterna," the first single from the legendary heavy metal band's newly announced album, the forthcoming 72 Seasons. But is...
